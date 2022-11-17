All aTwitter: 17 November 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Joey Slye named NFC Special teams player of the week. Made all four FGs vs the Eagles. Good from 58, 55, 44 and 32 yards in the 32-21 win. Now 13-15 for the season; perfect on all 3 FG attempts of 50+. — John Keim (@john_keim) November 16, 2022

Joey Slye on his career long 58-yard field goal



Full episode of Command Center ⬇️ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 16, 2022

Joey Slye's 58-yard field goal last night was the second longest in team history. His 55-yarder ranks near the top as well. Big night. #Commanders.



59, Graham Gano

58, Joey Slye

57, Steve Cox

56, Chip Lohmiller, Dustin Hopkins

55, Slye tied w/ Moseley, others. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 15, 2022

Ron Rivera is essentially delaying the true QB decision another week. Taylor Heinicke will start Sunday, but they'll see how it goes with Carson Wentz after he's designated to return. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 16, 2022

Carson Wentz is not at the Commanders walkthrough pic.twitter.com/CLsOtrQk5U — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 16, 2022

Great shot from the broadcast after Slye's 55-yarder of Heinicke celebrating in the foreground and Wentz getting hype right behind him. Carson no doubt wants to be playing but he's still rooting for his guys pic.twitter.com/tnzPcxdhCa — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 16, 2022

The Commanders lead the NFL in time of possession at 32:30 per game. They narrowly lead the Ravens, Bengals and Giants among other strong teams in this category.



You wanted an identity? You've got one. Keep the ball with runs and short passes. Shorten the game. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 16, 2022

Texans coach Lovie Smith said the Commanders’ duo of Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson are two of the toughest tandem of backs they’ll face this year. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 16, 2022

The last game a healthy Wentz played was Tennessee. We rushed for a total of 43 yards Carson was 25 of 38 for 359 yds and 2 TDs. He also drove us down the field in 4th quarter before yes throwing a sickening pick in the end zone.

I want to see that Wentz with this run game #HTTC — Commanders UK (@Commanders_UK) November 16, 2022

Did not see LB Cole Holcomb or RB JD McKissic out there. — John Keim (@john_keim) November 16, 2022

Commanders estimated injury report from Wednesday's walk through: pic.twitter.com/3bKcjJXwci — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) November 17, 2022

The Commanders didn't just beat the Eagles.



They just provided every one of their future opponents including playoff foes with a blueprint on how to do it. They can be had on the ground as we all knew. That was the script. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 15, 2022

I kept saying that I haven't seen a #Commanders game like last night in my lifetime. I've now been able to confirm that with the help of @theaceofspaeder.



The last time Washington ran 80+ plays and averaged only 4.1 yds/play in a win was 11/11/84. That was 38 years ago. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 15, 2022

I of course would love to see the Commanders one day with an All-Pro QB and four Pro Bowl WRs that put up 50 points a game. But I gotta say — watching them scheme up ways to move the ball (especially with the run) on MNF was awesome. Everyone's in motion, big bodies everywhere — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 16, 2022

Left guards must hate going against Jonathan Allen pic.twitter.com/qnH2idDz72 — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 17, 2022

Here are the defenses that hit the QB most often:



61, Jets

58, Titans

54, Commanders

51, Cardinals

50, Cowboys — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 16, 2022

Nick Bosa is the only player who has hit the QB more than Montez Sweat this season.



24, Nick Bosa

20, Montez Sweat

19, Matt Judon

17, Za'Darius Smith

17, Quinnen Williams — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 16, 2022

Here are the top DTs in the NFC in Tackles For Loss. This is pretty telling.



