Washington trails Tennessee 14-10 at halftime

The Washington Commanders scored 10 points in the 1st half, after scoring 8 and 10 points total in the last two weeks. They couldn’t stop the Titans final drive of the half which resulted in a Derrick Henry touchdown run which gave Tennessee the lead again. Penalties extended that drive after a roughing the passer foul was called on Efe Obada. Washington gets the ball to start the 2nd half.

1st Quarter

Coin toss:

Tails never fails, except for today. Washington wins the toss and defers. Titans up first. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 9, 2022

Montez Sweat sack:

SACK



On the very first snap of the game, Montez Sweat bullrushes his man into the QB for his first sack of 2022.#HTTC | @_sweat9 pic.twitter.com/R07oGjyL1E — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 9, 2022

Montez Sweat gets his first sack of the season on the first play. play-action pass, Sweat reads it early and transitions quickly into his rush, driving a TE back into the QB for the sack pic.twitter.com/gV5WmfDGpX — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 9, 2022

Jonathan Allen pressure:

BOOM.



Jon Allen SMOKED Ryan Tannehill on 3rd down to force the incomplete throw and get the defense off the field!#HTTC | @jonallen93_ pic.twitter.com/HhbwFt988F — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 9, 2022

3 and out:

A decent start to series for #Commanders but a fumbled snap (even though it was a 3-yard gain) and a drop by Curtis Samuel on 3rd down ends it quickly. — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 9, 2022

Montez Sweat vs Derrick Henry:

"Montez Sweat is having a DAY".



Stops Derrick Henry for a 4 yard loss here. Huge from #90!#HTTC | @_sweat9 pic.twitter.com/pEjxctHVeb — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 9, 2022

Offsetting penalties:

Casey Toohill pressured Ryan Tannhelli on 3rd and 7, forcing a throw-away.



However, offsetting penalties include illegal contact on Cole Holcomb. Do over. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 9, 2022

3rd down stop:

Good safety coverage from Darrick Forest there on the deep shot from Tannehill.



He was right there and got his hand up. #HTTC — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 9, 2022

Brian Robinson’s NFL first carry:

Brian Robinson's first NFL carry looked great!



(Unfortunately, in Washington Commanders classic style, it was called back for a holding penalty)#HTTC | @BrianR_4 pic.twitter.com/qWGTmOsBbe — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 9, 2022

3 and out:

Not the most inspiring play-call or execution on 3rd and 17.



Back-to-back 3-and-outs for an offense that scored seven points in the first half since Week 1. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 9, 2022

Bad punt from Tress Way:

Uncharacteristic bad punt from Tress Way.



We single him out for great punts every week, so he's playing with house money.



But gives the Titans a short field here for sure. — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 9, 2022

Titans TD:

Titans use back to back screens to try and bypass the #Commanders pass rush that was winning up front to start the game. They get two big plays and a touchdown to take the lead pic.twitter.com/ITbzSTzp8z — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 9, 2022

Big play Curtis Samuel:

Deep completion from Wentz to Samuel for 32 yards!



I swear Curtis Samuel gets crunched on every big catch he has...#HTTC | @CurtisSamuel4__ pic.twitter.com/EfIDdCdWSk — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 9, 2022

Wentz finds Curtis Samuel on a deep over for the #Commanders biggest play of the game so far pic.twitter.com/0kOT4AiU81 — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 9, 2022

No flag:

Terry McLaurin just got tackled roughly three times on his route. One of the more egregious acts by a DB I've ever seen. No flag though — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 9, 2022

Bad snap:

Bad snap on 3rd down and the Commanders offensive drive ends with a Field Goal.



Nick Martin at Center today, and the snaps have quietly been an issue all season across multiple Center's.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/dMBwsAFfnn — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 9, 2022

FG:

7-3. Joey Slye 50-yarder. — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) October 9, 2022

Turner in the booth:

Scott Turner is back up in the booth for today's game. Washington's OC had been on the sidelines for this season after hanging upstairs last year — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 9, 2022

Montez Sweat:

No holding call on Montez Sweat here.



That feels rough. pic.twitter.com/xi11m5bu2M — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 9, 2022

SACK



Montez Sweat is DOMINANT today.



Two sacks in the first two quarters and he's everywhere. #HTTC | @_sweat9 pic.twitter.com/c2ZV5Appwe — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 9, 2022

2nd Quarter

Dyami Brown TD:

TOUCHDOWN



Dyami Brown on a 75 yard BOMB.



Once Dyami hits top-speed on a go-route y'all ain't catching him!#HTTC | @deuce2_ pic.twitter.com/AVvw9eJkIF — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 9, 2022

Looks like Scott Turner heard all your complaints about the play-action game. First play of the drive, play-action shot to Dyami Brown for 75-yard TD #Commanders pic.twitter.com/UOghIwE89a — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 9, 2022

Benjamin St-Juste in/William Jackson out:

No injury reported for William Jackson, per a team official. https://t.co/mebYFQgQ0E — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) October 9, 2022

This is the third defensive series with Benjamin St-Juste in at corner and William Jackson on the sidelines. Appears the veteran has been benched. Will hear more from Ron Rivera post-game on the decision and what it means going forward. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 9, 2022

Alabama Wall:

COVERAGE SACK!



They've been so rare in Washington and it's beautiful to finally see.



Jon Allen and Daron Payne meet up to crunch Tannehill. #HTTC | @jonallen93_ @94yne pic.twitter.com/6m7XLq70Ff — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 9, 2022

Jon Allen giving the LG a lot of work on third down. Payne comes in at the end to help finish off the sack and #Commanders have their third of the day pic.twitter.com/vQ16qpHL7z — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 9, 2022

Terry McLaurin earning every yard:

Terry McLaurin is a hard man to tackle.



25 yard reception, where the first contact came after 6~ yards.



First down!#HTTC | @TheTerry_25 pic.twitter.com/4nkXmBbTNv — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 9, 2022

Terry McLaurin in the slot out of empty is a problem for opposing defenses. Excellent work after the catch pic.twitter.com/fNpg5ZewuY — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 9, 2022

No flag:

Dyami Brown wanted a flag for DPI here.



No call.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/gO1Yzg7c0d — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 9, 2022

On the very next play, the Commanders wanted DPI here against McLaurin which was also not called.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/RaXLc2czKW — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 9, 2022

Ryan Tannehill, Escape artist:

Hell of a job by Tannehill to get rid of this ball and pick up the first down despite having Montez Sweat all over him pic.twitter.com/TbVvNqjwyV — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 9, 2022

Jamin Davis:

Continued improvement from Jamin Davis in coverage. Like we saw last week when walked out over the slot, much tighter to the receiver, taking away path inside, in position to contest throw outside. pic.twitter.com/0CBQ6Hn78N — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 9, 2022

Efe Obada penalty:

That's Efe Obada's second questionable football IQ poor play in last week...



Terrible RTP penalty on 3rd down stop extends drive after blocked EPA and weird chase/not knowing what to do vs. #Cowboys. #Commanders — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 9, 2022

Derrick Henry TD: