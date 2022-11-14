All aTwitter: 14 November 2022 - Gameday - MNF at Philly

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Wheels up to Philly @Dulles_Airport | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/WgNtiQFDfo— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 13, 2022
In case people forgot. https://t.co/rO3qERtgmd— Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) November 13, 2022
Terry McLaurin (260) needs only 2 catches to pass Gary Clark for the most by a Washington player through four seasons.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 14, 2022
Here's what Clark had to say about McLaurin when he and the rest of the Posse were in Ashburn a few weeks ago: pic.twitter.com/VgE2oewdYz
So, even less than a ham sandwich. https://t.co/vfE5uUAUqs— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) November 13, 2022
How the draft order looks before the late afternoon games begin. Eagles hold the 4th pick in the draft and are the leagues only remaining undefeated team. pic.twitter.com/A2uWocGX2W— DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) November 13, 2022
With a win tomorrow night the #Commanders will be in either the #7 or #8 spot depending on the result of tonight's game— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) November 14, 2022
With a loss they will drop to the #11 spot#HTTC
This is Justin's Field— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 13, 2022
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/8s3XZVrWVR
What a dart...The #Commanders also decided they didn't need DeAndre Carter. https://t.co/fuG4XeSjjH— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) November 14, 2022
If I don’t slip that’s Randy over the top for 6… https://t.co/HzATNjIW8A— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) November 13, 2022
Vikings 8-1. Came back from down 10 in one of the toughest environments in the NFL. Back to back 4th quarters down 10 in wins. Beat a 6-2 team on road.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 13, 2022
Thats 5 game winning drives and 4th quarter comebacks for Kirk Cousins this season.
There have been 145 teams to start 8-1 or better through 9 games.— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) November 13, 2022
There are only two teams who outscored their opponents by less than 4 points per game during that hot start.
The 1976 Raiders, who won the Super Bowl
The 2022 Vikings
I'll take tweets that didn't age well for 1,000, Alex... https://t.co/1Lw4MjkugQ— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) November 14, 2022
Ok. Wrap it up. This is the catch of the year. Justin Jefferson. WOW.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 13, 2022
pic.twitter.com/FSfMPh2QCu
NFL Senior VP of Officiating Walt Anderson told pool reporter @bylindsayhjones that #Bills WR Gabe Davis’ catch late in regulation would’ve been reversed to an incompletion if the replay official stopped the game — an admission that’d be a big deal if the #Vikings had lost. pic.twitter.com/cbMEAd3cjD— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 13, 2022
#Giants HC Brian Daboll was HOT after a false start forced them to punt instead of attempting a 4th-and-short. pic.twitter.com/PFfTz4i9vk— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 13, 2022
Matt Ryan 39-yard run? Matt Ryan 39-yard run! @M_Ryan02— NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2022
: #INDvsLV on CBS
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/BOnQEreYOl pic.twitter.com/6CY1XbufRW
November 14, 2022
Josh McDaniels has lost 24 of his last 31 games as an NFL head coach. #Raiders— Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) November 14, 2022
#Raiders QB Derek Carr got really emotional in his postgame press conference talking about how tough this season has been. pic.twitter.com/QxpX8HyOjW— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 14, 2022
So Jeff Saturday > Josh McDaniels?— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) November 14, 2022
In all seriousness… what do you do if you’re Mark Davis? https://t.co/xFuSqMsEhW— Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) November 14, 2022
The buyout may be the only thing saving Josh McDaniels from becoming the New England offensive coordinator next week.— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 14, 2022
The Broncos currently rank last in scoring and 1st in points allowed. That's unprecedented in the 32 team era.— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) November 14, 2022
In fact, the last NFL team to finish with the fewest points scored and fewest points allowed was the 1946 Steelers.
Kevin O Connell is 8-1 and was let go by Rivera lol— • (@HeatlesWSH) November 13, 2022
Twitter, man... pic.twitter.com/55GAFpUGRA— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) November 14, 2022
Just watch the entire stadium at Allianz Arena singing to John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” (very popular with the Oktoberfest crowd, I have learned) in the final two minutes pic.twitter.com/PwMUG2Z08n— JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) November 13, 2022
Very briefly, Quenton Nelson looked absolutely TERRIFYING as a ballcarrier. pic.twitter.com/agPGOmGcVp— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 13, 2022
And that, son, is how I met your Mother. pic.twitter.com/RIxQEoO52W— Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) November 11, 2022
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
Loading comments...