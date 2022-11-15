 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ron Rivera Presser: Whoever the starter is at QB, I’m going to commit to them fully

Ron Rivera speaks to the media

By Scott Jennings
The Washington Commanders beat the Philadelphia Eagles for a huge win on Monday Night Football last night. The first question Head Coach Ron Rivera got on his day after presser was about QB Carson Wentz, and who will be the starter going forward. Rivera noted that Wentz hasn’t even been cleared to return to practice yet, and when he is, he’ll have to be evaluated before they would consider making him the starter again. Backup Taylor Heinicke is 3-1 while filling in for Wentz, and barely lost to the 8-1 Minnesota Vikings last week. The win over the previously undefeated Eagles last night was a big boost for the keep Heinicke in argument, but Rivera wouldn’t commit to a starter for this week’s away game against the Houston Texans. He did say that he will commit to the starter he chooses once that decision is made.

Adam Schefter reported earlier today that Chase Young is expected to be activated this week, and John Keim confirmed that he will play on Sunday if practice goes good this week. Washington designated him to return from the Reserve/PUP list on 11/2/22 which opened up a 21 day window for the team to either activate him or place him on IR for the rest of the season. Washington still has 8 days to make a decision, but Rivera said Young was trending in the right direction. DC Jack Del Rio tempered expectations for a return last week, but it’s looking like Chase Young could make his return to the field a little more than a year after tearing his ACL and having reconstructive surgery.

