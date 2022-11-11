Jack Del Rio Presser: I wouldn’t call Chase Young full speed at this point; When he’s right, we’ll play him

Washington’s coordinators spoke to the media after today’s practice. Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio said the Philadelphia Eagles are rolling and red hot as they remain the only undefeated team left in the NFL. He said their running game is tough to slow down, and they might have the best offensive line in the league, but they’re ready for the challenge. Chase Young has been through 4 practices since being designated to return from the Reserve/PUP list last Wednesday. Del Rio said he’s not full speed at this point, but he’s giving everything he has and eager to get back on the field. They will play him when’s right and ready.

Jack Del Rio meets with the media

Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles Friday Injury Report

Jack Del Rio is at the podium. Said the Eagles are rolling and "red hot." The run game is tough to slow down, but they will be ready for the challenge — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 11, 2022

Turnovers are the most important stat in football, Del Rio said, and winning that battle will be huge for Washington. Philly does a good job of forcing takeaways, and they're just as good at keeping the ball away from opponents. They only have three TOs so far — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 11, 2022

DC Jack Del Rio said he likes playing games in Philadelphia. "I love it; great atmosphere," he said. — John Keim (@john_keim) November 11, 2022

Del Rio on Chase Young: "I wouldn't call him full speed at this point in everything he's doing but he's working at it. Giving it everything he has. When he's right we're going to play him, until he's right we're not going to play him." — John Keim (@john_keim) November 11, 2022

Del Rio said the Eagles "probably have the best offensive line in the league." — John Keim (@john_keim) November 11, 2022

Offensive Coordinator Scot Turner said that Antonio Gibson will have to fill the role that J.D. McKissic has in the offense while he’s out with a neck injury. Jonathan Williams was active as the 3rd RB(14 special teams snaps) and FB Alex Armah played a snap. Washington looks like they will just rely on the Gibson/Brian Robinson duo with McKissic sidelined.

Turner gave a few injury updates on the offensive side of the ball. Rookie WR Jahan Dotson has missed the last 5 games with a hamstring injury that he reaggravated 3 weeks ago. Turner wouldn’t say he’s definitely playing Monday night, but he said he’s on track to play. Dotson was a full participant in practice today. Starting center Tyler Larsen didn’t practice today after being limited with a back injury. Turner said Larsen should be ok this week and needed a day to get his body right. Nick Martin would play if Larsen had a setback before the game,

OC Scott Turner meets with the media

Scott Turner said Antonio Gibson has to be the "big guy" who fills J.D. McKissic's void. That's a skill set Gibson has, Turner says. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 11, 2022

OC Scott Turner said Nick Martin would start at C if Tyler Larsen can't go because of his back issue. But Turner said, "I think Tyler will be all right." — John Keim (@john_keim) November 11, 2022

Scott Turner said it would be "huge" to have Jahan Dotson back. Turner doesn't know for certain if he'll be ready for Monday, but he is on track for getting on the field — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 11, 2022

Jack Del Rio believes the Eagles "probably have the best" offensive line in the NFL. Scott Turner, meanwhile, has to get his guys prepped to deal with a D-line that generated many of the nine sacks from Week 3's Commanders-Eagles game. #TheTrenches — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 11, 2022

Bad weather outside… back at it indoors. pic.twitter.com/JwtWAHLFMT — John Keim (@john_keim) November 11, 2022

Jahan Dotson and Chase Young here for practice. No Cole Holcomb once again. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 11, 2022

Starting center Tyler Larsen (No. 69) is on the Ashburn cycling team today pic.twitter.com/Kn7FOMbu9v — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 11, 2022

