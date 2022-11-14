Washington takes a 20-14 lead over the Eagles heading into halftime

The Washington Commanders must have read my 3 Matchups to Watch article, because they are running the ball, keeping Jalen Hurts off the field, and are even on the turnover battle. Washington has been dominating the time of possession, and Joey Slye kicked a 58 yard field goal to give them a 20-14 lead heading into halftime. The Commanders have been sustaining long drives, and running the ball to take advantage of the Eagles weakness on defense.
1st quarter
Coin toss:
Coin toss time. Washington calls tails and it's heads. Commanders get the ball first. Here we go.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 15, 2022
Big return killed by a penalty:
Antonio Gibson's great KO return already negated by a ST penalty on the #Commanders. Armani Rogers on the foul. Ball at 8 instead of 43 or anywhere close.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) November 15, 2022
3 and out:
Commanders go three-and-out after run, run, pass. Washington gets into manageable third downs often, but can't convert them.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 15, 2022
Roughing the kicker:
Tress Way gets rocked and that's a first down for roughing the kicker.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/R68mdTB9xV— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 15, 2022
Tress Way looks really shaken up after getting blasted. Two flags immediately. It's roughing the kicker, so Washington gets a new set of downs.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 15, 2022
Sack fumble:
First down? Josh isn't Sweating it.— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2022
Eagles recover the fumble! @SweatyJ_9
: #WASvsPHI on ESPN
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/qDn7D0vc2b pic.twitter.com/4fQMwfyhDo
Charles Leno gets beat around the edge and Heinicke is strip-sacked from behind.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 15, 2022
Eagles ball.
Bad start.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/4dybbaiEKA
Jalen Hurts TD:
Easy 6 for @JalenHurts #FlyEaglesFly— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2022
: #WASvsPHI on ESPN
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/qDn7D0vc2b pic.twitter.com/FY4s6dN2j7
Jason Kelce hurt:
#eagles C Jason Kelce is on the training table. They have his cleat off and are putting new tape his left foot/ankle.— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 15, 2022
Run tells:
#eagles C Jason Kelce is on the training table. They have his cleat off and are putting new tape his left foot/ankle.— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 15, 2022
Hospital balls:
DB teach tape @bigplay24slay— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2022
: #WASvsPHI on ESPN
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/qDn7D0vc2b pic.twitter.com/MoHfI3CXB2
Terry McLaurin:
Nice pass pro from Curtis Samuel and the OL here buys Heinicke time in the pocket to connect with McLaurin downfield.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 15, 2022
The Commanders are in the red zone.#HTTC | @CurtisSamuel4__ pic.twitter.com/ByikFL3WSn
Jahan Dotson:
Nice route and footwork here from Jahan Dotson, on his first completion since returning from injury.#HTTC | @JahanDotson pic.twitter.com/2NpOgGQmAI— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 15, 2022
Antonio Gibson TD!:
.@AntonioGibson14 going up for 6— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 15, 2022
#WASvsPHI ESPN pic.twitter.com/6tei4WyAqZ
TOUCHDOWN— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 15, 2022
A drive that was run-heavy sees the Commanders going 75 yards to paydirt.
Antonio Gibson leaps into the endzone and this is a 7-7 game.#HTTC | @AntonioGibson14 pic.twitter.com/rpKFOYxiY4
A.J. Brown injury:
Brown is back in the game. https://t.co/tuahde0Ite— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 15, 2022
Big DPI penalty:
This doesn't look like a penalty to me pic.twitter.com/TCaFn762k9— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022
Touchdown:
Jump pass! #FlyEaglesFly— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2022
: #WASvsPHI on ESPN
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/qDn7D0vc2b pic.twitter.com/NSXy9Ud1zF
Nice design by the Eagles. Hurts with the jump/pop pass after faking the draw. Gets Bostic to bite on the run and then throws over his head for the TD. Tough spot for Bostic pic.twitter.com/XT3w9JI20A— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022
Terry McLaurin:
Terry McLaurin just passed Gary Clark for the most catches by a Washington player through four seasons.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 15, 2022
2nd Quarter
Josh Sweat injury:
Josh Sweat is down on the field.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 15, 2022
Terry McLaurin vs Darius Slay:
Terry McLaurin is beating Darius Slay EVERY TIME! #HTTC— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) November 15, 2022
3rd down stop:
Brian Robinson stopped on 3rd and 1.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 15, 2022
Offense stays on the field. Ball at Philly's 21.
