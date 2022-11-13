Sunday Morning Football in Munich: Seattle Seahawks vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Good morning! Hopefully you’re up, or remembered to check your fantasy football lineup if you have anyone from either of the teams playing in Munich, Germany this morning.

The Seattle Seahawks are playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena in the fourth game of the NFL International Series for the 2022-23 season. The first three games were played in London, but this is the leagues first game ever held in Germany. Next week the San Francisco 49ers will play the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico for the first international Monday Night Football game in NFL history.

Back to this morning’s game between two NFC teams that are leading their divisions. The Seahawks are one of the surprise teams of the season. They traded away QB Russell Wilson for a massive haul, only to watch him struggle in Denver. Pete Carroll went with Geno Smith and has watched that decision pay off big time. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady have not had as much success this season, and need every win they can get to win a weak division.

Who: Seattle Seahawks (6-3) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5)

Where: Allianz Arena | Berlin

When: November 13, 2022, 9:30 a.m.

TV: ESPN+

Rich Eisen (play-by-play)

Kurt Warner (analyst)

Michael Irvin (analyst)

Steve Mariucci (analyst)

Sara Walsh and Jamie Erdahl (sideline reporting)

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, Peacock, NFL Plus

DraftKings odds: Buccaneers -2 1/2, 45 1/2 O/U

Prediction: Seahawks 27 - Buccaneers 20

SB Nation Blogs: Field Gulls | Bucs Nation

