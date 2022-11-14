All aTwitter: 14 November 2022 - Gameday - MNF at Philly

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

In case people forgot. https://t.co/rO3qERtgmd — Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) November 13, 2022

Terry McLaurin (260) needs only 2 catches to pass Gary Clark for the most by a Washington player through four seasons.



Here's what Clark had to say about McLaurin when he and the rest of the Posse were in Ashburn a few weeks ago: pic.twitter.com/VgE2oewdYz — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 14, 2022

So, even less than a ham sandwich. https://t.co/vfE5uUAUqs — KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) November 13, 2022

How the draft order looks before the late afternoon games begin. Eagles hold the 4th pick in the draft and are the leagues only remaining undefeated team. pic.twitter.com/A2uWocGX2W — DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) November 13, 2022

With a win tomorrow night the #Commanders will be in either the #7 or #8 spot depending on the result of tonight's game



With a loss they will drop to the #11 spot#HTTC — Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) November 14, 2022

What a dart...The #Commanders also decided they didn't need DeAndre Carter. https://t.co/fuG4XeSjjH — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) November 14, 2022

If I don’t slip that’s Randy over the top for 6… https://t.co/HzATNjIW8A — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) November 13, 2022

Vikings 8-1. Came back from down 10 in one of the toughest environments in the NFL. Back to back 4th quarters down 10 in wins. Beat a 6-2 team on road.



Thats 5 game winning drives and 4th quarter comebacks for Kirk Cousins this season. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 13, 2022

There have been 145 teams to start 8-1 or better through 9 games.



There are only two teams who outscored their opponents by less than 4 points per game during that hot start.



The 1976 Raiders, who won the Super Bowl

The 2022 Vikings — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) November 13, 2022

I'll take tweets that didn't age well for 1,000, Alex... https://t.co/1Lw4MjkugQ — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) November 14, 2022

Ok. Wrap it up. This is the catch of the year. Justin Jefferson. WOW.



pic.twitter.com/FSfMPh2QCu — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 13, 2022

NFL Senior VP of Officiating Walt Anderson told pool reporter @bylindsayhjones that #Bills WR Gabe Davis’ catch late in regulation would’ve been reversed to an incompletion if the replay official stopped the game — an admission that’d be a big deal if the #Vikings had lost. pic.twitter.com/cbMEAd3cjD — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 13, 2022

#Giants HC Brian Daboll was HOT after a false start forced them to punt instead of attempting a 4th-and-short. pic.twitter.com/PFfTz4i9vk — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 13, 2022

Josh McDaniels has lost 24 of his last 31 games as an NFL head coach. #Raiders — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) November 14, 2022

#Raiders QB Derek Carr got really emotional in his postgame press conference talking about how tough this season has been. pic.twitter.com/QxpX8HyOjW — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 14, 2022

So Jeff Saturday > Josh McDaniels? — KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) November 14, 2022

In all seriousness… what do you do if you’re Mark Davis? https://t.co/xFuSqMsEhW — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) November 14, 2022

The buyout may be the only thing saving Josh McDaniels from becoming the New England offensive coordinator next week. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 14, 2022

The Broncos currently rank last in scoring and 1st in points allowed. That's unprecedented in the 32 team era.



In fact, the last NFL team to finish with the fewest points scored and fewest points allowed was the 1946 Steelers. — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) November 14, 2022

Kevin O Connell is 8-1 and was let go by Rivera lol — • (@HeatlesWSH) November 13, 2022

Just watch the entire stadium at Allianz Arena singing to John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” (very popular with the Oktoberfest crowd, I have learned) in the final two minutes pic.twitter.com/PwMUG2Z08n — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) November 13, 2022

Very briefly, Quenton Nelson looked absolutely TERRIFYING as a ballcarrier. pic.twitter.com/agPGOmGcVp — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 13, 2022

And that, son, is how I met your Mother. pic.twitter.com/RIxQEoO52W — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) November 11, 2022

