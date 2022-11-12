Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles Saturday Injury Report

The Washington Commanders have released their final injury report for the week, and made a big announcement for this week’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Rooke WR Jahan Dotson will be active after missing the last 5 games with a hamstring injury. He looked like he was getting ready to return 3 weeks ago, but reaggravated the injury during practice, and had been shelved until returning to the field this week. He will join Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel as weapons for starting QB Taylor Heinicke.

Washington ruled three players out who have been dealing with injuries the last few weeks. LBs Cole Holcomb and David Mayo will both miss another game. Holcomb will now be missing 3 straight games while rehabbing a foot sprain. Mayo missed last week, and is now out again. Jamin Davis be the starter with Jon Bostic getting some snaps. Kam Curl will continue to help out here at the Buffalo Nickel and wearing the green dot to call the plays on defense. J.D. McKissic misses his second straight-game with a neck injury. He was supposed to see a specialist last week, but there have been no updates.

Starting center Tyler Larsen has been on the injury reports the last two weeks with a back injury. He played every snap last week, and has been listed as questionable again. He was on the stationary bike during yesterday’s practice in the bubble. OC Scott Turner said that he should be alright for Monday Night’s game, and he was given a rest day. Andrew Norwell hasn’t been on the injury report, but shows up on today’s with a groin injury. He is listed as questionable, and the coaches didn’t address the injury after practice. Saahdiq Charles has been backing up Trai Turner again, but could fill in for Norwell if needed.

Washington game status for MNF in Philly:



OUT

LB Cole Holcomb (foot)

LB David Mayo (hamstring)

RB J.D. McKissic (neck)



QUESTIONABLE

C Tyler Larsen (back)

G Andrew Norwell (groin) — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 12, 2022

OUT

LB Cole Holcomb - Holcomb showed up on the injury report two weeks ago with a foot sprain and hasn't played or practiced since. Ron Rivera said he's still rehabbing the injury.

RB J.D. McKissic - McKissic continues to be absent due to the neck injury that caused him to visit a specialist last week.

LB David Mayo - Mayo was limited all week with a hamstring injury, and will now miss another game.

Questionable

C Tyler Larsen - Washington’s starting center played every snap last week despite being listed with a back injury. He got a rest day yesterday, and OC Scott Turner sounded optimistic he would play through the injury again this week.

G Andrew Norwell - No reports of an injury until he showed up on today’s report.

Full

WR Jahan Dotson - Washington’s 1st round pick missed the last 5 weeks with a hamstring injury, and finally returns to the field to face the Eagles.

Not Listed

RT Sam Cosmi - He had thumb surgery over a month ago. He was active for the last two games, but didn’t play a snap. He has been wearing a club on his hand for game days, but practicing without it this week.

DE Chase Young - Jack Del Rio threw some cold water on the idea that Young will return this week by saying he’s not back to full speed yet. The team has until 4pm on Monday if they want to activate him.

QB Carson Wentz - Will be eligible to return to practice after missing 4 games while on IR. Rivera said he is able to throw the ball “lightly”, and has been learning the offense while watching Taylor Heinicke.