Washington Commanders sale updates: Dan Snyder, stadium and more

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is exploring selling all or part of the NFL team in Washington D.C. Snyder is under intense scrutiny from not only Washington fans but also Congress for various alleged indiscretions.

The allegations against Snyder range from workplace harassment and misconduct to financial misconduct. Snyder has had to testify before the Congressional House Oversight Committee about the allegations, which he’s labeled a “politically inspired hatchet job.”

NFL team owners are usually a tight-knit group, but Jim Irsay called for Snyder to sell the team in the wake of (gestures wildly at everything that’s happening with the Commanders). Irsay wasn’t the only owner who felt this way, but he was the only one willing to speak out publicly. Snyder initially balked at the idea of selling, but has made the entire franchise available for sale.

There’s a lot to unpack and keep track of around the Commanders right now, so keep an eye on Hogs Haven for the latest news and information.