Brian Robinson Jr shines in a big spot for Washington

The Commanders game plan against the Philadelphia Eagles was evident from the three first-quarter drives. Washington quickly established themselves in the trenches, hammering away in the ground game, forcing Philadelphia to defend several third and short situations throughout the first half. The Commanders offense faced seven third or fourth and two or shorter situations in the first half; Washington converted on six. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke pitched in occasionally with his arm, making several critical throws throughout the first half to extend Washington’s 13, 12, 16, and eight-play drives that went for scores.

The workhorse throughout the night was Brian Robinson, who had his best game of the season. Robinson’s tone-setting touchdown run gave extra life to the Commanders offense and further cemented the level of physicality that they played with throughout the game.

Outstanding effort from Brian Robinson on the goal line. Was nearly stopped but refused to give up. Extended out his arm and get the ball into the end zone for the TD pic.twitter.com/cwWtGP7oxJ — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022

Brian Robinson Jr. finished the night with 86 yards on 26 carries and one touchdown. Statistically, it was not gaudy numbers; however, Robinson broke several three to five-yard runs that contributed to keeping the Eagles off-balance with how they wanted to defend Washington. In addition, his lower-body strength also took the Eagles by surprise, which is something that Washington did not have at their disposal the first time the Commanders played Philadelphia.

Interesting cut in the hole here from Robinson, felt like he took the tougher lane, but he made it work as he dragged defenders with him pic.twitter.com/58E5rA9L5J — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022

It is one thing to have a plan of attack, knowing what it would take to beat the Philadelphia Eagles. It is another thing for Washington to execute the plan of attack to the highest degree possible. Washington’s first half set the tone, and Washington was able to sustain and carry that success into the second half.

There is no question that this was a complete team win for Washington, with every single unit being able to hold its own and even set other units in a better position to succeed. Offensive Coordinator Scott Turner deserves a ton of credit for sticking to his game plan throughout the night, keeping the Eagles’ offense off the field. However, it is also no question in my mind that Brian Robinson Jr. deserves flowers for his Monday night performance.