Delay of game on 4th down:
Scott Turner’s reaction to the failed 4th-and-1 pic.twitter.com/0GFzOlJuBm— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 15, 2022
The Commanders want to go for it on fourth-and-1, but draw a delay of game. Field goal unit trots on. Sheesh.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 15, 2022
FG:
Joey Slye hooks the ball just barely into the uprights, making the score 14-10 in Philly's favor after a 12-play, 49-yard drive— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 15, 2022
Kendall Fuller near pick:
Fuller had a really strong outing last week and this is another superb play. Has to widen in zone because of the flat route, but eyes on QB and drives inside to break up the pass. Excellent coverage pic.twitter.com/ppgKYAjzOq— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022
Darrick Forrest INT:
Darrick Forrest picks it! @_Dfoe5— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2022
: #WASvsPHI on ESPN
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/qDn7D0vc2b pic.twitter.com/TPfRDRYyPY
A.J. Brown was *this* close to catching it...— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) November 15, 2022
Instead, Darrick Forrest gets the pick for Washington pic.twitter.com/l3SrNXSJT6
On the spot: Was changed by replay booth in NY. Could not have been challenged.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) November 15, 2022
Sam Cosmi at RT:
Sam Cosmi is now at right tackle, as pointed out by @Mitch_Tischler— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 15, 2022
Big play to Curtis Samuel:
Nice job by Heinicke finding Samuel over the middle on 3rd down pic.twitter.com/e8yU9JYF3w— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022
Bad snap:
Super heady play by Heinicke to go back and get the errant snap and sling it out of bounds without taking a penalty or losing 20+ yards. Some guys may have dove on it or panicked.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 15, 2022
Good to see him calmly making a situational saving decision on the road. #Commanders
Taylor Third Downs:
Heinicke is pulling out some magic on 3rd down tonight.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 15, 2022
Washington are in their own territory again thanks to another connection with McLaurin.#HTTC | @TheTerry_25 pic.twitter.com/rT9P8uHIdN
Terry McLaurin after yet another catch: "Don't put a safety on me."pic.twitter.com/q1FY1pKP4E— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2022
4th down conversion:
Fourth and One— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 15, 2022
Curtis Samuel up the guts.
First Down.#HTTC | @CurtisSamuel4__ pic.twitter.com/njtVcTfJaO
Don't believe this play is meant to hit where Samuel cuts. Typically its all about getting to the edge, but Samuel felt Eagles flowing outside and saw a chance to cut inside to get the yard. Great play to convert pic.twitter.com/kM7z6S8Kpj— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022
Similar play to the other 4th-and-1 attempt, but no direct snap. ... And this one actually launched. But other than that, super similar!— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 15, 2022
Brian Robinson:
POWER— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 15, 2022
Brian Robinson does NOT go down with first contact.
First and goal!#HTTC | @BrianR_4 pic.twitter.com/ihjNR3HRz6
Interesting cut in the hole here from Robinson, felt like he took the tougher lane, but he made it work as he dragged defenders with him pic.twitter.com/58E5rA9L5J— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022
To the 1:
THIS IS CLOSE. pic.twitter.com/Ib4g19Vc9q— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 15, 2022
BRob TOUCHDOWN!:
Brian Robinson would not be denied! @BrianR_4 | #HTTC— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2022
: #WASvsPHI on ESPN
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/qDn7D0vc2b pic.twitter.com/73MbZxjM4S
3 and out:
Eagles to punt. As long as Washington runs out the clock to halftime, that'll be the first time this season that Philadelphia has failed to score in the second quarter.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 15, 2022
Antonio Robinson injury:
Gibson being looked at by trainers on the side. Stood up, then sat back down.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 15, 2022
Joey Slye 58-yard FG!:
Hell of a kick by Joey Slye. 58-yarder to give the #Commanders a 20-14 lead going into the half pic.twitter.com/wKoIKBLVlx— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022
OMG Joey Slye just nailed a 58-yard FG.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 15, 2022
Eagles fans booing.
Loading comments...