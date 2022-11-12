All aTwitter: 12 November 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Today's practice report:— John Keim (@john_keim) November 11, 2022
DNP: LB Cole Holcomb (foot), RB J.D. McKissic (neck) and C Tyler Larsen (back)
Limited: LB David Mayo (hamstring)
Full: WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring)
Del Rio on Chase Young: "I wouldn't call him full speed at this point in everything he's doing but he's working at it. Giving it everything he has. When he's right we're going to play him, until he's right we're not going to play him."— John Keim (@john_keim) November 11, 2022
Is the roster in better condition now then before RR took over?— Tim Meek (@IndySkinsFan) November 11, 2022
Better: RB, WR, DE, LB, Safety
Worse: O-line, TE
Same: QB, DT, CB
All things considered, this is a better roster. He took over one of the worst. Keep that in context
What do y’all think? pic.twitter.com/OEpQ91zzUN
OC Scott Turner said Nick Martin would start at C if Tyler Larsen can't go because of his back issue. But Turner said, "I think Tyler will be all right."— John Keim (@john_keim) November 11, 2022
Getting Jahan Dotson back is huge for Washington.— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) November 11, 2022
Still tops among rookie WRs in TDs despite being on the shelf since Week 4. pic.twitter.com/RfR664nMJd
More tough news for the #Colts: All-Pro LB Shaquille Leonard, who had a set-back with his back in practice this week, is headed to Injured Reserve, sources say. He’s out at least the next four games, and his evaluations will dictate how much more.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 11, 2022
#Panthers standout CB Donte Jackson has torn his Achilles, source said following the MRI. A tough end to 2022 for Jackson. pic.twitter.com/4t9HaUm8WW— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 11, 2022
Play for the Commanders, the Colts or retire? Here's some Aaron Rodgers trade odds via @SportsBettingAG pic.twitter.com/c5B1LwtDzG— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) November 11, 2022
#Packers coach Matt LaFleur tells reporters that CB Eric Stokes is likely lost for the season with the injury he suffered last week.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 11, 2022
From NFL Now: TJ Watt is back. pic.twitter.com/t9tFpGVbj6— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 11, 2022
When teams rush for more yards than their opponents this year, they have won 65% of the time.— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) November 11, 2022
...
Which is the worst mark since 1970. pic.twitter.com/GIxZ8PQSR6
NFL passing efficiency is significantly down this season, and what's remarkable is that it's only Tua, Jalen Hurts, and Geno Smith that's kept it from cratering. pic.twitter.com/fUbdc2Pujk— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) November 12, 2022
Brady, Herbert, Murray, Mahomes, Ryan, Allen, Rodgers, Cousins, Stafford, Carr, Wilson -- they're all down, in some cases significantly, from where they were in 2020 (the best passing year). And the incoming crew has not been so hot.— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) November 12, 2022
2020 is a bit of an outlier right? I think crowdless games helped offenses quite a bit— Daniel Menezes (@dmstorm22) November 12, 2022
The 5 most important OL/DL matchups of this weekend from #NFLLIVE with @mspears96— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 11, 2022
Appreciate you @brandonthornnfl pic.twitter.com/uk41GGCOZw
ANNOUNCEMENT @NFL honors John Madden with yearly Thanksgiving Day celebration— NFL Media (@NFLMedia) November 11, 2022
Inaugural "John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration" on Nov. 24 will feature special broadcast tributes on CBS, FOX & NBC, plus special on-field logos & more
Release: https://t.co/Uaopq0N5OD
Randomly searched "Taylor Heinicke Vikings" and found this game-winning gem from the pylon king.pic.twitter.com/G13JibqnxY— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 12, 2022
Will bring in a dot matrix printer next week https://t.co/ktjbxGSZWl— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) November 11, 2022
This is neither a fox, dog or wolf. It is a Maned Wolf, and is the only species in its genus - Chrysocyon pic.twitter.com/I6fXshY6hh— B&S (@_B___S) November 10, 2022
Octopus can get through some pretty tight spaces because they don't have any bones.pic.twitter.com/gd2d3twz4k— Fascinating (@fasc1nate) November 11, 2022
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
Loading comments...