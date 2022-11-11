All aTwitter: 11 November 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
BREAKING: My office is suing Commanders owner Dan Snyder, the Commanders, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, and the NFL for colluding to deceive District residents—the heart of the Commanders’ fanbase—about an investigation into toxic workplace culture.— AG Karl A. Racine (@AGKarlRacine) November 10, 2022
After public reporting revealed that sexual misconduct, harassment, and misogyny ran rampant for decades at the team, the defendants promised DC residents that the league was going to fix this toxic culture, including by fully cooperating with an independent investigation.— AG Karl A. Racine (@AGKarlRacine) November 10, 2022
That was all a lie.— AG Karl A. Racine (@AGKarlRacine) November 10, 2022
Instead, the NFL turned a blind eye to Snyder’s extensive efforts to silence or intimidate witnesses, and the NFL and Commanders entered into a secret agreement that gave Snyder power to veto the release of any results.
With today’s lawsuit, we’re standing up for DC residents who were lied to and deceived.— AG Karl A. Racine (@AGKarlRacine) November 10, 2022
And we’re standing with the brave victims and employees of the team who told us the truth during our investigation and came forward about what they suffered and witnessed while working.
Because these actions largely took place outside the District, we do not have jurisdiction to specifically file suit regarding the workplace harassment and misconduct.— AG Karl A. Racine (@AGKarlRacine) November 10, 2022
By suing today, we are using every enforcement tool at our disposal to hold the Commanders, Dan Snyder, the NFL, and Goodell accountable.— AG Karl A. Racine (@AGKarlRacine) November 10, 2022
Read the complaint: https://t.co/Vt1ZvgZIeG
DC Attorney General's lawsuit names the Washington Commanders, Dan Snyder, the NFL, and Roger Goodell as Defendants. The Table of Contents previews the bombshell allegations that follow. pic.twitter.com/RMuPwMPAFC— Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) November 10, 2022
When it comes to suing Dan Snyder and the Commanders, does @AGKarlRacine have a case? You can read the full lawsuit embedded here: https://t.co/jqJR6NzXfa @DarrenMHaynes @SharlaMcBride @EricFlackTV— Spencer Allan Brooks (@SpencerSays) November 10, 2022
Asked if the lawsuit would go away if Snyder sells the Commanders, Racine says: "if he sells the team, he's still a defendant. The conduct at issue was during a time period where there was no other owner."— David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) November 10, 2022
Four posters stand next to the podium inside the D.C. Attorney General’s office ahead today’s press conference. pic.twitter.com/Qd0c4LkM8Z— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 10, 2022
My favorite part of @KarlRacineDC's presser was how he used Dan Snyder's handpicked brand, "Commanders," whenever he made a negative reference and just went with some variation of "Washington" or "football team" whenever making a positive or neutral reference . Well done, sir.— SkinsDraft (@SkinsDraft) November 10, 2022
Ron Rivera said he spoke with RB Brian Robinson last night and this morning and said Robinson is in a good place; said he doesn't understand the fuss.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 10, 2022
Throughout Dan Snyder drama Commanders players have done a good job of trying to block it out, but Ive heard it's different now. Players are mad lawyers tried to use Brian Robinson, a rookie, in their rebuttal about business issues. Might not say it publicly but guys are pissed.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 10, 2022
LT Charles Leno, Jr., on the statement that included Brian Robinson: "Of course it's upsetting. He should never have been a part of that situation. I'll just leave it at that.... His feelings and what he's gone through should have been a completely separate deal."— John Keim (@john_keim) November 10, 2022
In a key week for a team needing to pull off an upset on the road against an 8-0 team, Rivera had to spend the first five minutes of a team meeting discussing all of this. Few if any coaches have to deal with what he's had to. https://t.co/boLTfoUpvM— John Keim (@john_keim) November 10, 2022
Being a Commanders beat writer has to be emotionally exhausting.— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) November 10, 2022
St. Juste on Dan Snyder “Since I arrived here, it’s been a dark cloud over our organization. Every time there is something good happening on the pitch, something bad is happening off it. It would give us great energy to have a fresh start & regain the confidence of the fans”#HTTC pic.twitter.com/PSWnoBQhsv— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) November 10, 2022
Once Dan sells I'm buying @Benj_Juice's jersey. Way to stand up to Dan boss, takes alot of courage to say what you said. #SelltheTeamDan— THE KING IS DEAD HTTC (@AJSmitty94) November 10, 2022
Before the events of yesterday, I was thinking that I didn’t really care how the season ended because Snyder will be gone. He managed to change my apathy to anger and embarrassment— Tony Chaz (@antoniosc79) November 10, 2022
Jahan Dotson: pic.twitter.com/PAk64RmD1h— John Keim (@john_keim) November 10, 2022
T Sam Cosmi practiced without the club/pad on his left hand for the first time today. Another step in the recovery.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 10, 2022
The Eagles average 16.6 pts in the 2nd Q alone … the Commanders average 17.7 per game— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) November 10, 2022
Getting out to a fast start is going to be as important as ever Monday night
20-17 is no longer the most common score in the NFL, but in week 9, a record 4 games ended with that score.— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) November 10, 2022
In the Super Bowl era, just 13 weeks had even 3 games end with the same score https://t.co/gCnakc38ts
The Washington Commanders were most recently valued at roughly $5.5 billion.— Front Office Sports (@FOS) November 10, 2022
Now, some sources tell @byajperez the franchise could sell for nearly $8 billion. pic.twitter.com/MRmTX9w9vD
Has any team created a bigger mess for itself during the season than the Colts have this week? The Browns announcing their move to Baltimore in November 1995 is in the vicinity. Greg Schiano's handling of Josh Freeman in 2013 makes the list, too. But this one is No. 1, all-time.— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 10, 2022
The #Chargers have waived former first-round pick Jerry Tillery, doing so with a statement from GM Tom Telesco: pic.twitter.com/OURK3cLwnI— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 11, 2022
What team makes the most sense for Sean Payton next season? pic.twitter.com/addmLlO2pK— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) November 10, 2022
Tom Brady made a big crypto splash last year, becoming a brand ambassador for FTX in exchange for equity in the company. Now, FTX could be headed for bankruptcy. https://t.co/ddvquzkQIz— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 11, 2022
RG3 not even retaining his own takes after a single day is always hilarious pic.twitter.com/Lsfg0GHgKc— Jackson Didlake (@diidlake) November 10, 2022
November 11, 2022
.@AntonioGibson14 forgot he was mic’d up @EASTERNMOTORS | #HTTC— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 10, 2022
This is why Germans don't play scrabble. pic.twitter.com/xIUezzvJ0D— jim rose circus (@jimrosecircus1) November 10, 2022
