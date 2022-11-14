Ron Rivera Presser: “We can’t just sit back and say we’ve arrived, because we have not arrived”

Ron Rivera
LIVE: HC Ron Rivera meets with the media after the win in Philly https://t.co/QpmRYt6Hit— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 15, 2022
Keep Jalen Hurts off the field:
Ron Rivera: "We found that one of the best ways to slow Jalen Hurts down is to keep him off the field."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 15, 2022
Stick to the plan:
Rivera: “Guys stuck to the plan. Coaches stuck to the plan”— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) November 15, 2022
Stay focused:
Rivera: “It means a lot. Guys able to stay focused to what’s important”— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) November 15, 2022
Botched snap:
Rivera said this was a heady (or headsy?) play. https://t.co/HgJ7kdx45J— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 15, 2022
Locker room is lit:
Party raging as Ron Rivera starts press conference pic.twitter.com/KNAFvPB2Um— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) November 15, 2022
Ron Rivera's presser is now being semi drowned out by blaring music in the postgame locker room. I don't think he minds.............— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 15, 2022
We have not arrived:
Ron Rivera's tone is very tempered for a coach that just upset the league's only undefeated team in the league. "We can't just sit back and say we've arrived, because we have not arrived," he said.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 15, 2022
Don’t be surprised by the win:
Ron Rivera: "Coming into this game, we felt we had an opportunity. We really did. I told the guys to just focus on what's important. I'll handle the interesting stuff. ... I don't know if you heard one of the guys say it, but that's what we talked about: Don't be surprised."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 15, 2022
Taylor Heinicke:
Ron Rivera on what he likes about Taylor Heinicke: “His grit. Just the way he plays. He’s a guy that’s hard to beat the underdog mentality”— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 15, 2022
Quarterbacks:
Ron Rivera on the QB situation going forward: “I’ll talk to you guys tomorrow. We’ll talk about that then.”— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 15, 2022
Locker room party
Goose bumps in this locker room. Defense is going nuts. Playing Meek Mill in Philly. Can’t post video but I imagine the team social accounts will.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 15, 2022
Locker room interviews are delayed by players literally standing on stools and dancing while rapping to Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares.”— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 15, 2022
they lit pic.twitter.com/NBIgW86qZq— Moe (@moeambd) November 15, 2022
Terry McLaurin
LIVE: WR Terry McLaurin meets with the media after the win in Philly https://t.co/4yyF7DlGkr— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 15, 2022
Art Monk:
Terry had a good night. Shows love to Art Monk. Gary Clark as well. pic.twitter.com/p0MFdG6PjR— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) November 15, 2022
Terry McLaurin began his presser by giving a shoutout to Art Monk. "He's a great mentor."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 15, 2022
Terry McLaurin's shoutout to Art Monk was a subtle jab at Nick Sirianni, who wore a Mike Quick jersey when he arrived at FedEx Field in Week 3.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 15, 2022
Never waivered:
McLaurin- “We never wavered. We never quit on each other.” pic.twitter.com/iz10Gzifv3— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 15, 2022
Taylor Heinicke
LIVE: QB Taylor Heinicke meets with the media after the win in Philly https://t.co/67ORwGpyK7— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 15, 2022
Keys to the win:
Taylor on the keys to the win. pic.twitter.com/wUKf1T5y9l— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) November 15, 2022
OL and K:
Taylor: “I want to credit this win to offensive line and Joey Slye”— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) November 15, 2022
Biggest win of his career:
Taylor: “Probably the biggest win of my career.”— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) November 15, 2022
Keep winning games:
Taylor: “We understand where we’re at, we just need to keep winning games.”— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) November 15, 2022
Starting role:
Taylor Heinicke didn't campaign to keep starting when asked about what happens when Carson Wentz returns. Said he entered the season knowing he was the backup and remains totally comfortable with that role.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 15, 2022
Darrick Forrest
LIVE: S Darrick Forrest meets with the media after the win in Philly https://t.co/oQBtac2mbd— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 15, 2022
Nobody believed in us:
“We wanted to show the world it’s about us, not them” https://t.co/x2RIHqo2R9— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 15, 2022
Celebrating the win:
Derrick Forrest: “after the game we turned up real good. It’s gonna be a 10 out of 10 on the plane ride home.”— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) November 15, 2022
Jonathan Allen
Offense:
Allen excited about the win. Credits the offense for making the defense's job 'super easy' vs. Philly. pic.twitter.com/yClkIiDiyE— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) November 15, 2022
Jeremy Reaves
Plane ride home:
Jeremy Reaves says his adrenaline spiked in the immediate aftermath of the victory and he may collapse on the team plane. Not sure it’ll be the easiest environment to sleep in though— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 15, 2022
Darrick Forrest on the ongoing celebration: "It's going to be a 10 out of 10 on the plane ride home."— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 15, 2022
Benjamin St-Juste
Never give up on your teammate:
From @Benj_Juice on chasing down Quez Watkins to force that 4Q fumble: "Never give up on your teammates, never give up on your team, never give up on yourself because you never know what's gonna happen."— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 15, 2022
Casey Toohill
TD Griddy:
Casey Toohill says his Griddying has gotten mixed responses. Thought tonight’s was actually worse than the one he did in Indy. But Montez Sweat chimed in and said he thinks Toohill is improving. “I’m gonna keep doing it” Toohill concluded— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 15, 2022
Loading comments...