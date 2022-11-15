Thank God It’s Tuesday—After the Whistle S4:E11 (This Is What Contention Looks Like)

It’s Victory Tuesday! As if beating the Philadelphia Eagles wasn’t its own reward already, the Washington Commanders woke up Tuesday morning legitimately in the playoff mix for the NFC. Even better—they look like a playoff contender ten weeks into the 2022 campaign.

We’re not getting too far over our skis on this however—we are still on the outside looking and there is a LOT of football left to play, with plenty still to prove, but things are trending in the right direction.

In short, the Commanders dominated the best team coming into the week. Dominated. After going up early, the Eagles found themselves locked in a dogfight they not only weren’t expecting, but weren’t prepared for, and Taylor Heinicke emerged as the leader of the upstart Commanders (again).

Tonight, on After the Whistle, the official Commanders after show of Hogs Haven, we celebrate Heinicke in all his glory, shortcomings and all. And we discuss the path forward for Ron Rivera as he navigates the healthy return of Carson Wentz AND Chase Young.