11, Jonathan Allen

10, Daron Payne

9, Grady Jarrett

8, Aaron Donald

6, Justin Jones — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 16, 2022

Here are the defenses that lead the NFL in Tackles For Loss:



47, Commanders

47, Bucs

43, Colts

41, Three teams tied — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 16, 2022

I have gone back and forth over the years on whether interior or edge pressure is more important, but this season is pushing me further into the interior pressure > crowd than ever before. The flexibility having a 'dude' inside provides a defense is incredibly valuable. — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) November 16, 2022

The Commanders, Jets, and Titans have the best interior duos in the NFL. Each rank inside the top 4 in QB knockdowns per PFR. They are 1-2-3 in QB hits per drop back via TruMedia. Plenty of other teams with just one stud IDL rank highly in these as well. — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) November 16, 2022

And yes, I realize Autry (TEN) & JFM (NYJ) rush outside a lot, but I think the primary point here is the value of having a stud interior guy with another higher end compliment next to him. But having just one is still a huge benefit. — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) November 16, 2022

You guys have been rocking with me for a long time, and I’ve always appreciated it! Pro bowl votes are up now, so let’s get me to my first one! Luv❤️ https://t.co/blyPRjbmmV pic.twitter.com/0hWmVLL78L — Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) November 17, 2022

Terry McLaurin's organizational rank after 59 career games:



1st - 100-yard games (13)

1st - 60+ yard games (33)

2nd - catches (268)

2nd - yards (3,827)

7th - TDs (18) — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 16, 2022

Terry McLaurin faced Darius Slay on 19 of his 29 routes (66% shadow).



McLaurin caught 5 of 7 targets for 90 yards with Slay as the nearest defender, the most yards given up to a receiver by Slay since Week 15, 2021 (51 yards, also against McLaurin).#WASvsPHI | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/9JHEhBsgjC — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 15, 2022

Terry McLaurin was targeted on a season-high 38% of routes in Week 10. He has been targeted at a higher rate in four-straight games since Taylor Heinicke took over at QB.



McLaurin Target Rate by QB:



Taylor Heinicke: 30%

Carson Wentz: 16%#WASvsPHI | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/8ewFrBiGdo — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 15, 2022

Clip from my article on Terry McLaurin today. Just watch the release off the line. Wins the route there. Full breakdown: https://t.co/IeXTKmISoY pic.twitter.com/tHwJklwaYO — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 17, 2022

The Eagles have only allowed 100+ yards to receivers twice this year. They were both to Terry Mclaurin #HTTC — PedroSchmith (@PedroSchmithYT) November 17, 2022

Texans HC Lovie Smith on the challenges the Commanders receiving corps pose: "What kind of problems? Quite a few." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 16, 2022

These days I live the life of a movie star #GodsGift #HTTC pic.twitter.com/9YMSa7Lq4X — Darrick Forrest Jr. (@_Dfoe5) November 17, 2022

Darrick Forrest's pick was one of the best plays by a Washington safety in a long time. To be able to drop, then bail, then have the speed and then have the awareness to turn for the ball all in the same snap is pretty special pic.twitter.com/YcJPUe5rwp — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 16, 2022

The Washington Commanders’ secondary Monday night:



▫️Kendall Fuller: 2 targets, 0 comp, and 0 yds allowed

▫️ Kam Curl: 2 targets, 2 comp, -4 yds allowed

▫️Benjamin St-Juste: 8 targets, 4 comp, 29 yds, 1 FF

▫️Held AJ Brown, Devonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert to a combined 69 yds pic.twitter.com/pnK5tfohD2 — Reid (@reidwinterfb) November 16, 2022

Darrick Forrest allowed 3 targets for 3 completions and 67 yards and 1 interception. He played great all game and nearly had his fingertips on that 50 yarder to Quez, which would’ve helped his stats out immensely. Meanwhile, he graded out extremely well at a 79.2. pic.twitter.com/Xa6LQEvCiK — Reid (@reidwinterfb) November 16, 2022

Kam Curl has allowed 6 or fewer yards in 8 games. Since William Jackson was benched (Jackson was benched after week 4, Fuller has played 6 games since), Kendall Fuller has allowed a 48% comp%, 22 ypg, 1 touchdown, and has 5 pass breakups. — Reid (@reidwinterfb) November 16, 2022

Who even was our 3rd CB out there? I don’t think I heard Wildgoose’s name all game — kev (@kevWFT) November 16, 2022

It was McCain — Al Bundy jr. (@Polkhighgreat) November 17, 2022

Eagles had 8 3rd down attempts on Monday. 2 were 3rd & short runs. From the other 6, the Commanders blitzed 3 times and gave up conversions each time. The 3 times they didn't blitz and just rushed 4 while playing coverage, they got the stop. — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 17, 2022

