NFL Week 5: Afternoon games open thread

The majority of Week 5's games were played at 1pm today, but we still have 3 games this afternoon, along with Sunday Night and Monday Night Football to fill your viewing schedule. There are no AFC teams playing this afternoon. CBS has the 49ers visiting the Panthers. Fox features two games between the NFC East and the NFC West. A lot more people are going to get the chance to watch the Cowboys than the Eagles, despite Philadelphia being the only undefeated team left in the NFL.

CBS

San Francisco 49ers @ Carolina Panthers, 4:05 pm

FOX

Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 pm

Philadelphia Eagles @ Arizona Cardinals,

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Commanders twitter feed: