Terry McLaurin gets some new t-shirts

Terry McLaurin continues to prove why he was worth the big money contract he got this year on and off the field. Now that he is reunited with Taylor Heinicke, everything has been clicking for Washington’s team captain. You can see the fire in his play, and the reactions he has after every big play. You can also look to Terry McLaurin taking over for an emotional Ron Rivera, who lost his mother this week, in the post-game speech after a huge win in primetime over the Eagles. Terry is the man.

Terry McLaurin after his 33-yard catch to put the Commanders at the 1-yard line: “This is my city!” pic.twitter.com/fy29GvAeVa — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) October 30, 2022

