NFL 2022 Week 5: Washington Commanders vs Tennessee Titans 4th Quarter

The Washington Commanders opened as 2.5 point home underdogs against the Tennessee Titans. That lines has dropped and now sits at 1 at DraftKings sportsbook. The O/U opened at 42 1⁄2 and saw a very slight uptick to 43 at the end of the week.
Washington opened up their 2022-23 season with a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but they have lost 3 in a row. The season is quickly spiraling despite Ron Rivera’s statement that they still have time. If they are going to try to save the season, they need a win today against the Titans before they head to Chicago to play the Bears on Thursday Night Football.
Injury Report
Washington Commanders vs Tennessee Titans Injury Report: Logan Thomas will be a game-time decision https://t.co/OL2TzWlxhE— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) October 7, 2022
Matchup: Tennessee Titans (2-2) @ Washington Commanders (1-3)
Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 9 | 1 p.m. ET
Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD
TELEVISION: CBS
Andrew Catalon (play-by-play)
James Lofton (analyst)
Amanda Renner (sideline)
(via 506sports)
RADIO: Washington Radio Network
Julie Donaldson (host)
Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
London Fletcher (analysis)
Sirius XM NFL
Tennessee: Sirius 103, XM/SXM 392, Internet 830
Washington: Sirius 108, XM/SXM 233, Internet 831
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV
DraftKings odds: Washington +1, O/U 43
Prediction: Tennessee 21 - Washington 13
Enemy Blog: Music City Miracles
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
Loading comments...