Taylor Heinicke has a better win pct (.526) since joining the @Commanders in 2020 than:



- Kyler Murray (.513)

- Joe Burrow (.500)

- Justin Herbert (.488)



> Over that same span pic.twitter.com/SNuE2fXZWd — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) November 15, 2022

Taylor Heinicke said he did order each members of the starting line a pair of Jordan sneakers, in Eagles colors of course. — John Keim (@john_keim) November 16, 2022

Adam Rank and Daniel Jeremiah picked Houston to win Sunday — Rio Robinson (@Rio_Robinson91) November 16, 2022

This QB got hit not once but twice after this moment and yall don't think it's a penalty?!?! pic.twitter.com/Hzk6XLLpe2 — Jubs09 ⓦ (@JamesJubane) November 16, 2022

If a QB kneels down at the end of the game in Victory formation, you can't hit him, right? Right. Why? Because the rule says he gave himself up. Graham's hit on Taylor was a foul... he gave himself up... it doesn't matter if you like the rule or not. Stop crying, Philly. — Commanders Crew ⓦ (@CommandersCrew) November 16, 2022

You won't catch @JasonKelce blaming the refs for the Eagles first loss



New episode with Jason and @tkelce breaking down all the Week 10 action out now: https://t.co/7EBoyKv83E pic.twitter.com/JmDJ4RNy7M — New Heights (@newheightshow) November 16, 2022

Tress Way was mic'd up against the Eagles. I'm dying. https://t.co/N9pG3Bj26u — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 17, 2022

Big news in Maryland - mobile betting finally approved. All the big players plus some interesting ones (Bingo World!) and Dan Snyder’s Commanders get a betting license. That won’t hurt the sales price pic.twitter.com/vzZOwndObD — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 16, 2022

Now that the Republicans are projected to control the House, the Republicans on the Oversight Committee have issued a statement from Ranking Member James Comer on the status of the investigation of Daniel Snyder and the Commanders when Republicans assume control: "It's over." — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) November 17, 2022

Republicans officially assume control in January. It is still expected that a final report or memo will be issued on the Democratic-led investigation of the Commanders and Daniel Snyder. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) November 17, 2022

Report: The reason the #Raiders won't fire Josh McDaniels is financial - "They don't have the money to fire him."



The team is "cash poor" and can't afford to fire McDaniels and then pay another coach, according to @BillPlaschke



"He'll be the coach this year and next year." pic.twitter.com/bQ4VBSQSme — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 16, 2022

As we have seen over the years, a vote of confidence by an owner isn’t worth much. I do have a decent idea from sources there having reported on the exec turnover what’s going on, and I can say there seems to be no issues w Davis’ liquidity. — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) November 17, 2022

Do you agree with LeSean McCoy? pic.twitter.com/82g1f0gdFA — PFF (@PFF) November 16, 2022

The #Cowboys have added some receiver help, signing former #Browns WR Antonio Callaway to the practice squad. They also signed DE Takk McKinley. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 16, 2022

Open Score (x) by Catch Score (y), 2022 season.



-Tyler Lockett, permanently underrated (YAC score not shown, though)



-Chris Olave is amazing already, needs a quarterback



-Diontae Johnson is always open



-Donovan Peoples-Jones and George Pickens: not open, still making catches. pic.twitter.com/a61G2B4N2K — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) November 16, 2022

Behdad Eghball Group is Clearlake Capital, who have been in the discussion all along. The "newest" name on that list is John Henry, whose name emerged early last week. https://t.co/SU8bKl8oHr — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) November 17, 2022

.@PSchrags called out Ron Rivera on TV… and then met with him just a few days later. pic.twitter.com/pSd6ath7UB — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) November 16, 2022

Jacub "Half Sack" Panasiuk returns to Washington! https://t.co/Nea2lgjZiQ — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) November 17, 2022

How in the world did Qatar get a World Cup? https://t.co/qqGHO6FN99 — Marshall (@EstCommand) November 17, 2022

If 100 people lived on earth… pic.twitter.com/fPwL2R7CIF — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) November 12, 2022

