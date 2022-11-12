 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ron Rivera Presser: Carson Wentz is able to throw the football “lightly”

Ron Rivera and Juan Castillo speak to the media

By Scott Jennings
Washington Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera and Tight Ends Coach Juan Castillo spoke to the media after today’s practice. Rivera gave reporters the good news the rookie WR Jahan Dotson would be making his return to the field for Monday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Washington’s first round pick this year started the season off strong, finding the end zone of and earning rookie of the week awards. He injured his hamstring, and then reaggravated it, which resulted in 5 games lost of a promising rookie campaign.

Chase Young was designated to return to the Reserve/PUP list last Wednesday. This started the 21-day for the Commanders to evaluate him, and either activate him, or shut him down for the season. DC Jack Del Rio said he wasn’t back at full speed yesterday, and Rivera said they held him out of practice yesterday because it was in the bubble and on a harder surface. The team has until 4pm on Monday to activate him, but there doesn’t seem to be any chance that happens this week. Washington will have another 11 days to active him, and he could be available for the next two games.

Carson Wentz broke his right ring finger on a Thursday Night Football game against the Chicago Bears on October 13th. He was placed on injured reserve, and has to miss a minimum of 4 games before being activated if he is cleared. Monday’s game against the Eagles is that fourth game, so Wentz would be eligible to return to practice next week. He has been at practice every day, and Rivera said he has been able to learn the offense better by watching Taylor Heinicke run the offense. Wentz is throwing the ball “lightly” which sounds like he could still be a week or two away from returning to practice.

Washington fans have a vested interest in Wentz’s return due to conditions of the trade with the Indianapolis Colts. If Wentz plays 70% or more of Washington’s snaps the Colts get their 2nd round pick next year, if he plays less they only get their 3rd round pick. Rivera has said he won’t determine who plays by a condition in a contract, but it looks like Wentz’s injury could save him from having to make that decision.

