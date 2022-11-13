NFL Week 10: Sunday Night Football Los Angeles Chargers vs San Francisco 49ers

Week 10 is not over yet, and Sunday's games end with a matchup between the two California teams from different conferences. The Los Angeles Chargers come in with a 5-3 record and they are neck and neck with the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West. The San Francisco 49ers are 4-4 and need win tonight to keep up with the 1st place Seattle Seahawks.

Who: Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) at San Francisco 49ers (4-4)

Where: Levi’s Stadium | Santa Clara, CA

When: November 13, 2022, 8:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Mike Tirico (play-by-play)

Cris Colinsworth (analyst)

Melissa Stark (sideline)

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, Peacock, NFL Plus

DraftKings odds: 49ers -7 1/2, 45 1/2 O/U

Prediction: 49ers 31 - Chargers 27

SB Nation Blogs: Bolts from the Blue | Niners Nation

