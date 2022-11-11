 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jack Del Rio Presser: I wouldn’t call Chase Young full speed at this point; When he’s right, we’ll play him

Jack Del Rio, Scott Turner, and players speak to the media after practice

By Scott Jennings
/ new

Washington’s coordinators spoke to the media after today’s practice. Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio said the Philadelphia Eagles are rolling and red hot as they remain the only undefeated team left in the NFL. He said their running game is tough to slow down, and they might have the best offensive line in the league, but they’re ready for the challenge. Chase Young has been through 4 practices since being designated to return from the Reserve/PUP list last Wednesday. Del Rio said he’s not full speed at this point, but he’s giving everything he has and eager to get back on the field. They will play him when’s right and ready.

Jack Del Rio

Injury Report:

Philadelphia Eagles:

Turnover battle:

Playing games in Philly:

Chase Young:

Eagles OL:

Offensive Coordinator Scot Turner said that Antonio Gibson will have to fill the role that J.D. McKissic has in the offense while he’s out with a neck injury. Jonathan Williams was active as the 3rd RB(14 special teams snaps) and FB Alex Armah played a snap. Washington looks like they will just rely on the Gibson/Brian Robinson duo with McKissic sidelined.

Turner gave a few injury updates on the offensive side of the ball. Rookie WR Jahan Dotson has missed the last 5 games with a hamstring injury that he reaggravated 3 weeks ago. Turner wouldn’t say he’s definitely playing Monday night, but he said he’s on track to play. Dotson was a full participant in practice today. Starting center Tyler Larsen didn’t practice today after being limited with a back injury. Turner said Larsen should be ok this week and needed a day to get his body right. Nick Martin would play if Larsen had a setback before the game,

Scott Turner

Antonio Gibson:

Tyler Larsen:

Jahan Dotson:

Eagles DL:

Practice Updates

Bubble practice

Ladder drills

Injury updates

Jahan Dotson

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...