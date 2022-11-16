All aTwitter: 16 November 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Footage of the Commanders' "Take Over Your Trap" locker-room celebration in Philly, courtesy of London Fletcher.https://t.co/Uk6FaqCWrT pic.twitter.com/SyQr6zX1rg— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 15, 2022
PFF's highest graded Commanders from last night's win:— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) November 15, 2022
- Terry McLaurin: 82.3
- Darrick Forrest: 79.2
- Curtis Samuel: 76.1
Vote me in #ProBowlVote ✅ https://t.co/72M7YrbW6W pic.twitter.com/PVV2PhUJ8g— Daron Payne (@94yne) November 15, 2022
It's that time ⏰— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 15, 2022
Vote for our guys for the 2023 #ProBowlGames now ⬇️
Who wouldn't want to play @EAMaddenNFL with @JahanDotson?— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 15, 2022
Submit your highlights video for the chance
Sources: Chase Young — the former No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft who was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year — is expected to be activated this week to play Sunday in his first game since tearing his ACL and MCL in a game against the Buccaneers last November. A boost for Wash D.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2022
Chase Young making friends postgame— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 15, 2022
(via @Phil_Sports) pic.twitter.com/CpWCwbLz7G
Terry McLaurin vs Darius Slay— PFF (@PFF) November 15, 2022
pic.twitter.com/qPMDnE8ACS
Rookie Terry McLaurin vs. NFL Veteran Terry McLaurin @TheTerry_25 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/UVFPpxygxb— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) November 16, 2022
Taylor Heinicke last night:— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) November 15, 2022
- 73.7 overall grade, 1 big time throw, 1 turnover worthy play
- 11.0 average depth of target
- 68.0% adjusted completion
- 1 pair of green Jordan's
Rivera said when making a decision about QB, "you have to look at the momentum and what the mood of the team is."— John Keim (@john_keim) November 15, 2022
also: "You treat everyone fair, but you treat everyone according to the team. So the decision will be made about the team first and foremost."
Ron Rivera, on the no-decision at QB yet: pic.twitter.com/8zxtKiFM6E— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 15, 2022
Remember 2014: Colt McCoy stuns the Cowboys on MNF.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) November 15, 2022
Six days later, RG3 is healthy, gets put back in, they lose to the Vikings.
Don’t mess with the vibes.
I talked with Ron Rivera about his QB decision - says that Heinicke’s play has been “influential” and that he’s going to “talk to the players and listen to the players.” Full intvw coming up on @nbcwashington.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 15, 2022
An important part of this too that can’t be overstated- it’s highly possible if not likely Wentz isn’t ready yet. Even if they start the IR clock it allows for 3 weeks ramp up.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 15, 2022
If Taylor Heinicke was an NCAA bubble team, his résumé would be impossible to ignore. Since 2021, he's beaten:— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 16, 2022
-Tom Brady (3x MVP)
-Aaron Rodgers (4x MVP)
-Jalen Hurts (2022 MVP candidate)
-Pre-Broncos Russ Wilson
-Matt Ryan (1x MVP)
Those are some hard-earned pairs of shoes
Taylor Heinicke told @PatMcAfeeShow he might by Washington's starting O-line some Jordans this week.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 16, 2022
The OL came up big in the 'Manders win against the Eagles pic.twitter.com/m2Z9UHlnQP
Taylor Heinicke’s victory Jordans this week will be the “Metallic Green” Air Jordan 4s #HTTC pic.twitter.com/uymETZPQWw— Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) November 15, 2022
What do you have the rest of the day?— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 15, 2022
"About to put a couple ZYNs in & go home" ~ Taylor Heinicke
DAWWWGGGGG #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/Tmt2gAtS0a
Commanders have a top-5 defense in terms of DVOA. Next four QBs: Davis Mills, Mariota, Daniel Jones, Daniel Jones.— Marshall (@EstCommand) November 15, 2022
I guess I didn't notice during the game but Kurl, Forrest & McCain played 100%. McCain played alot of nickel. No Danny Johnson pic.twitter.com/G9mDytcNQe— Big Doug (@DougMcCrayNFL) November 15, 2022
I think Darrick Forrest has been the biggest surprise this year. He was quietly drafted in the 5th round of 2021. Wasn’t a big splash draft pick. He’s been relatively quiet, but him and Cam Curl have been really complementary. Forrest has had a big impact this season. #HTTC— ᖇIGGO 70 ᑕᕼIᑭ ™ (@karl_diesel) November 16, 2022
November 15, 2022
Broke down the Darrick Forrest pick. Really good film study! Played off a Hurts tendency from the Steelers game pic.twitter.com/YBJS9y3P2C— Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) November 15, 2022
Darrick Forrest and Jamin Davis are the reasons you don't give up on rookies after year one. They're ascending.— Disco (@discoque5) November 15, 2022
There was a controversial personal foul in last night's Commanders-Eagles game. Most assumed C.J. Gardner-Johnson was penalized for a late hit. Actually, he was flagged for lowering his helmet and making forcible contact with Curtis Samuel. https://t.co/R9j8fetU6k— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 16, 2022
The #Patriots released WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2022
XFL teams drafted their quarterbacks today. AJ McCarron, Ben DiNucci, Kyle Sloter, Luis Perez and Deondre Francois among the 15 QBs taken.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 16, 2022
Full roster: pic.twitter.com/e881IGrSP6
The @Raiders appear to have shattered @derekcarrqb pic.twitter.com/PKlsyjOl8L— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) November 16, 2022
Philly talk radio after a loss is classic.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 15, 2022
Chains. Busch Lights. W over 8-0 team on the road. #QB1 pic.twitter.com/rWR0XL27BZ— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 15, 2022
Terry McLaurin opened his presser with a shoutout to Washington legend Art Monk.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 15, 2022
Here's why ... pic.twitter.com/f1x16EJAHK
We had everyone's favorite punter on the mic last night— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 15, 2022
Full video dropping tomorrow. @EASTERNMOTORS | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/vF8iGDL24W
NFL meeting week 10 pic.twitter.com/j9W6Hh3JRg— Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) November 15, 2022
