NFL Week 10: Sunday Night Football Los Angeles Chargers vs San Francisco 49ers

Week 10 is not over yet, and Sunday's games end with a matchup between the two California teams from different conferences. The Los Angeles Chargers come in with a 5-3 record and they are neck and neck with the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West. The San Francisco 49ers are 4-4 and need win tonight to keep up with the 1st place Seattle Seahawks.
Who: Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) at San Francisco 49ers (4-4)
Where: Levi’s Stadium | Santa Clara, CA
When: November 13, 2022, 8:20 p.m.
TV: NBC
Mike Tirico (play-by-play)
Cris Colinsworth (analyst)
Melissa Stark (sideline)
Online Stream: Fubo.TV, Peacock, NFL Plus
DraftKings odds: 49ers -7 1/2, 45 1/2 O/U
Prediction: 49ers 31 - Chargers 27
SB Nation Blogs: Bolts from the Blue | Niners Nation
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
Loading comments...