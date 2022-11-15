All aTwitter: 15 November 2022 - Commanders first Victory Tuesday of the season

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
November 15, 2022
we had a marvelous time ruining everything #WASvsPHI | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/zszibnT9ex— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 15, 2022
How the #Eagles perfect season will end. Wow. pic.twitter.com/UjAOzuLTKh— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2022
Pool report with ref Alex Kemp (via @ZBerm)— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 15, 2022
(Hit on Heinicke): “That was my call. I had ruled the quarterback had clearly given himself up. Therefore, he is down and a defenseless player. The contact by Philadelphia No. 55 was not only late but also to the head and neck area.”
Graham had a clear chance to avoid contact. Roll away, whatever. That was not a tough call. QB obviously gave himself up. Graham dove at him after he was down.— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 15, 2022
Tonight on #MondayNightFootball, Ron Rivera became the first head coach in NFL history to defeat an 8-0 or better team on the road TWICE.— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 15, 2022
The other win for Rivera came in Week 13, 2020 against the 11-0 Steelers ... also on Monday night.#HTTC @Commanders
WHAT A NIGHT pic.twitter.com/r9SH5WPcgI— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 15, 2022
Taylor Heinicke went 3-1 in four starts in place of Carson Wentz (and it should've been 4-0)— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) November 15, 2022
Final time of possession:— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) November 15, 2022
Washington: 40:24
Philly: 19:36
Terry McLaurin was targeted on a season-high 38% of routes in Week 10. He has been targeted at a higher rate in four-straight games since Taylor Heinicke took over at QB.— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 15, 2022
McLaurin Target Rate by QB:
Taylor Heinicke: 30%
Carson Wentz: 16%#WASvsPHI | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/8ewFrBiGdo
Terry McLaurin faced Darius Slay on 19 of his 29 routes (66% shadow).— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 15, 2022
McLaurin caught 5 of 7 targets for 90 yards with Slay as the nearest defender, the most yards given up to a receiver by Slay since Week 15, 2021 (51 yards, also against McLaurin).#WASvsPHI | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/9JHEhBsgjC
Terry McLaurin finished with 8 catches for 128 yards. He is ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/VTvdWW75mP— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 15, 2022
128 receiving yards and ended the undefeated season. Strong night from @TheTerry_25. #WASvsPHI pic.twitter.com/NsbJG6Eyfv— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2022
Ron Rivera recently lost his mother and got choked up in the locker room after the big win over the Eagles: "My mother would have been proud."— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2022
Terry McLaurin, who has become a tremendous leader, took it over from there.
What a moment.
( @Gcarmi21)pic.twitter.com/w8SRFo7icy
Meaningful win @MDLottery | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/w2zuxWH5Hd— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 15, 2022
Textbook defense, Give up a huge shot down the field only to cause a fumble on the tackle and recover for a turnover pic.twitter.com/zCTpESGdwK— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022
Del Rio has been saving the "let them catch a deep one and then fumble" call for the right moment.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 15, 2022
Ball don’t lie, never gave up! #HTTC pic.twitter.com/aEKlUYIbLp— Benjamin St-Juste (@Benj_Juice) November 15, 2022
Allen draws the hold! pic.twitter.com/w2Yjz2jZIh— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 15, 2022
Sack by Sweat!!! pic.twitter.com/CYqRJGuey5— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 15, 2022
Not sure how the refs missed the facemask. Washington got away with one here pic.twitter.com/2QR52pBT4B— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022
The officials must not like the Eagles' name.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 15, 2022
The refs leaving after the Eagles game pic.twitter.com/jYBIdh8UXk— Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) November 15, 2022
Eagle Fan pic.twitter.com/a0cjh0G17k— General Ron Landry (@chuckg716) November 15, 2022
Can't miss tackles inside the red zone pic.twitter.com/leHHOZxGRe— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022
Lucas pic.twitter.com/B13Ni3lRDA— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 15, 2022
What a dime by Heinicke. Terry McLaurin wins with his release and gets a step on Slay. McLaurin takes the shot and finds him for a big gain pic.twitter.com/svuDY1K9IH— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022
WR Terry McLaurin has now passed Gary Clark for the most receptions through four seasons in franchise history.— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) November 15, 2022
Kendall Fuller with another fantastic play. As soon as he reads the slant, he drives and gets his hand on the ball. Great start to the half from the #Commanders defense pic.twitter.com/mYjtMC7Agr— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022
Hell of a kick by Joey Slye. 58-yarder to give the #Commanders a 20-14 lead going into the half pic.twitter.com/wKoIKBLVlx— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022
Slye, you get a game ball. Hitting from 58 and 55 is massive.— Marshall (@EstCommand) November 15, 2022
Outstanding effort from Brian Robinson on the goal line. Was nearly stopped but refused to give up. Extended out his arm and get the ball into the end zone for the TD pic.twitter.com/cwWtGP7oxJ— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022
All effort by BRob!!! pic.twitter.com/QGHsFSR5Bw— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 15, 2022
I turned the Brian Robinson touchdown into an oil painting in photoshop and I love it. pic.twitter.com/9fHmn3QBZM— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) November 15, 2022
Brian Robinson said they knew they had to be physical to beat the Eagles. The Commanders were exactly that. Also how much faith does Robinson have in Taylor Heinicke ? Our interview on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/ygKkGd0Yoe— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 15, 2022
Interesting cut in the hole here from Robinson, felt like he took the tougher lane, but he made it work as he dragged defenders with him pic.twitter.com/58E5rA9L5J— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022
Don't believe this play is meant to hit where Samuel cuts. Typically its all about getting to the edge, but Samuel felt Eagles flowing outside and saw a chance to cut inside to get the yard. Great play to convert pic.twitter.com/kM7z6S8Kpj— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022
Nice design by the Eagles. Hurts with the jump/pop pass after faking the draw. Gets Bostic to bite on the run and then throws over his head for the TD. Tough spot for Bostic pic.twitter.com/XT3w9JI20A— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022
Pass interference? pic.twitter.com/lbxYgbze6Q— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 15, 2022
Charles Leno gets beat around the edge and Heinicke is strip-sacked from behind.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 15, 2022
Eagles ball.
Bad start.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/4dybbaiEKA
Could have gotten a DPI here but it's a 50/50 call.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 15, 2022
Feels like those 50/50 calls never go our way though.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/slj3yZ11cD
Tell me which one is DPI pic.twitter.com/k5w1d3lgfp— Disgruntled Commanders Fan (@matt_umd) November 15, 2022
Think this is a bad call. Dotson just running his route. pic.twitter.com/zcjkh2LoZJ— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022
If you're gonna take a hole shot between the CB and safety, you have to drive the throw. Can't put this much air under it. Just cant pic.twitter.com/5NTgCYhAUy— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022
Best ball I think I’ve ever seen Heinicke throw! pic.twitter.com/EHrrg7sPKn— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 15, 2022
I just wrote this on Sunday. Begging for more 12 personnel. Well guess what we saw in the first halfhttps://t.co/1Y029xxtWK— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 15, 2022
49 rushing attempts for the #Commanders .— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) November 15, 2022
40:24 in time of possession.
12/21 on third-down!
81 offensive plays
1 win against the undefeated #Eagles pic.twitter.com/sSGeSBlInV
Very boisterous locker room. Can hear yelling etc from inside the interview room. Perhaps a few words suitable for older ears.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 15, 2022
Not sure I’ve been in a more celebratory locker room in a while. They’re dancing. Singing. It’s a scene man— John Keim (@john_keim) November 15, 2022
Locker room interviews are delayed by players literally standing on stools and dancing while rapping to Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares.”— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 15, 2022
SMOKIN ON DAT EAGLES PACK pic.twitter.com/7m4iWGet1B— Jack Murphy (@JackAttack1121) November 15, 2022
Alex Smith with some Washington comments on today’s ESPN Daily pod…— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 14, 2022
“I’ve never seen a place where the distractions come from the other side of the building.”
“[FedEx Field] is probably the worst gameday experience in the country.”
A full team win for Washington.— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) November 15, 2022
@JPFinlayNBCS pic.twitter.com/c5MuqLrYCH
That was the ideal win for every defensive HC in the league. Dominate time of possession by running he hell out of the ball and getting some timely turnovers on defense. Not sure how sustainable that is, but I’ll bet they enjoyed it— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022
Commanders had were 12-21 on 3rd down? They had 21 3rd down opps?! pic.twitter.com/vk2bnKh9Nq— Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon) November 15, 2022
Can we talk about the turnaround Kendall Fuller has made since WJ3 was benched?— Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) November 15, 2022
That was Antonio Gibson's 26th career touchdown. Per the team, that's the most by a Washington player through their first 40 games in franchise history.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 15, 2022
Terry McLaurin's shoutout to Art Monk was a subtle jab at Nick Sirianni, who wore a Mike Quick jersey when he arrived at FedEx Field in Week 3.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 15, 2022
The #Commanders are not activating star pass-rusher Chase Young off IR for tonight's game against the #Eagles, source said. Young, coming back from an ACL tear, is close to being ready and there is a real chance he makes his debut next week if all goes well at practice this week.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2022
NFC East after 10 weeks in 2020:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2022
- Eagles: 3-5-1
- Giants: 3-7
- Washington: 2-7
- Cowboys: 2-7
NFC East after 10 weeks in 2022:
- Eagles: 8-1
- Giants: 7-2
- Cowboys: 6-3
- Washington: 5-5
Video evidence of his @CNN interview. Jeff Bezos says, "we will have to wait and see" pic.twitter.com/CDHZLJqy4t— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 14, 2022
Monday Night #forwardprogress— Sam Rapoport (@samrap10) November 14, 2022
Three women in coaching on the sidelines tonight, folks.
▪️@JenniferKing5 - Women’s Forum ‘18
▪️@AMLockwood_ - Women’s Forum ‘20
▪️@naatalia_d - Women’s Forum ‘21
Not slowing down. @Eagles @Commanders pic.twitter.com/pCqFWyez0g
Sheeesh!!— Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) November 14, 2022
Eagles by 30. pic.twitter.com/zAboiDzyOq
All those poor Eagles fans have to go home sad now knowing Philly won't have a perfect season.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 15, 2022
You hate to see it.
the @Commanders spoiling the Eagles' perfect season like pic.twitter.com/Flwxk48Eya— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 15, 2022
