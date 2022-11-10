Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles Thursday Injury Report

The Washington Commanders practiced today after only doing a light walkthrough yesterday. The team is preparing to face the Eagles on Monday Night Football in Philadelphia and are on a modified practice schedule for the week. They'll have two more practices before traveling for a primetime division game against the only undefeated team left in the NFL.

DNP

LB Cole Holcomb - Holcomb showed up on the injury report two weeks ago with a foot sprain and hasn't played since. Ron Rivera said he's still rehabbing the injury.

RB J.D. McKissic - Washington’s #3 RB missed the last 6 games of the 2021 season due to a bad concussion/neck injury. He saw a neck specialist last week.

Limited

WR Jahan Dotson - The Commanders 1st round rookie has missed the last five weeks with a hamstring injury. He was limited today which is an improvement from last week.

LB David Mayo - Mayo missed last week with hamstring injury.

C Tyler Larsen - Washington’s starting center listed with a back injury last week, but played every snap.

Not Listed

RT Sam Cosmi - He had thumb surgery over a month ago. He was active for the last two games, but didn’t play a snap. He has been wearing a club on his hand for game days, but practiced for the first time without it today.

DE Chase Young - Ron Rivera said Young looked good in practice, and told reporters last week that he was hopeful he could be activated for the Eagles game. He won't show up on any injury report until he rejoins the 53-man roster.