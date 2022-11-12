College Football Week 11 open thread

Week 11 of college football is here and we’ve got some great games on the schedule for today. Hogs Haven looked at some college prospects from Week 10 that could help the Washington Commanders out in the future, and we will be watching closely this week to see who stands out, and who has a future in the NFL.

#1 Georgia Bulldogs (9-0) @ Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-3), 7 pm

DraftKings odds: Georgia -16 1/2, O/U 53

Indiana Hoosiers (3-6) @ #2 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0), 12 pm

DraftKings odds: Ohio State -40 1/2, O/U 61

Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-6) @ #3 Michigan Wolverines (9-0), 3:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Michigan -30 1/2, O/U 49 1/2

#4 TCU Horned Frogs (9-0) @ #18 Texas Longhorns (6-3), 7:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Texas -7, O/U 65

Missouri Tigers (4-5) @ #5 Tennessee Volunteers (8-1), 12 pm

DraftKings odds: Tennessee -19 1/2, O/U 57 1/2

#24 Washington Huskies (7-2) @ #6 Oregon Ducks (8-1), 7 pm

DraftKings odds: Oregon -12 1/2, O/U 73

#7 LSU Tigers (7-2) @ Arkansas Razorbacks (5-4), 12 pm

DraftKings odds: LSU -3 1/2, O/U 61 1/2

Arizona Wildcats (3-6) @ #9 UCLA Bruins (8-1), 10:30 pm

DraftKings odds: UCLA -20, O/U 77

#10 Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2) @ #11 Ole Miss Rebels (8-1), 3:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Alabama -11 1/2, O/U 65

Louisville Cardinals (6-3) @ #12 Clemson Tigers (8-1), 3:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Clemson -7, O/U 52

Stanford Cardinal (3-6) @ #13 Utah Utes (7-2), 10 pm

DraftKings odds: Utah -23 1/2, O/U 54

Maryland Terrapins (6-3) @ #14 Penn State Nittany Lions (7-2), 3:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Penn State -10 1/2, O/U 57

#15 North Carolina Tar Heels (8-1) @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-3), 7:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Wake Forest -4 1/2, O/U 79

#22 UCF Knights (7-2) @ #16 Tulane Green Wave (8-1), 3:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Tulane -1, O/U 54 1/2

Boston College Eagles (2-7) @ #17 NC State Wolfpack (7-2), 3:30 pm

DraftKings odds: NC State -18, O/U 41

#19 Liberty Flames (8-1) @ Connecticut Huskies (5-5), 1 pm

DraftKings odds: Liberty -13 1/2, O/U 45 1/2

#20 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-3) @ Navy Midshipmen (3-6), 12 pm

DraftKings odds: Notre Dame -17, O/U 40 1/2

Purdue Boilermakers (5-4) @ #21 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2), 12 pm

DraftKings odds: Illinois -6 1/2, O/U 45 1/2

#23 Kansas State Wildcats (6-3) @ Baylor Bears (6-3), 7 pm

DraftKings odds: Baylor -2 1/2, O/U 52 1/2

#25 Florida State Seminoles (6-3) @ Syracuse Orange (6-3), 8 pm

DraftKings odds: Florida State -7, O/U 51

