Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles Inactives

The Washington Commanders released their final injury report for today’s game on Saturday. Three players were ruled out[(RB J.D. McKissic (neck), LB Cole Holcomb(foot), LB David Mayo(hamstring)]. They also listed 2 players as questionable [C Tyler Larsen(back), LG Andrew Norwell(groin)].

Rookie WR Jahan Dotson is active after missing the last five weeks with a hamstring injury. This will be Dotson's first NFL regular season game with QB Taylor Heinicke starting. dE Chase Young was not activated by today's 4 pm deadline, and will get another week of practice before the team decides whether he's ready to return for a road game against the Texans.

Washington's 4 tight ends are healthy this week, but Cole Turner is a healthy scratch again. UDFA rookie Armani Rogers continues to get playing time over 5th round rookie TE Turner.

Washington elevated RB Jaret Patterson and LB Nate Gerry. They were already thin at RB with McKissic out, then Jonathan Williams tweaked his knee during practice. Alex Armah has been elevated the last three weeks, and couldn't get elevated again unless he was signed to the 53-man roster. Washington chose to elevate Jaret Patterson for the first time instead.

With LB Cole Holcomb and David Mayo out, Washington will have a mix of players filling in for him. Expect Jamin Davis to get some playing time at Mike, along with Jon Bostic being rotated in as needed. Washington has Khaleke Hudson, De’Jon Harris, and Nate Gerry as depth. S Kam Curl will wear the green dot again, and lead the defense at LB/Buffalo Nickel.

Saahdiq Charles is active. Rookie G/T Chris Paul goes back to the inactive list with Sam Cosmi active. Rachad Wildgoose remains in the doghouse and will be inactive, Danny Johnson will be playing the slot role again.

Washington Inactives

No. 23 RB J.D. McKissic

No. 37 CB Rachad Wildgoose

No. 41 RB Jonathan Williams

No. 51 LB David Mayo

No. 55 LB Cole Holcomb

No. 75 G Chris Paul

No. 85 TE Cole Turner — Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) November 14, 2022

