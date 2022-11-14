The Washington Commanders take down the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles 32-21

The Washington Commanders came into Philadelphia as 11 point underdogs, and they dominated the 8-0 Eagles. The first half score of 20-14 didn’t reflect how much the Commanders controlled the clock. They killed the clock at the end of the game after a personal foul on Brandon Graham. The Eagles had 5 seconds left and Casey Toohill took it in for the final slap in the face to the Eagles.

3rd Quarter

Kendall Fuller PBU:

Kendall Fuller with another fantastic play. As soon as he reads the slant, he drives and gets his hand on the ball. Great start to the half from the #Commanders defense pic.twitter.com/mYjtMC7Agr — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022

Cornelius Lucas back in at RT:

Cornelius Lucas back in at right tackle for Commanders. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 15, 2022

Antonio Gibson back in:

Antonio Gibson is back in by the way. He went down with an ankle injury before half, but he's in now. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 15, 2022

Gibson coming in and attacking the edge now. Very much in rhythm with what they have been doing in recent weeks https://t.co/5tsqsX9m08 — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022

Dime to Terry:

TERRY MCLAURIN

42 YARDS

GOT HIM



Heinicke is playing some excellent football tonight and McLaurin is reaping the rewards.



No jinx no jinx no jinx#HTTC | @TheTerry_25 pic.twitter.com/sBuYIDdF9d — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 15, 2022

What a dime by Heinicke. Terry McLaurin wins with his release and gets a step on Slay. McLaurin takes the shot and finds him for a big gain pic.twitter.com/svuDY1K9IH — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022

Sack ends the drive:

Think Aikman was right and Heinicke had Gibson in the flat. But I wonder if he saw that outside corner just peeking back and that made him come off it pic.twitter.com/nm9IF9CURB — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022

That sack hurts ... but that's still four unanswered scoring drives by Washington. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 15, 2022

FG:

Another 14 play drive for Washington in 8 min. 32yd FG for Slye. 23-14 #Comanders lead — George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) November 15, 2022

Jeremy Reaves sighting:

Jeremy Reaves with an awesome special teams tackle. This is a weekly tweet — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) November 15, 2022

3rd down blitzing:

Del Rio goes back to blitzing on 3rd and 6. Eagles beat it again over the middle. pic.twitter.com/yi7hzlmkq4 — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022

4th Quarter

DeVonta Smith TD:

Can't miss tackles inside the red zone pic.twitter.com/leHHOZxGRe — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022

Sam Cosmi back in:

Sam Cosmi is at RT for the Commanders on this drive. — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) November 15, 2022

Personal foul on Curtis Samuel:

That was a terrible call, Samuel clearly not out of bounds when he was hit — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022

INT on 3rd down:

If you're gonna take a hole shot between the CB and safety, you have to drive the throw. Can't put this much air under it. Just cant pic.twitter.com/5NTgCYhAUy — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022

Fumble/TD(called back)/missed face mask penalty:

That ball is out and was cleanly recovered.



This is Washington football.#HTTC | @jamindavis25 pic.twitter.com/FIfrTEj90a — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 15, 2022

Not sure how the refs missed the facemask. Washington got away with one here pic.twitter.com/2QR52pBT4B — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022

The ball was out.



Jamin Davis grabbed Dallas Goedert's facemask, and then John Ridgeway's hit from behind dislodged the ball. https://t.co/Jn5Ubnk6JO — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 15, 2022

Eagles declined the penalty:

Kinda surprised Eagles didnt take the penalty there. 3nd and 18 ? — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 15, 2022

Joey Slye 55-yard FG:

Joey Slye hits a 55 yard field goal!



Commanders up 26-21 against Eagles 7:33 4thQTR — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) November 15, 2022

Another Eagles turnover:

Textbook defense, Give up a huge shot down the field only to cause a fumble on the tackle and recover for a turnover pic.twitter.com/zCTpESGdwK — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022

Offensive pass interference(pick play):

This was called OPI against #1 Jahan Dotson.



That's a horrible call.



And it happens every week. pic.twitter.com/9kg66cZ2Jp — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 15, 2022

3rd and 4 pass to Jahan Dotson... but refs call OPI. Brutal. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 15, 2022

Montez Sweat sack:

MONTEZ SWEAT



HUGE STOP



On 3rd and 8, Sweat sheds his block and brings down Jalen Hurts.#HTTC | @_sweat9 pic.twitter.com/JPBj5X7mEw — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 15, 2022

Dax Milne did his job:

You could argue that was Dax Milne's best punt return all season — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) November 15, 2022

Personal foul:

Hahahahahahahahaha THE REVERSE KIRK COUSINS GENIUS KNEE



HEINICKE

GENIUS KNEE



GAME OVER. pic.twitter.com/Ak5ixTCM0r — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 15, 2022

Casey Toohill TD!: