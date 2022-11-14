Commanders vs. Eagles: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Washington Commanders opened as 10 1/2-point road underdogs against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. That line moved to 11, and the O/U dropped from 44 1/2 to 43 1/2. Washington is definitely going to need to score more than 17 points to win this primetime game.

Washington opened up their 2022-23 season with a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but then they lost 4 in a row. Washington could have followed that up with a 4-game winning streak, but they blew a 10 point lead against the Vikings last week. They are now 4-5 for the season and remain at the bottom of the NFC East.

The Philadelphia Eagles are the NFLs only undefeated team at 8-0. They will be coming into tonight’s game on 11 days rest after beating the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football last week. Washington dropped the first game against them 24-8, and will need their defense to create more turnovers to help stop Philly’s offense. Taylor Heinicke gets Jahan Dotson to work with for the first time today, after the rookie missed the last 5 games. Washington’s running game will need to be a factor to attack the weakest part of the Eagles defense.

Injury Report

Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles Saturday Injury Report https://t.co/QTgVzy2AA5 — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) November 12, 2022

Matchup: Washington Commanders (4-5) @ Philadelphia Eagles (8-0)

Date/Time: Monday, Nov. 14 | 8:25 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA

TV: ESPN

Joe Buck(play-by-play)

Troy Aikman(analyst)

Lisa Salters (sideline)

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, ESPN+

RADIO:

Washington Radio Network

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

London Fletcher (analysis)

Sirius XM NFL

Washington: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 831

Philadelphia: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 825

National Stream: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88

DraftKings odds: Washington +11, O/U 44 1/2

Prediction: Philadelphia 26 - Washington 17

Enemy Blog: Bleeding Green Nation

Hogs Haven Media Information

Washington Commanders 2022 Schedule

Week 1: Sunday, September 11th vs Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00pm (FOX) W 28-22

Week 2: Sunday, September 18th @ Detroit Lions 1:00pm (FOX) L 35-26

Week 3: Sunday, September 25th vs Philadelphia Eagles 1:00pm (FOX) L 24-8

Week 4: Sunday, October 2nd @ Dallas Cowboys 1:00pm (FOX) L 25-10

Week 5: Sunday, October 9th vs Tennessee Titans 1:00pm (CBS) L 21-17

Week 6: Thursday, October 13th @ Chicago Bears 8:20pm (Amazon Prime) W 12-7

Week 7: Sunday, October 23rd vs Green Bay Packers 1:00pm (FOX) W 23-21

Week 8: Sunday, October 30th @ Indianapolis Colts 4:25pm (FOX) W 17-16

Week 9: Sunday, November 6th vs Minnesota Vikings 1:00pm (FOX) L 20-17

Week 10: Monday, November 14th @ Philadelphia Eagles 8:15 pm (ABC/ESPN)

Week 11: Sunday, November 20th @ Houston Texans 1:00pm (FOX)

Week 12: Sunday, November 27th vs Atlanta Falcons 1:00pm (FOX)

Week 13: Sunday, December 4th @ New York Giants

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: Saturday/Sunday, December 17th/18th vs New York Giants

Week 16: Saturday, December 24th @ San Francisco 49ers 4:05pm (CBS)

Week 17: Sunday, January 1st vs Cleveland Browns 1:00pm (FOX)

Week 18: Saturday/Sunday, January 7th/8th vs Dallas Cowboys

