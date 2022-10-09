Washington loses 21-17 to Tennessee; penalties and poor clock management continue to be a problem

The Washington Commanders entered the 2nd half down 14-10. They scored a crazy TD when Dyami Brown made a 1 handed catch for the score, his second of the game. Other than that drive, Washington’s offense didn’t do much in the final two quarters. They finally converted a 3rd down on the last drive after going 0 for 9. Washington had one final drive to win the game, but offensive line penalties and poor clock management from Head Coach Ron Rivera killed their chances to score. Washington got a gift when Tennessee was called for pass interference at the 2 yard line. Washington missed two pass attempts before Carson Wentz threw an interception at the goal line. Game over.

3rd Quarter

Big play Terry McLaurin:

HOW?



Terry McLaurin took a shot and held on to the football on this 34 yard completion.



Magic.#HTTC | @TheTerry_25 pic.twitter.com/xceKBlfkxA — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 9, 2022

Just a little high:

3rd down, Wentz sails his throw over the head of rookie TE Cole Turner pic.twitter.com/nLyCUdS6nM — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 9, 2022

MVP:

Tress Way had an uncharacteristic pretty poor first half.



That punt was more like what we've come to know and love from #5.



Coffin corner! — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 9, 2022

Kam Curl sniffing screens:

Titans go back to the screen game on 3rd down, but Kam Curl read it perfectly and Titans go 3-and-out pic.twitter.com/5LBG8Ps363 — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 9, 2022

Carson Wentz block:

4th down fail:

#Commanders go for it on 4th down, Think Wentz was looking to hit McLaurin on the shallow cross and didn't see the LB peel off from the back side. LB tips the throw and it falls incomplete. pic.twitter.com/ah8gUB3cRT — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 9, 2022

Result: Wentz's throw tipped at the line for the second time on that drive.



Titans take over with good field position. https://t.co/IsrRWlc2II — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 9, 2022

James Smith Williams/Efe Obada sack:

SACK



James Smith-Williams and Efe

Obada combine to bring down Tannehill!



Nice pressure from both of the boys.#HTTC | @EfeObadaUK pic.twitter.com/siMtRLFywZ — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 9, 2022

Jonathan Allen:

Jon Allen having a club into arm-over move to outside of the LG on top of his cross-chop into hump he loves to use inside is unfair. Poor LG... pic.twitter.com/7JdEgtD2ti — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 9, 2022

Carson Wentz:

Nice job by Wentz on this drive finding his checkdowns when his first read isn't there. Works left here off the snap, but comes back across the field to find Bates for a first down pic.twitter.com/qdbuz0uUWX — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 9, 2022

Dyami Brown 1 hand TD:

Pretty sure Wentz just audibled into this slot fade by Brown. Then throws a dime and Brown makes a terrific catch for his second TD of the game #Commanders pic.twitter.com/LX8lCbdMXZ — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 9, 2022

All-22 angle. Wentz saw single high and man coverage, liked his match up so audibled into a slot fade. Great ball, great catch. pic.twitter.com/Jdo9XJ886q — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 9, 2022

Oh my god!



Dyami Brown back shoulder ONE HANDED catch for the touchdown!



That was incredible!#HTTC | @deuce2_ @cj_wentz pic.twitter.com/BHl97uOMSG — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 9, 2022

Big play alert:

The Titans complete a 62 yard deep pass with Tannehill under extreme pressure.



Bobby McCain was in coverage. pic.twitter.com/oFKINEU9oK — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 9, 2022

Bobby McCain tried to take over this deep route, but got turned around and lost track of the receiver pic.twitter.com/DcVFwGGt0L — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 9, 2022

Out of bounds:

Not caught in bounds.



Commanders lucky here. pic.twitter.com/XJn5r6BNqR — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 9, 2022

Derrick Henry TD:

Touchdown Titans. Derrick Henry dives forward for a one-yard score, giving Tennessee the lead again, 21-17 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 9, 2022

Jonathan Williams injury:

Injury update: RB Jonathan Williams - knee - out — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 9, 2022

4th Quarter

Andrew Norwell:

Not a great series by Norwell who got blown up on 3rd and 13 before Wentz ends up sacked pic.twitter.com/7MlnDF7O4X — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 9, 2022

3rd down issues:

James Smith-Williams sack:

Nice stunt up front on 3rd and 6. James Smith-Williams comes free up the middle and wraps up Tannehill for a big loss pic.twitter.com/jcSfq9hlqn — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 9, 2022

SACK!



James Smith-Williams with the HUGE sack forcing the Titans out of FG range!#HTTC | @jacsw3 pic.twitter.com/dnUygF58IU — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 9, 2022

Roughing the passer:

Titans called for roughing the passer on this play and this might be the softest call I've ever seen go Washington's way. pic.twitter.com/LFJ2GoYZNa — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 9, 2022

Another Andrew Norwell penalty:

Last week I said Andrew Norwell wasn't the issue. It was true. Today, his play has been an issue. — John Keim (@john_keim) October 9, 2022

One drive after Andrew Norwell had a penalty and got beat for a quick sack, Andrew Norwell has a penalty and got beat for a quick sack. — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) October 9, 2022

Challenge the catch:

This Cam Sims catch on 3rd down was called incomplete.



Ron Rivera is challenging it.



Your call folks.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/9eWJG9vrQp — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 9, 2022

4th down conversion:

Brian Robinson with a tough two yards. Chains move. https://t.co/gF7WChRPX9 — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 9, 2022

Tick tock:

Between 3:52 on the clock and 1:08 on the clock, the Commanders ran six plays. — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) October 9, 2022

Terry McLaurin first down:

Terry McLauirn continues to make plays after the catch pic.twitter.com/4m4sAf8HVQ — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 9, 2022

Curtis Samuel first down:

Great job by Samuel making the adjustment to the throw and then falling backwards over the first down marker and out of bounds to stop the clock pic.twitter.com/TXg3NO1eTE — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 9, 2022

Almost an INT:

Wentz living very very risky here. Has to throw this way WAY out of bounds. Nearly a walk off INT pic.twitter.com/AZgUYioVVM — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 9, 2022

Actually an INT: