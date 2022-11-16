Daily Slop: Washington Commanders Media Links Roundup

Joey Slye named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

The National Football League announced today that Washington kicker Joey Slye has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 10.

Commanders coach torn between Taylor Heinicke and improving Carson Wentz

“You have to look at the momentum and what the mood of the team is,” Rivera said. “There are a lot of factors.”

Washington found winning formula against Eagles

Brian Robinson Jr. was met by a wall of midnight green jerseys as the Philadelphia Eagles tried to keep him out of the end zone on Monday Night Football, but the Washington Commanders running back was not going to be denied.

Commanders’ Ron Rivera mum on plans for Carson Wentz, Chase Young

The revved-up Washington Commanders remain neutral regarding their quarterback plan and Chase Young’s return.

Ron Rivera didn’t name a starting QB, but he offered some hints

In a video conference call with reporters Tuesday, Rivera said he had yet to sit down with head athletic trainer Al Bellamy to discuss Wentz’s status and he needed to meet with offensive coordinator Scott Turner, quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese and the players before announcing a decision.

Rivera’s next goal is to bring Commanders ‘back down to Earth’

“I do want to bring them back down to Earth and want them to really start focusing on the next task at hand,” Rivera said in a Tuesday one-on-one interview with NBC Sports Washington’s JP Finlay, “and that’s getting ready for Houston.”

On national stage, McLaurin reminded NFL he’s among game’s elite

“Terry was terrific,” head coach Ron Rivera said postgame. “[I] really appreciated the way he did things and wanting the ball.”