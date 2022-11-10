 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ron Rivera Presser: “Let’s just focus on what we do”

Ron Rivera speaks to the media

By Scott Jennings
/ new

Washington Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera has probably had one of the worst weeks of his life after losing his mother, and attending her funeral in California over the last few days. News broke yesterday that the Attorney General of Washington, D.C. was going to have a major announcement about their investigation into the Commanders. That was followed by a statement from a team spokesman that attacked the AG and and D.C. while mentioning the shooting of Washington’s 3rd round rookie RB Brian Robinson. This was followed up by a statement from Team President Jason Wright walking back that statement, and blaming it on outside coucil(i.e. Dan Snyder’s lawyers).

Ron Rivera

Injury updates:

Brian Robinson statement:

Carson Wentz:

Cole Holcomb:

Sam Cosmi:

Practice Updates

Injured players

Jahan Dotson

Chase Young

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...