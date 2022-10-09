NFL 2022 Week 5: Washington Commanders vs Tennessee Titans 4th Quarter

The Washington Commanders opened as 2.5 point home underdogs against the Tennessee Titans. That lines has dropped and now sits at 1 at DraftKings sportsbook. The O/U opened at 42 1⁄ 2 and saw a very slight uptick to 43 at the end of the week.

Washington opened up their 2022-23 season with a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but they have lost 3 in a row. The season is quickly spiraling despite Ron Rivera’s statement that they still have time. If they are going to try to save the season, they need a win today against the Titans before they head to Chicago to play the Bears on Thursday Night Football.

Injury Report

Washington Commanders vs Tennessee Titans Injury Report: Logan Thomas will be a game-time decision https://t.co/OL2TzWlxhE — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) October 7, 2022

Matchup: Tennessee Titans (2-2) @ Washington Commanders (1-3)

Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 9 | 1 p.m. ET

Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD

TELEVISION: CBS

Andrew Catalon (play-by-play)

James Lofton (analyst)

Amanda Renner (sideline)

(via 506sports)

RADIO: Washington Radio Network

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

London Fletcher (analysis)

Sirius XM NFL

Tennessee: Sirius 103, XM/SXM 392, Internet 830

Washington: Sirius 108, XM/SXM 233, Internet 831

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV

DraftKings odds: Washington +1, O/U 43

Prediction: Tennessee 21 - Washington 13

Enemy Blog: Music City Miracles

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

Buy tickets at StubHub

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Commanders twitter feed: