Ron Rivera Presser: It’s not panic time, but there is a sense of urgency

Ron Rivera
Benching William Jackson:
Ron Rivera's response to a question about benching William Jackson III: pic.twitter.com/ewvuWCdWf6— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) October 9, 2022
Rivera on benching William Jackson: "We decided to make a change."— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 9, 2022
Brian Robinson:
Rivera on Brian Robinson. "Tremendous" to see him on the field but felt like Tennessee was teeing off against the run with Robinson on the field.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 9, 2022
Carson Wentz:
Rivera on Carson: “I thought he had his moments.”— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) October 9, 2022
Clock management:
Ron Rivera in late game clock management- says he needs to watch the tape but adds “it’s great to be able to second guess”— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 9, 2022
Not panic time:
Rivera said it’s not panic time: “There’s plenty of football left. It’s not going to happen overnight.”— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) October 9, 2022
Rivera says it’s not panic time but there is a sense of urgency— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 9, 2022
Asked by @Scott7news if there’s any panic Rivera said “for you maybe Scott but not for me.”— John Keim (@john_keim) October 9, 2022
Why?
“Because there’s plenty of football left. If we continue to work it eventually will change .”
Carson Wentz
Final plays:
Carson Wentz on final plays..— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 9, 2022
"Tough, very frustrating. Emotional roller roaster there. Hats off to them, they made a couple of good plays."
Carson Wentz on the game and interception: tough. A bit of a roller coaster. Definitely frustrating after driving down to the 2-yard line— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 9, 2022
Wentz: “It was a bit of an emotional rollercoaster there. … You’re thinking, ‘We’ve got this.’ … It’s frustrating.”— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 9, 2022
Carson Wentz on the final drive: "It stings a little bit extra because we thought we had it"— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 9, 2022
"We had our chances to execute down at the end and we just didn't"
Interception:
Carson Wentz speaks on the last drive that resulted in a game-ending interception pic.twitter.com/W58Z0OVsVl— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) October 9, 2022
Carson's giving a lot of credit to David Long for that dagger interception. Wentz felt like Long was covering Terry, but then the linebacker peeled off of Terry to make a play on the pass to J.D.— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 9, 2022
Wentz said the David Long INT was a heck of a play. Though the team had a touchdown when the ball left his hand, but it was a great grab by the LB— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 9, 2022
Carson Wentz said of his final pass: “I thought we had six points when it left my hand.”— John Keim (@john_keim) October 9, 2022
He said Long made a “heck of a play” to intercept it.
Dyami Brown:
Wentz said it was awesome to see Dyami Brown step up with two touchdowns, but it was not suprising— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 9, 2022
Short week:
Wentz on moving on quickly: “We have no choice. It’s a short week.”— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) October 9, 2022
Dug a hole:
Wentz: “We have dug a hole but at same time there’s a lot of games left.”— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) October 9, 2022
Turning things around:
Carson Wentz on trying to turn things around— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 9, 2022
"There's frustration with everything. But, there is still a lot of sense of belief. I see a lot of faith. I have yet to see that waver"
Brian Robinson
Living out the dream:
Commanders RB Brian Robinson talks about making his NFL debut just six weeks after getting shot twice in a robbery attempt. @wusa9 #HTTC— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) October 9, 2022
Brian Robinson Jr. on making his NFL debut despite the adversity he has faced— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 9, 2022
"I'm living out the dream. It's coming to the light now"
Jonathan Allen
Frustrated:
Jon Allen not messing around. Very frustrated pic.twitter.com/vHcmcDeWNV— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 9, 2022
Terry McLaurin
Carson Wentz:
Terry McLaurin said with a new QB that “there are growing pains ..”— John Keim (@john_keim) October 9, 2022
But”a lot of it is on us. Can’t put it on having a new quarterback. We have to find a way to get it done.”
Win:
Terry McLaurin said there's one way to fix this: "Win."— John Keim (@john_keim) October 9, 2022
William Jackson
Media:
William Jackson, clearly frustrated, at first didn’t want to talk to media, telling us “I got nothin to say. What am I gonna say?” He then agreed to talk at the urging of team PR and said he’s been trying to play through his back injury.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 9, 2022
Back injury:
William Jackson tells us he has a back injury and the treatment wasn’t working. Disc issue.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 9, 2022
William Jackson III said his back injury has been affecting his game. The cornerback missed Week 3 with it and said has a disc issue, but Rivera did not cite the back injury when going to Benjamin St-Juste.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 9, 2022
