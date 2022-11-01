All aTwitter: 1 November 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
For those coming to the game this Sunday who are unaware. This is a blackout game. Wear all black as much as possible. Spread the word. @Commanders socials should spread the word as well. Talk to these fans, team!!!— Hogfarmer Keith (@Kgskins26) October 31, 2022
big DUBS pic.twitter.com/adziTZevnu— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 31, 2022
Quenton Nelson is regarded as one of the NFL's top guards.— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 31, 2022
Jonathan Allen doesn't care pic.twitter.com/jwZHLkZafv
So, here's a story about @TheTerry_25 ... pic.twitter.com/z9kbrqoEvr— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 31, 2022
And here’s the pic of Terry and Marvin https://t.co/7R1IUqnm5u pic.twitter.com/bezDD58G2j— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 31, 2022
Thought #Commanders DT John Ridgeway had a nice performance against the Colts. Kept flashing as a run stopping NT. Consistently stacked up the C and controlled the block. pic.twitter.com/1jFNmNjRzn— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 31, 2022
John Ridgeway pushes Montez Sweat, but Montez Sweat thinks he gets pushed by a Colts lineman. The Colts lineman is just confused by it all pic.twitter.com/xghElDFhCq— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 31, 2022
Damn - what got into Trai Turner? That benching must have really embarrassed him… pic.twitter.com/Hkf6yhQ2sq— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) October 31, 2022
In 4 games, Brian Robinson has carried the ball 4 times on third-and-2 or less; has picked up a 1st down each time. Averages 0.25 yards before contact so a huge key for him: always leans forward. On a 3-1 Sunday, hit a yard behind line from side by LB; leaning forward; power; +2— John Keim (@john_keim) October 31, 2022
#Commanders' DT Daron Payne has been a hot name among trade rumors, but sources tell @theScore that Washington does NOT want to deal him. The 2018 first-round pick out of Alabama has enjoyed a productive 2022 season thus far, totaling a team-high 4.5 sacks already.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 31, 2022
Washington could use a lot of 5 DL, 1 LB sets because of Kam Curl's ability to play multiple roles and also because it could use Bobby McCain in the slot. Back to his earlier days. Made some plays out of it. Could mix/match with who played deep in 3 safety sets.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 1, 2022
Heinicke clearly plays better in the hurry up offense. He referenced it in an interview that he played that way at ODU— Tim Meek (@IndySkinsFan) October 31, 2022
I’m not very smart, but I’d use tempo & the 2 minute offense in the first quarter to get this team going
These slow starts won’t fly vs Minny & Philly pic.twitter.com/o6ZmSkcUBp
We complain about Heinicke's limitations. I know I do. We know he's not the long term answer. At least I don't think so.— John Tayman (@BangRadioHour) October 31, 2022
But he's 7-3 in his last 10 starts.
I think I have to re-think what I think I think about this guy. pic.twitter.com/6M4rlEPdyT
Three in a row folks. Back to .500 after another excellent comeback. The key for Heinicke is clearly to throw a pick and then let him go.— John Keim (@john_keim) October 30, 2022
So some fans want us to lose so the staff they don't like can pick better players, that they don't think they're able to, so they can play for the owner they hate & isn't going away so they can meet the expectations we haven't seen in over 30 years?— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) October 31, 2022
Do I have that right?#HTTC
Colts went up 17-6 w/ 11 minutes to play. #Commanders offense had been dormant all half. Then Heinicke became Mahomes for Halloween.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 31, 2022
Final 2 drives: 12/14, 151yds.
Scrambled 4 times for 15 yards.
Went 2/2 on 4th down.
Drive 1: 7/9, 75 yds.
Drive 2: 5/5, 76 yds.
the Commanders have lost to teams w/(10-3) record at the time of the loss. we've completely ignored that we were losing to good teams. 2 of those losses were 1 possessions losses. Perhaps this run is more valid than we think and perhaps we were a little harsh on our QBs.— Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) October 31, 2022
Daron Payne playing 91% is unsustainable at best. Chance of injury skyrockets with these numbers https://t.co/vQJq68Uwae— Big Doug (@DougMcCrayNFL) October 31, 2022
It was a low number of offensive plays for the Colts on Sunday. Payne played 53 snaps.— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) November 1, 2022
I wouldn't say 53 snaps is unsustainable.
Last year, he averaged 49 per game for 17 games (837 total snaps).
In 2020, he averaged 55 snaps per game (941 incl. playoff game)
If you're into PFF grades, Washington’s top 3 offensive players yesterday were...— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 31, 2022
1. Terry McLaurin
2. Antonio Gibson
3. Trai Turner
The value of Taylor Heinicke's mobility, continued:— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) October 31, 2022
QB, pressured rate (sacks)
W1: Wentz, 20 (1)
W2: Wentz, 39.6 (5)
W3: Wentz, 41.8 (9)
W4: Wentz, 42.2 (2)
W5: Wentz, 27.9 (3)
W6: Wentz, 20 (3)
W7: Heinicke, 51.4 (1)
W8: Heinicke, 44.7 (2)
.@AntonioGibson14 surpassed 500 career carries. He is the fourth player in franchise history to rush at least 500 times within their first three seasons @BDO_USA | #HTTC— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 31, 2022
Antonio Gibson was tremendous again yesterday. This new role for him suits his game so much better.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 31, 2022
7 targets, 7 catches
58 receiving yards, TD
7 physical carries, 19 yds
Getting ball in space
Looks fast, dangerous w/ ball.
Who won the trade? pic.twitter.com/ppb5SCKnKc— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 31, 2022
Baker Mayfield has officially been benched by #Panthers as they move forward with former XFL QB PJ Walker as their starter. The team confirm Baker has accepted the backup role.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 31, 2022
Mayfield, the former 1st overall pick in the 2018 Draft, has struggled this season with 71.9 QB Rating pic.twitter.com/pInbQfK3pT
Patrick Peterson went off after the game. Here's his message to #AZCardinals GM Steve Keim... @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/VX5k3pmaJD— Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) October 31, 2022
#Ravens coach John Harbaugh said WR Rashod Bateman will be out a few weeks with a foot injury. It was more serious than they originally believed.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2022
#Saints RB Mark Ingram suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain, source said, which means he’s likely out 3-4 weeks. Could have been a lot worse for Ingram, who will be back soon.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2022
Giants Interested In Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy But Asking Price Appears To Be Significant https://t.co/JxPd6ACIEK pic.twitter.com/EKqIWUu27B— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) October 31, 2022
NFC East standings:— Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 31, 2022
1. Eagles: 7-0
2. Cowboys: 6-2
3. Giants: 6-2
4. Commanders: 4-4
At 23-8 combined, that's good for a win percentage of .742, the highest combined win percentage for a division through 8 weeks since the merger in 1970, per @EliasSports.
The Commanders are now somehow tied with the 49ers for the third and final NFC wild-card slot despite not playing collectively at contender level.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 31, 2022
Yet, their main offensive game plan -- "Just throw it up (to Terry McLaurin)" -- shows what's possible.https://t.co/OA8lhS9iYP
I'm so used to Washington players being an afterthought in these things that I spent a WHILE scanning the backline looking for one.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 31, 2022
It took me by surprise when I eventually saw Terry McLaurin. pic.twitter.com/urki8EkL7D
Jay Gruden (@KirkCousins8 former HC) on his regrets— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 31, 2022
"to lose a guy like that and get nothing for him, that was the problem I had."
"You better get something for him."
"For us to only get a third round (compensatory) was the biggest travesty ..when I was there." @team980 #NFL pic.twitter.com/k0p4YtOHXw
The Lions fired Jim Caldwell for going 36-28.— Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) October 30, 2022
Since then they're 18-52-2.
Breaking: Auburn has fired head coach Bryan Harsin, the team announced. pic.twitter.com/BjLTPGdggM— ESPN (@espn) October 31, 2022
Migos Rapper Takeoff Dead at 28, Shot in Houston https://t.co/OThEcutED0— TMZ (@TMZ) November 1, 2022
The DC Defenders are an unmatched defensive force overlooking the most guarded capital in the world. They don't give up ground, they take it. #XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/WdhtGFvGbB— D.C. Defenders (@XFLDefenders) October 31, 2022
My friend sent me this. The game PIN sold at Lucas Oil Stadium - notice is says US Bank Stadium— Tim Meek (@IndySkinsFan) November 1, 2022
Imagine if Washington made this sort of mistake - it happens everywhere pic.twitter.com/Ce4NNy3GaH
LESLIE NIELSEN and his fart machine.— Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) October 31, 2022
pic.twitter.com/lXo4QYdY41
