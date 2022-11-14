Washington Roster Moves: RB and LB elevated from the practice squad as team deals with injuries

The Washington Commanders ruled out 3 players for tonight’s game against the Eagles in Philly. They also listed 2 players as questionable, and two players were elevated from the practice squad today. Washington also added Jonathan Williams to the injury report with a knee injury.

Washington FB/TE Alex Armah had been elevated the last three weeks, and would have needed to be signed to the 53-man roster to be available tonight. Washington will instead go with Jaret Patterson. This will be the second-year RB's first time eligible to play this season. He has been on the practice squad all year. J.D. McKissic is missing his second straight game due to a neck injury, and, as mentioned, Jonathan Williams was a late addition with a knee injury.

Related Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles Saturday Injury Report

Washington ruled 2 of their top 3 LBs out for Sunday’s game. Cole Holcomb (foot) misses his third-straight game, and David Mayo (hamstring) misses his second-straight game. Nathan Gerry has been elevated from the practice squad for the second week in a row. He played 19 snaps on special teams last week. Washington goes into the game with Jamin Davis, Jon Bostic, Khaleke Hudson, De’Jon Harris, and Nathan Gerry available at LB. Kam Curl continues to wear the green dot and help the LBs by playing the Buffalo Nickel role. Expect more of that tonight vs the Eagles.

We have elevated the following players from the practice squad:

--LB Nathan Gerry

--RB Jaret Patterson pic.twitter.com/xzagoxwjMD — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 14, 2022