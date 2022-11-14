The Washington Commanders take down the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles 32-21

The Washington Commanders came into Philadelphia as 11 point underdogs, and they dominated the 8-0 Eagles. The first half score of 20-14 didn’t reflect how much the Commanders controlled the clock. They killed the clock at the end of the game after a personal foul on Brandon Graham. The Eagles had 5 seconds left and Casey Toohill took it in for the final slap in the face to the Eagles.
3rd Quarter
Kendall Fuller PBU:
Kendall Fuller with another fantastic play. As soon as he reads the slant, he drives and gets his hand on the ball. Great start to the half from the #Commanders defense pic.twitter.com/mYjtMC7Agr— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022
Cornelius Lucas back in at RT:
Cornelius Lucas back in at right tackle for Commanders.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 15, 2022
Antonio Gibson back in:
Antonio Gibson is back in by the way. He went down with an ankle injury before half, but he's in now.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 15, 2022
Gibson coming in and attacking the edge now. Very much in rhythm with what they have been doing in recent weeks https://t.co/5tsqsX9m08— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022
Dime to Terry:
TERRY MCLAURIN— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 15, 2022
42 YARDS
GOT HIM
Heinicke is playing some excellent football tonight and McLaurin is reaping the rewards.
No jinx no jinx no jinx#HTTC | @TheTerry_25 pic.twitter.com/sBuYIDdF9d
What a dime by Heinicke. Terry McLaurin wins with his release and gets a step on Slay. McLaurin takes the shot and finds him for a big gain pic.twitter.com/svuDY1K9IH— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022
Sack ends the drive:
Think Aikman was right and Heinicke had Gibson in the flat. But I wonder if he saw that outside corner just peeking back and that made him come off it pic.twitter.com/nm9IF9CURB— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022
That sack hurts ... but that's still four unanswered scoring drives by Washington.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 15, 2022
FG:
Another 14 play drive for Washington in 8 min. 32yd FG for Slye. 23-14 #Comanders lead— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) November 15, 2022
Jeremy Reaves sighting:
Jeremy Reaves with an awesome special teams tackle. This is a weekly tweet— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) November 15, 2022
3rd down blitzing:
Del Rio goes back to blitzing on 3rd and 6. Eagles beat it again over the middle. pic.twitter.com/yi7hzlmkq4— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022
4th Quarter
DeVonta Smith TD:
Birthday TD! @DeVontaSmith_6— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2022
: #WASvsPHI on ESPN
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/qDn7D0vc2b pic.twitter.com/V42TUSIiPl
Can't miss tackles inside the red zone pic.twitter.com/leHHOZxGRe— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022
Sam Cosmi back in:
Sam Cosmi is at RT for the Commanders on this drive.— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) November 15, 2022
Personal foul on Curtis Samuel:
That was a terrible call, Samuel clearly not out of bounds when he was hit— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022
INT on 3rd down:
League leading 6th INT for C.J. Gardner-Johnson! @CGJXXIII— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2022
: #WASvsPHI on ESPN
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/qDn7D0vc2b pic.twitter.com/e9xfcTqKwy
If you're gonna take a hole shot between the CB and safety, you have to drive the throw. Can't put this much air under it. Just cant pic.twitter.com/5NTgCYhAUy— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022
Fumble/TD(called back)/missed face mask penalty:
That ball is out and was cleanly recovered.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 15, 2022
This is Washington football.#HTTC | @jamindavis25 pic.twitter.com/FIfrTEj90a
Not sure how the refs missed the facemask. Washington got away with one here pic.twitter.com/2QR52pBT4B— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022
The ball was out.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 15, 2022
Jamin Davis grabbed Dallas Goedert's facemask, and then John Ridgeway's hit from behind dislodged the ball. https://t.co/Jn5Ubnk6JO
Eagles declined the penalty:
Kinda surprised Eagles didnt take the penalty there. 3nd and 18 ?— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 15, 2022
Joey Slye 55-yard FG:
Joey Slye hits a 55 yard field goal!— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) November 15, 2022
Commanders up 26-21 against Eagles 7:33 4thQTR
Another Eagles turnover:
Textbook defense, Give up a huge shot down the field only to cause a fumble on the tackle and recover for a turnover pic.twitter.com/zCTpESGdwK— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 15, 2022
TURNOVER— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 15, 2022
CATCH
FUMBLE
RECOVERY
WASHINGTON BALL#HTTC | @Benj_Juice pic.twitter.com/Iii8l8VXj6
Offensive pass interference(pick play):
This was called OPI against #1 Jahan Dotson.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 15, 2022
That's a horrible call.
And it happens every week. pic.twitter.com/9kg66cZ2Jp
3rd and 4 pass to Jahan Dotson... but refs call OPI. Brutal.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 15, 2022
Montez Sweat sack:
Montez Sweat with the sack on third down @_sweat9— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2022
: #WASvsPHI on ESPN
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/qDn7D0vc2b pic.twitter.com/udDosDGPLu
MONTEZ SWEAT— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 15, 2022
HUGE STOP
On 3rd and 8, Sweat sheds his block and brings down Jalen Hurts.#HTTC | @_sweat9 pic.twitter.com/JPBj5X7mEw
Dax Milne did his job:
You could argue that was Dax Milne's best punt return all season— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) November 15, 2022
Personal foul:
Hahahahahahahahaha THE REVERSE KIRK COUSINS GENIUS KNEE— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 15, 2022
HEINICKE
GENIUS KNEE
GAME OVER. pic.twitter.com/Ak5ixTCM0r
Casey Toohill TD!:
Casey Toohill Griddy alert!— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) November 15, 2022
Loading comments...