Ron Rivera Presser: “Let’s just focus on what we do”

Washington Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera has probably had one of the worst weeks of his life after losing his mother, and attending her funeral in California over the last few days. News broke yesterday that the Attorney General of Washington, D.C. was going to have a major announcement about their investigation into the Commanders. That was followed by a statement from a team spokesman that attacked the AG and and D.C. while mentioning the shooting of Washington’s 3rd round rookie RB Brian Robinson. This was followed up by a statement from Team President Jason Wright walking back that statement, and blaming it on outside coucil(i.e. Dan Snyder’s lawyers).

Ron Rivera

LIVE: HC Ron Rivera meets with the media https://t.co/7s5Bh3t3C4 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 10, 2022

Injury updates:

Cole Holcomb did not practice today. Jahan Dotson returned in a limited fashion.



Chase Young practiced but has not been activated yet. — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) November 10, 2022

Brian Robinson statement:

Ron Rivera on the Brian Robinson statement:

"We can't control that aspect of it. ... What we control is the football aspect." — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) November 10, 2022

Ron Rivera says he spoke to Brian Robinson Jr. last night after the statement came out. "Brian is in a great spot. Brian didn't understand what the fuss was about." — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) November 10, 2022

Ron Rivera said he addressed the statement in the team meeting this morning and told players to come to him if they were upset by it. He said none of the players have spoken up yet. — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) November 10, 2022

Carson Wentz:

Rivera said Carson Wentz is looking good and going through his rehab. Technically, he is allowed to return after this game against the Eagles, but Rivera seems focused on being patient — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 10, 2022

Cole Holcomb:

Holcomb still going through rehab, Rivera said. Said the team will see how he reacts tomorrow and go from there — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 10, 2022

Sam Cosmi:

T Sam Cosmi practiced without the club/pad on his left hand for the first time today. Another step in the recovery. — John Keim (@john_keim) November 10, 2022

Practice Updates

Injured players

WR Jahan Dotson is going through individual drills. So is DE Chase Young. Do not see LB Cole Holcomb on the field but LB David Mayo is back. — John Keim (@john_keim) November 10, 2022

Jahan Dotson

Chase Young