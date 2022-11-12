All aTwitter: 13 November 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Final injury report for Washington at Philly: pic.twitter.com/PWuSDpSyJF — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) November 12, 2022

Game status

Out: LB Cole Holcomb (foot), LB David Mayo (hamstring), RB JD McKissic (neck)



Questionable: C Tyler Larsen (back), LG Andrew Norwell (groin)



WR Jahan Dotson will play. "We feel comfortable moving forward; don't expect any setback," Rivera said. — John Keim (@john_keim) November 12, 2022

Look at the difference in answers from Ron Rivera when asked about Jahan Dotson, who’s playing Monday night, and Chase Young, who’s status is up in the air. Doesn’t seem that up in the air. pic.twitter.com/aDT89IAXI8 — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 12, 2022

Chase Young in action — first to the music and then football stuff. pic.twitter.com/OqvZE8s3uf — John Keim (@john_keim) November 12, 2022

Chase Young’s fifth-year option will have to be picked up this offseason. It’s probably $16.5 mil. Have to pick it up, but probably no interest either way in talking long-term at this juncture. — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) November 12, 2022

Too far down the road. They'll pick up his option, see how he plays in year 4 and then discuss an extension in the offseason. There's still two years (with the option) left on his rookie contract. — Beard Armstrong (@SethsBeard) November 12, 2022

The latest episode of Coach Commands with @RiverboatRonHC and Logan Paulsen ⬇️ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 13, 2022

Steelers place CB William Jackson on IRhttps://t.co/Ttrv0USNfm pic.twitter.com/2xbhvHNlQD — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) November 12, 2022

#Bills QB Josh Allen is able to grip a football and he did some throwing on Friday. That gave enough confidence to proceed without elevating Matt Barkley from the practice squad and put Allen in line to play against the #Vikings despite an elbow sprain. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 12, 2022

Source: #Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is expected to miss Sunday’s game because of appendicitis. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 12, 2022

Landon Collins' position evolution continues. pic.twitter.com/oNcLWQpJ1X — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 12, 2022

Per source: Despite earlier optimism this week, #BroncosCountry Safety Justin Simmons is going to be OUT tomorrow vs Tennessee Titans.



PJ Locke in line to start in his place.@KOAColorado — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) November 13, 2022

Robert Quinn not thrilled about possibly playing 18 games without a bye. https://t.co/KjzA5hTfva — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 12, 2022

Josh McDaniels has been disappointing in his return to the head-coaching role. What happens if the Raiders lose to the Colts on Sunday? https://t.co/BjwwIsy1df — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 12, 2022

Ron Rivera on the Jeff Saturday hiring. pic.twitter.com/WK3Wv3nbK9 — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 12, 2022

If you've noticed an awful lot of games with just 1 passing TD, you spotted the big trend of 2022. A remarkable 37% of the time a team has thrown exactly 1 TD this year. 0 and 1 TD passing games are on the rise, while 2+ passing TD games have fallen noticeably. pic.twitter.com/VX1Wyk73UZ — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) November 12, 2022

The data is clear and the NFL agrees: Slit film synthetic surface is bad for players, and there is a higher injury rate than on grass or any other synthetic surface. #SaferFields pic.twitter.com/0F9LR5AWJe — Nick Scott (@nickmscotty) November 12, 2022

By allowing teams to continue using slit film turf, about 10 more players will go down with a completely avoidable, non-contact injury throughout the rest of this season. To know something is unsafe and not change it is unacceptable. #SaferFields — Nick Scott (@nickmscotty) November 12, 2022

NFL answers NFLPA, insisting injury rates are same on synthetic surfaces vs. grass. https://t.co/AEgUCyHvjO — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 12, 2022

If you haven’t noticed yet, NFL players are making sure everyone knows we need to improve our fields. Read the link below to learn more about how a simple field upgrade can reduce injuries. #SaferFields https://t.co/PltCuFv9MG — George Atallah (@GeorgeAtallah) November 13, 2022

