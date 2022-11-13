Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles Preview: 3 matchups to watch

The Washington Commanders were on a three game winning streak until they blew a 10 point lead against Kirk Cousins and the Vikings. Minnesota is 8-1 and their only loss was to the Philadelphia Eagles. Washington plays Philly for the second time this season, and will now play them on Monday Night Football.

They are coming into this game as huge underdogs. They started the week as 10 1/2 point underdogs and that line has gone up to 11. You can check out the odds for this one courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Matchup 1: Jalen Hurts vs Washington’s defense

There were some questions about Jalen Hurts coming into this season, but he has answered them and is having a MVP-level season. The Eagles have missed on a lot of high round WRs recently, but seem to have hit on one(DeVonta Smith) and traded for another one(A.J. Brown), giving Hurts two important targets.

Hurts had 360 yards from scrimmage the first time he played the Washington Commanders in Week 3. He was 22-35 for 340 yards through the air with 3 TDs. and he picked up another 20 yards on the ground. Washington’s defense has improved dramatically since allowing 28 points to the Eagles, but they will need to pressure Hurts while also containing him.

Matchup 2: Washington’s RBs vs Eagles defense

The Philadelphia Eagles defense has allowed the 13th highest yards per game(121.4) in the league entering Week 10. Their 5.2 YPC average is 3rd-worst in the NFL. Washington’s running backs will continue to be Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson. J.D. McKissic is out again with a neck injury, Alex Armah and Jonathan Williams could both be active again this week.

Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson Jr. are going to have to get the ground game working early. Offensive Coordinator Scott Turner needs to attack the weakness of the Eagles defense, especially with rookie NT Jordan Davis now on IR. Getting their top backs in a rhythm early, and mixing up the looks they’re deployed from will be key overcoming a very good Eagles defense.

Matchup 3: The turnover battle

The Philadelphia Eagles are the #1 team in turnover differential and it’s not even close. They are currently at +15 and the next team on the list are the 8-1 Minnesota Vikings at +8. The Eagles +15 TO Differential breaks down to 12 interceptions and 6 fumble recoveries while only having 2 interceptions and 1 fumble lost against them.

The Washington Commanders are on the other end of the spectrum and have the 6th-worst TO differential in the NFL at -4. That breaks down to 3 interceptions and 4 fumble recoveries while only having 9 interceptions and 2 fumbles lost against them. Washington’s defense has been improving, but one area that has to pick up quickly is forcing turnovers. The Eagles have been very good at protecting the football. A lot of that can be credited to the play of Jalen Hurts this year, and the protection he’s gotten from his offensive line along with his mobility. Jack Del Rio’s going to have his hands full scheming against this versatile offense, but winning the turnover battle has got to be a focus this week.