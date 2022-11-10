NFL Week 10 ‘Thursday Night Football’: Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers picks

Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off with an NFC South matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers. They just played two weeks ago in Week 8, and it was a high scoring game that went to overtime. The Falcons pulled out the 37-34 win, and they’re looking to repeat that to get back to .500 for the season. They’re currently tied with the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and need to keep winning to rise to the top of a division without a winning record.

Injury Report

Falcons

OUT: TE Feleipe Franks (calf), CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring), S Erik Harris (foot)

Panthers

OUT: WR Rashard Higgins (illness), S Juston Burris (concussion)

QUESTIONABLE: CB Donte Jackson (ankle), RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle), DT Matthew Ioannidis (back), OT Taylor Moton (elbow)

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons (4-5) vs Carolina Panthers (2-7)

Date/Time: Thursday, Nov. 10th | 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, NC

“TELEVISION”: Amazon Prime

Al Michaels (play-by-play)

Kirk Herbstreit (analyst)

Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)

RADIO: Sirius XM NFL

Home Stream - (Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 804) Away Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 801) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)

Westwood One: Ian Eagle, Tony Boselli

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV

DraftKings odds: Falcons -2 1/2, O/U 41 1/2

Prediction: Falcons 23 - Panthers 17

SB Nation Blogs: The Falcoholic | Cat Scratch Reader

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Commanders twitter feed: