Washington takes a 20-14 lead over the Eagles heading into halftime

The Washington Commanders must have read my 3 Matchups to Watch article, because they are running the ball, keeping Jalen Hurts off the field, and are even on the turnover battle. Washington has been dominating the time of possession, and Joey Slye kicked a 58 yard field goal to give them a 20-14 lead heading into halftime. The Commanders have been sustaining long drives, and running the ball to take advantage of the Eagles weakness on defense.

1st quarter

Coin toss:

Coin toss time. Washington calls tails and it's heads. Commanders get the ball first. Here we go. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 15, 2022

Big return killed by a penalty:

Antonio Gibson's great KO return already negated by a ST penalty on the #Commanders. Armani Rogers on the foul. Ball at 8 instead of 43 or anywhere close. — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) November 15, 2022

3 and out:

Commanders go three-and-out after run, run, pass. Washington gets into manageable third downs often, but can't convert them. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 15, 2022

Roughing the kicker:

Tress Way gets rocked and that's a first down for roughing the kicker.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/R68mdTB9xV — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 15, 2022

Tress Way looks really shaken up after getting blasted. Two flags immediately. It's roughing the kicker, so Washington gets a new set of downs. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 15, 2022

Sack fumble:

Charles Leno gets beat around the edge and Heinicke is strip-sacked from behind.



Eagles ball.



Bad start.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/4dybbaiEKA — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 15, 2022

Jalen Hurts TD:

Jason Kelce hurt:

#eagles C Jason Kelce is on the training table. They have his cleat off and are putting new tape his left foot/ankle. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 15, 2022

Run tells:

#eagles C Jason Kelce is on the training table. They have his cleat off and are putting new tape his left foot/ankle. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 15, 2022

Hospital balls:

Terry McLaurin:

Nice pass pro from Curtis Samuel and the OL here buys Heinicke time in the pocket to connect with McLaurin downfield.



The Commanders are in the red zone.#HTTC | @CurtisSamuel4__ pic.twitter.com/ByikFL3WSn — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 15, 2022

Jahan Dotson:

Nice route and footwork here from Jahan Dotson, on his first completion since returning from injury.#HTTC | @JahanDotson pic.twitter.com/2NpOgGQmAI — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 15, 2022

Antonio Gibson TD!:

TOUCHDOWN



A drive that was run-heavy sees the Commanders going 75 yards to paydirt.



Antonio Gibson leaps into the endzone and this is a 7-7 game.#HTTC | @AntonioGibson14 pic.twitter.com/rpKFOYxiY4 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 15, 2022

A.J. Brown injury:

Brown is back in the game. https://t.co/tuahde0Ite — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 15, 2022

Big DPI penalty:

This doesn't look like a penalty to me pic.twitter.com/TCaFn762k9 — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022

Touchdown:

Nice design by the Eagles. Hurts with the jump/pop pass after faking the draw. Gets Bostic to bite on the run and then throws over his head for the TD. Tough spot for Bostic pic.twitter.com/XT3w9JI20A — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022

Terry McLaurin:

Terry McLaurin just passed Gary Clark for the most catches by a Washington player through four seasons. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 15, 2022

2nd Quarter

Josh Sweat injury:

Josh Sweat is down on the field. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 15, 2022

Terry McLaurin vs Darius Slay:

Terry McLaurin is beating Darius Slay EVERY TIME! #HTTC — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) November 15, 2022

3rd down stop:

Brian Robinson stopped on 3rd and 1.



Offense stays on the field. Ball at Philly's 21. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 15, 2022

Delay of game on 4th down:

Scott Turner’s reaction to the failed 4th-and-1 pic.twitter.com/0GFzOlJuBm — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 15, 2022

The Commanders want to go for it on fourth-and-1, but draw a delay of game. Field goal unit trots on. Sheesh. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 15, 2022

FG:

Joey Slye hooks the ball just barely into the uprights, making the score 14-10 in Philly's favor after a 12-play, 49-yard drive — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 15, 2022

Kendall Fuller near pick:

Fuller had a really strong outing last week and this is another superb play. Has to widen in zone because of the flat route, but eyes on QB and drives inside to break up the pass. Excellent coverage pic.twitter.com/ppgKYAjzOq — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022

Darrick Forrest INT:

A.J. Brown was *this* close to catching it...



Instead, Darrick Forrest gets the pick for Washington pic.twitter.com/l3SrNXSJT6 — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) November 15, 2022

On the spot: Was changed by replay booth in NY. Could not have been challenged. — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) November 15, 2022

Sam Cosmi at RT:

Sam Cosmi is now at right tackle, as pointed out by @Mitch_Tischler — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 15, 2022

Big play to Curtis Samuel:

Nice job by Heinicke finding Samuel over the middle on 3rd down pic.twitter.com/e8yU9JYF3w — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022

Bad snap:

Super heady play by Heinicke to go back and get the errant snap and sling it out of bounds without taking a penalty or losing 20+ yards. Some guys may have dove on it or panicked.



Good to see him calmly making a situational saving decision on the road. #Commanders — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 15, 2022

Taylor Third Downs:

Heinicke is pulling out some magic on 3rd down tonight.



Washington are in their own territory again thanks to another connection with McLaurin.#HTTC | @TheTerry_25 pic.twitter.com/rT9P8uHIdN — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 15, 2022

Terry McLaurin after yet another catch: "Don't put a safety on me."pic.twitter.com/q1FY1pKP4E — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2022

4th down conversion:

Don't believe this play is meant to hit where Samuel cuts. Typically its all about getting to the edge, but Samuel felt Eagles flowing outside and saw a chance to cut inside to get the yard. Great play to convert pic.twitter.com/kM7z6S8Kpj — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022

Similar play to the other 4th-and-1 attempt, but no direct snap. ... And this one actually launched. But other than that, super similar! — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 15, 2022

Brian Robinson:

POWER



Brian Robinson does NOT go down with first contact.



First and goal!#HTTC | @BrianR_4 pic.twitter.com/ihjNR3HRz6 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 15, 2022

Interesting cut in the hole here from Robinson, felt like he took the tougher lane, but he made it work as he dragged defenders with him pic.twitter.com/58E5rA9L5J — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022

To the 1:

BRob TOUCHDOWN!:

3 and out:

Eagles to punt. As long as Washington runs out the clock to halftime, that'll be the first time this season that Philadelphia has failed to score in the second quarter. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 15, 2022

Antonio Robinson injury:

Gibson being looked at by trainers on the side. Stood up, then sat back down. — John Keim (@john_keim) November 15, 2022

Joey Slye 58-yard FG!:

Hell of a kick by Joey Slye. 58-yarder to give the #Commanders a 20-14 lead going into the half pic.twitter.com/wKoIKBLVlx — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022