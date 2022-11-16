Washington Commanders vs Houston Texans Wednesday Injury Report

The Washington Commanders held a very late afternoon walkthrough today as they adjust their schedule to a short week. Washington went into Philadelphia on Monday night and dominated the 8-0 Eagles to give them their first loss of the season. Washington is home now and will return to full practice tomorrow. Today’s injury report is only an estimate based on their light walkthrough today, and players that remain sidelined for the last few weeks.

DNP

LB Cole Holcomb - Holcomb showed up on the injury report three weeks ago with a foot sprain and hasn't played since.

RB J.D. McKissic - Washington’s #3 RB continues to be sidelined with a neck injury. He saw a specialist almost two weeks ago, and we’re still waiting for an update.

Limited

WR Curtis Samuel - Samuel shows up on the report today with a shin injury. No injuries were reported on Monday night.

LB David Mayo - Mayo missed the last two weeks with a hamstring injury.

C Tyler Larsen - Washington’s starting center listed with a back injury the last two weeks, but has played every snap.

TE Armani Rogers - Washington’s healthiest TE shows up on today's report with a knee injury. He was spotted on a stationary bike last week.

TE Logan Thomas - It's not a lower body injury! Thomas is now listed with a rib injury...

Full

RB Antonio Gibson - Gibson went down in the 2nd quarter and clutched his ankle, but he’s listed as full on this estimated injury report with a knee injury

RB Jonathan Williams - He waa added to the injury report last week after tweaking his knee in practice. He was inactive vs the Eagles.

Not Listed

WR Jahan Dotson - The Commanders 1st round rookie has missed the last five weeks with a hamstring injury. He returned to the field on Monday night and didn’t have a big impact, but also doesn’t appear on today’s injury report which is a good sign for his recovery.

RT Sam Cosmi - He had thumb surgery over a month ago. He was active for the last three games, and was worked into the game by rotating with Cornelius Lucas. Expect him to take over the starting role at RT sooner than later.

DE Chase Young - Young will reportedly be activated be activated this week, but Rivera said he would be on a pitch count if he returns to the field over a year after tearing his ACL.

QB Carson Wentz - Wentz was cleared to throw the football, even though Rivera said he was throwing the ball lightly last week. He isn’t cleared to return to practice, and Taylor Heinicke was named the starter for this week’s game against the Houston Texans.