Washington Commanders vs Tennessee Titans Inactives

The Washington Commanders released their final injury report for today’s game on Friday. Four players were ruled out after suffering injury in last week's game. WR Jahan Dotson, RT Sam Cosmi, S Percy Butler, and LB Milo Eifler(sent to IR yesterday). TE Logan Thomas and LB David Mayo were both questionable for today’s game, and both will be inactive. Head Coach Ron Rivera said that rookie 5th round TE Cole Turner would be active today even if Thomas played. This is his first game active this season. Washington elevated LBs Khaleke Hudson and De’Jon Harris to help with the depth with Eifler on IR and Mayo out.

Brian Robinson Jr. is active today, and is making his NFL debut 6 weeks after being shot twice in an attempted carjacking. He returned to practice this week, and was activated from the Reserve/NFI list yesterday. Washington will have all 4 of their running backs active today, and Robinson is expected to be a pitch count in his first game back from injury. Rookie G/T Chris Paul will also be making his debut on the active list as the OL continues to deal with injuries.

The other 2 inactives are rookies. QB Sam Howell is Washington's #3 and is not expected to be active this year unless there is an injury. Tariq Castro-Fields goes back to the inactive list after playing special teams last week with William Jackson out of the lineup.

Washington Inactives

Logan Thomas is OUT



Titans Inactives