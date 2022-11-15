All aTwitter: 15 November 2022 - Commanders first Victory Tuesday of the season

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Pool report with ref Alex Kemp (via @ZBerm)



(Hit on Heinicke): “That was my call. I had ruled the quarterback had clearly given himself up. Therefore, he is down and a defenseless player. The contact by Philadelphia No. 55 was not only late but also to the head and neck area.” — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 15, 2022

Graham had a clear chance to avoid contact. Roll away, whatever. That was not a tough call. QB obviously gave himself up. Graham dove at him after he was down. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 15, 2022

Tonight on #MondayNightFootball, Ron Rivera became the first head coach in NFL history to defeat an 8-0 or better team on the road TWICE.



The other win for Rivera came in Week 13, 2020 against the 11-0 Steelers ... also on Monday night.#HTTC @Commanders — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 15, 2022

WHAT A NIGHT pic.twitter.com/r9SH5WPcgI — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 15, 2022

Taylor Heinicke went 3-1 in four starts in place of Carson Wentz (and it should've been 4-0) — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) November 15, 2022

Final time of possession:

Washington: 40:24

Philly: 19:36 — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) November 15, 2022

Terry McLaurin was targeted on a season-high 38% of routes in Week 10. He has been targeted at a higher rate in four-straight games since Taylor Heinicke took over at QB.



McLaurin Target Rate by QB:



Taylor Heinicke: 30%

Carson Wentz: 16%#WASvsPHI | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/8ewFrBiGdo — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 15, 2022

Terry McLaurin faced Darius Slay on 19 of his 29 routes (66% shadow).



McLaurin caught 5 of 7 targets for 90 yards with Slay as the nearest defender, the most yards given up to a receiver by Slay since Week 15, 2021 (51 yards, also against McLaurin).#WASvsPHI | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/9JHEhBsgjC — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 15, 2022

Terry McLaurin finished with 8 catches for 128 yards. He is ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/VTvdWW75mP — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 15, 2022

128 receiving yards and ended the undefeated season. Strong night from @TheTerry_25. #WASvsPHI pic.twitter.com/NsbJG6Eyfv — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2022

Ron Rivera recently lost his mother and got choked up in the locker room after the big win over the Eagles: "My mother would have been proud."



Terry McLaurin, who has become a tremendous leader, took it over from there.



What a moment.



( @Gcarmi21)pic.twitter.com/w8SRFo7icy — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2022

Textbook defense, Give up a huge shot down the field only to cause a fumble on the tackle and recover for a turnover pic.twitter.com/zCTpESGdwK — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022

Del Rio has been saving the "let them catch a deep one and then fumble" call for the right moment. — John Keim (@john_keim) November 15, 2022

Not sure how the refs missed the facemask. Washington got away with one here pic.twitter.com/2QR52pBT4B — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022

The officials must not like the Eagles' name. — John Keim (@john_keim) November 15, 2022

The refs leaving after the Eagles game pic.twitter.com/jYBIdh8UXk — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) November 15, 2022

Eagle Fan pic.twitter.com/a0cjh0G17k — General Ron Landry (@chuckg716) November 15, 2022

Can't miss tackles inside the red zone pic.twitter.com/leHHOZxGRe — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022

What a dime by Heinicke. Terry McLaurin wins with his release and gets a step on Slay. McLaurin takes the shot and finds him for a big gain pic.twitter.com/svuDY1K9IH — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022

WR Terry McLaurin has now passed Gary Clark for the most receptions through four seasons in franchise history. — Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) November 15, 2022

Kendall Fuller with another fantastic play. As soon as he reads the slant, he drives and gets his hand on the ball. Great start to the half from the #Commanders defense pic.twitter.com/mYjtMC7Agr — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022

Hell of a kick by Joey Slye. 58-yarder to give the #Commanders a 20-14 lead going into the half pic.twitter.com/wKoIKBLVlx — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022

Slye, you get a game ball. Hitting from 58 and 55 is massive. — Marshall (@EstCommand) November 15, 2022

Outstanding effort from Brian Robinson on the goal line. Was nearly stopped but refused to give up. Extended out his arm and get the ball into the end zone for the TD pic.twitter.com/cwWtGP7oxJ — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022

I turned the Brian Robinson touchdown into an oil painting in photoshop and I love it. pic.twitter.com/9fHmn3QBZM — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) November 15, 2022

Brian Robinson said they knew they had to be physical to beat the Eagles. The Commanders were exactly that. Also how much faith does Robinson have in Taylor Heinicke ? Our interview on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/ygKkGd0Yoe — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 15, 2022

