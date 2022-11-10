NFL Week 10 ‘Thursday Night Football’: Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers picks

Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off with an NFC South matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers. They just played two weeks ago in Week 8, and it was a high scoring game that went to overtime. The Falcons pulled out the 37-34 win, and they’re looking to repeat that to get back to .500 for the season. They’re currently tied with the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and need to keep winning to rise to the top of a division without a winning record.
Injury Report
Falcons
OUT: TE Feleipe Franks (calf), CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring), S Erik Harris (foot)
Panthers
OUT: WR Rashard Higgins (illness), S Juston Burris (concussion)
QUESTIONABLE: CB Donte Jackson (ankle), RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle), DT Matthew Ioannidis (back), OT Taylor Moton (elbow)
Matchup: Atlanta Falcons (4-5) vs Carolina Panthers (2-7)
Date/Time: Thursday, Nov. 10th | 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, NC
“TELEVISION”: Amazon Prime
Al Michaels (play-by-play)
Kirk Herbstreit (analyst)
Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)
RADIO: Sirius XM NFL
Home Stream - (Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 804) Away Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 801) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)
Westwood One: Ian Eagle, Tony Boselli
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV
DraftKings odds: Falcons -2 1/2, O/U 41 1/2
Prediction: Falcons 23 - Panthers 17
SB Nation Blogs: The Falcoholic | Cat Scratch Reader
