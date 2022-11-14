What are the odds? Washington opens as road favorites against the Houston Texans

The Washington Commanders are 4-5 going into tonight’s Week 10 game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. They enter the game as 11 point road underdogs in primetime. This could be Taylor Heinicke’s last start if he has a game like he had last week, and Carson Wentz returns healthy from injured reserve next week.

We have some early odds for Week 11 from DraftKings before tonight’s game even starts. Washington goes on the road for the second week in a row and they will take on the 1-7-1 Houston Texans. The New York Giants just defeated the Texans to give them their 7th loss for the season. Their only non-loss games were a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a Week 1 tie with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Washington Commanders could have a few players back for this game that could affect their odds as the week goes on. Chase Young was not activated for tonight’s game, but he could be available for the Texans. They also have two linebackers, starter Cole Holcomb(foot) and backup David Mayo(hamstring), who might be ready to go after a few weeks off to recover. Then there is the Carson Wentz option that could be available to Head Coach Ron Rivera. If Wentz is healthy, and Heinicke bombs tonight, expect Rivera to put his guy back under center.

DraftKings Sportsbook odds:

Point spread: Commanders -2.5

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Commanders -150, Texans +130