Interesting cut in the hole here from Robinson, felt like he took the tougher lane, but he made it work as he dragged defenders with him pic.twitter.com/58E5rA9L5J — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022

Don't believe this play is meant to hit where Samuel cuts. Typically its all about getting to the edge, but Samuel felt Eagles flowing outside and saw a chance to cut inside to get the yard. Great play to convert pic.twitter.com/kM7z6S8Kpj — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022

Nice design by the Eagles. Hurts with the jump/pop pass after faking the draw. Gets Bostic to bite on the run and then throws over his head for the TD. Tough spot for Bostic pic.twitter.com/XT3w9JI20A — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022

Charles Leno gets beat around the edge and Heinicke is strip-sacked from behind.



Eagles ball.



Bad start.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/4dybbaiEKA — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 15, 2022

Could have gotten a DPI here but it's a 50/50 call.



Feels like those 50/50 calls never go our way though.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/slj3yZ11cD — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 15, 2022

Tell me which one is DPI pic.twitter.com/k5w1d3lgfp — Disgruntled Commanders Fan (@matt_umd) November 15, 2022

Think this is a bad call. Dotson just running his route. pic.twitter.com/zcjkh2LoZJ — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022

If you're gonna take a hole shot between the CB and safety, you have to drive the throw. Can't put this much air under it. Just cant pic.twitter.com/5NTgCYhAUy — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022

Best ball I think I’ve ever seen Heinicke throw! pic.twitter.com/EHrrg7sPKn — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 15, 2022

I just wrote this on Sunday. Begging for more 12 personnel. Well guess what we saw in the first halfhttps://t.co/1Y029xxtWK — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 15, 2022

49 rushing attempts for the #Commanders .



40:24 in time of possession.



12/21 on third-down!



81 offensive plays



1 win against the undefeated #Eagles pic.twitter.com/sSGeSBlInV — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) November 15, 2022

Very boisterous locker room. Can hear yelling etc from inside the interview room. Perhaps a few words suitable for older ears. — John Keim (@john_keim) November 15, 2022

Not sure I’ve been in a more celebratory locker room in a while. They’re dancing. Singing. It’s a scene man — John Keim (@john_keim) November 15, 2022

Locker room interviews are delayed by players literally standing on stools and dancing while rapping to Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares.” — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 15, 2022

SMOKIN ON DAT EAGLES PACK pic.twitter.com/7m4iWGet1B — Jack Murphy (@JackAttack1121) November 15, 2022

Alex Smith with some Washington comments on today’s ESPN Daily pod…



“I’ve never seen a place where the distractions come from the other side of the building.”



“[FedEx Field] is probably the worst gameday experience in the country.” — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 14, 2022

A full team win for Washington.



@JPFinlayNBCS pic.twitter.com/c5MuqLrYCH — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) November 15, 2022

That was the ideal win for every defensive HC in the league. Dominate time of possession by running he hell out of the ball and getting some timely turnovers on defense. Not sure how sustainable that is, but I’ll bet they enjoyed it — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022

Commanders had were 12-21 on 3rd down? They had 21 3rd down opps?! pic.twitter.com/vk2bnKh9Nq — Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon) November 15, 2022

Can we talk about the turnaround Kendall Fuller has made since WJ3 was benched? — Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) November 15, 2022

That was Antonio Gibson's 26th career touchdown. Per the team, that's the most by a Washington player through their first 40 games in franchise history. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 15, 2022

Terry McLaurin's shoutout to Art Monk was a subtle jab at Nick Sirianni, who wore a Mike Quick jersey when he arrived at FedEx Field in Week 3. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 15, 2022

The #Commanders are not activating star pass-rusher Chase Young off IR for tonight's game against the #Eagles, source said. Young, coming back from an ACL tear, is close to being ready and there is a real chance he makes his debut next week if all goes well at practice this week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2022

NFC East after 10 weeks in 2020:



- Eagles: 3-5-1

- Giants: 3-7

- Washington: 2-7

- Cowboys: 2-7



NFC East after 10 weeks in 2022:

- Eagles: 8-1

- Giants: 7-2

- Cowboys: 6-3

- Washington: 5-5 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2022

Video evidence of his @CNN interview. Jeff Bezos says, "we will have to wait and see" pic.twitter.com/CDHZLJqy4t — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 14, 2022

All those poor Eagles fans have to go home sad now knowing Philly won't have a perfect season.



You hate to see it. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 15, 2022

the @Commanders spoiling the Eagles' perfect season like pic.twitter.com/Flwxk48Eya — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 15, 2022

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Commanders twitter feed: