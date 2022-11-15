Ron Rivera Presser: Whoever the starter is at QB, I’m going to commit to them fully

The Washington Commanders beat the Philadelphia Eagles for a huge win on Monday Night Football last night. The first question Head Coach Ron Rivera got on his day after presser was about QB Carson Wentz, and who will be the starter going forward. Rivera noted that Wentz hasn’t even been cleared to return to practice yet, and when he is, he’ll have to be evaluated before they would consider making him the starter again. Backup Taylor Heinicke is 3-1 while filling in for Wentz, and barely lost to the 8-1 Minnesota Vikings last week. The win over the previously undefeated Eagles last night was a big boost for the keep Heinicke in argument, but Rivera wouldn’t commit to a starter for this week’s away game against the Houston Texans. He did say that he will commit to the starter he chooses once that decision is made.

Adam Schefter reported earlier today that Chase Young is expected to be activated this week, and John Keim confirmed that he will play on Sunday if practice goes good this week. Washington designated him to return from the Reserve/PUP list on 11/2/22 which opened up a 21 day window for the team to either activate him or place him on IR for the rest of the season. Washington still has 8 days to make a decision, but Rivera said Young was trending in the right direction. DC Jack Del Rio tempered expectations for a return last week, but it’s looking like Chase Young could make his return to the field a little more than a year after tearing his ACL and having reconstructive surgery.

LIVE: HC Ron Rivera meets with the media on Victory Tuesday https://t.co/MPTauXVsdH — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 15, 2022

Carson Wentz:

Ron Rivera says he hasn’t gotten final word from doctors on Carson Wentz but “let’s not get ahead of ourselves” because he’s not even cleared for practice yet. Adds media will be last to know. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 15, 2022

Ron Rivera punts on the quarterback question, saying they'll have to see how practice goes. No indication of whether Wentz will practice this week yet. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 15, 2022

Starting QB:

VIDEO: Here's EVERYTHING Ron Rivera said about the Commanders QB position regarding Heinicke or Wentz? @wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/lHTALcuYnq — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) November 15, 2022

Ron Rivera, on the no-decision at QB yet: pic.twitter.com/8zxtKiFM6E — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 15, 2022

Rivera says at end of day his QB decision is about what’s best for the team. “Whoever the starter is I’m going to commit to them fully” — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 15, 2022

Ron Rivera says whoever he decides to start at quarterback will be the QB he will stick with for the rest of the way. #HTTC — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) November 15, 2022

Rivera said when making a decision about QB, "you have to look at the momentum and what the mood of the team is."

also: "You treat everyone fair, but you treat everyone according to the team. So the decision will be made about the team first and foremost." — John Keim (@john_keim) November 15, 2022

Chase Young:

Rivera says the team still has a week to make a call on Chase Young but it’s “trending in the right direction” — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 15, 2022

Rivera says Washington needs to see Chase Young more confident in his knee and to see full speed in practice. “We’re not going to expose him” but Rivera knows IR clock is ticking — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 15, 2022

Rivera: Young needs to show more confidence with "sticking that foot in the ground" and being able to go full-speed in practice with what he'd need to do in the game.



Young will be activated at some point, to be clear. https://t.co/lkpejGbIwm — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 15, 2022

“We have not arrived”:

VIDEO: Ron Rivera on the players locker room celebration after beating the Eagles. @wusa9 #HTTC



"Act like you've been there" pic.twitter.com/fkAjSFZVZg — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) November 15, 2022

Rivera says “we’ve not arrived by any means” and says he’s going to talk to some of his players about the postgame celebrations. “Act like you’ve been there” — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 15, 2022

Ron Rivera is going to "get on" his younger players tomorrow/this week for the scale of the locker room celebration late Monday night. "We have not arrived by any means." He's not coming across as MAD, more so very guarded about making sure there's no letdown on Sunday — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 15, 2022

Ron Rivera on moving past the big win. Says the celebrating young defensive backs showed they haven't been there before when it comes to winning at this level, and he'll give them some grief for that. "We have not arrived." — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 15, 2022

Sam Cosmi:

Rivera said the team is slowly reintroducing Sam Cosmi into the lineup and evaluating how he responds — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 15, 2022

Game ball to his father:

♥️FAMILY FIRST♥️



Such a great moment after last night's game with @RiverboatRonHC getting the game ball after his Mom died two weeks ago.



I asked Ron today, what he's doing with that ball? He said, "I'm sending it to Dad. It will be something very special for him to have." pic.twitter.com/D4FVQFEmLW — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 15, 2022