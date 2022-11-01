NFL Trade Deadline News & Rumors Tracker: Washington Commanders trade William Jackson III to the Steelers

UPDATE: Late round pick swap to dump Jackson’s contract

The #Steelers and #Commanders are expected to swap late-round future picks in the trade for CB William Jackson III, per source. A low-risk addition for Pittsburgh, which is trying to shore up its defense, while Washington moves on from a guy who didn't fit. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 1, 2022

UPDATE: Another team is interested in WJIII

A league source tells me the #Commanders CB William Jackson transaction is down "to the #Steelers and one more team," at this minute, per league source.



Another league source says "conversations continuing, nothing finalized yet."#StillMonitoring — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 1, 2022

UPDATE: Pittsburgh Steelers are finalizing a deal for William Jackson III

Both sides were looking for a fresh start and now William Jackson III gets it in Pittsburgh. The two sides are going over some language, but this trade is expected to get done. Washington ends up with draft comp after all. https://t.co/Zusl4JcImQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2022

#Steelers trading for Jackson will get the Commanders off the hook for $2.77M remaining in guaranteed salary — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) November 1, 2022

The Washington Commanders will reportedly release CB William Jackson III if they can’t find a trade partner to take on his contract. There have been trade rumors swirling around him for weeks, but Jackson denied the initial reports that he requested a trade and wanted to go to a team that ran a scheme that he could actually look like an NFL cornerback in. Jackson has been called out by coached for his lack of communication and understanding of the scheme that Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio runs in Washington.

William Jackson III hasn’t played in the last 3 games and has been listed with a back injury. That injury designation also caused him to miss the Week 3 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and was the reason he gave for being benched in Week 5 vs the Tennessee Titans, his last game played for Washington. Since his benching, Washington’s secondary, and overall defense has improved. Benjamin St-Juste moved to the outside after playing the slot early in the season. Rachad Wildgoose, who was a waiver claim pickup after the Jets released him to get their roster down to 53 players, filled in for St-Juste and has kept that role.

William Jackson III was a big free agent signing for the Washington Football Team last year. He left the Cincinnati Bengals, who had already moved on from him, to sign a 3-year, $40.5 million contract to pair up with Kendall Fuller as Washington’s starting CB duo. He never looked comfortable in the scheme, and will likely leave as the biggest FA bust of Ron Rivera’s regime in Washington.