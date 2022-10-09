 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington loses 21-17 to Tennessee; penalties and poor clock management continue to be a problem

Washington is now 1-4, and has lost 4 straight

By Scott Jennings
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders entered the 2nd half down 14-10. They scored a crazy TD when Dyami Brown made a 1 handed catch for the score, his second of the game. Other than that drive, Washington’s offense didn’t do much in the final two quarters. They finally converted a 3rd down on the last drive after going 0 for 9. Washington had one final drive to win the game, but offensive line penalties and poor clock management from Head Coach Ron Rivera killed their chances to score. Washington got a gift when Tennessee was called for pass interference at the 2 yard line. Washington missed two pass attempts before Carson Wentz threw an interception at the goal line. Game over.

3rd Quarter

Big play Terry McLaurin:

Just a little high:

MVP:

Kam Curl sniffing screens:

Carson Wentz block:

4th down fail:

James Smith Williams/Efe Obada sack:

Jonathan Allen:

Carson Wentz:

Dyami Brown 1 hand TD:

Big play alert:

Out of bounds:

Derrick Henry TD:

Jonathan Williams injury:

4th Quarter

Andrew Norwell:

3rd down issues:

James Smith-Williams sack:

Roughing the passer:

Another Andrew Norwell penalty:

Challenge the catch:

4th down conversion:

Tick tock:

Terry McLaurin first down:

Curtis Samuel first down:

Almost an INT:

Actually an INT:

