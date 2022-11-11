Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles Friday Injury Report

The Washington Commanders practiced in the bubble today due to the weather. One player improved their injury status, while another joined the Ashburn Cycling Team. The team is preparing to face the Eagles on Monday Night Football in Philadelphia and are on a modified practice schedule for the week. They'll have one more practice before traveling for a primetime division game against the only undefeated team left in the NFL.

Today's practice report:

DNP: LB Cole Holcomb (foot), RB J.D. McKissic (neck) and C Tyler Larsen (back)



Limited: LB David Mayo (hamstring)



Full: WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring) — John Keim (@john_keim) November 11, 2022

DNP

LB Cole Holcomb - Holcomb showed up on the injury report two weeks ago with a foot sprain and hasn't played or practiced since. Ron Rivera said he's still rehabbing the injury.

RB J.D. McKissic - McKissic continues to be absent due to the neck injury that cause him to visit a specialist last week.

C Tyler Larsen - Washington’s starting center played every snap last week despite being listed with a back injury. He was downgraded from limited yesterday, to spending practice on the sidelines or the stationary bike. Scott Turner was optimistic he could play this week, and said he got a day off to get his body right.

Limited

LB David Mayo - Mayo continues to be limited in practice after missing last week’s game with a hamstring injury.

Full

WR Jahan Dotson - The Commanders 1st round rookie has missed the last five weeks with a hamstring injury. He was limited yesterday, but practiced fully today. He looks like he’s ready for his return to the field in primetime.

Not Listed

RT Sam Cosmi - He had thumb surgery over a month ago. He was active for the last two games, but didn’t play a snap. He has been wearing a club on his hand for game days, but practiced for the first time without it yesterday.

DE Chase Young - Young continues to practice and the training staff and coaches continue to evaluate his progress, his response to ramped up team activities, and his conditioning. Jack Del Rio threw some cold water on the idea that Young will return this week by saying he’s not back to full speed yet.