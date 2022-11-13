NFL Week 10: Stress-free Sunday late games open thread

The Washington Commanders play the Eagles tomorrow on Monday Night Football in Philadelphia. That means Sunday is free to watch football, do some projects around the house, spend time with the family, or whatever you want. Some of us got up early to watch the NFL’s first game in Munich, Germany featuring the Seattle Seahawks and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We also had 7 more games on the 1pm schedule. Now it’s time to keep this stress-free Sunday going with 3 more games!
CBS
Indianapolis Colts @ Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 pm
FOX
Late afternoon games
Dallas Cowboys @ Green Bay Packers, 4:25 pm
Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 pm
