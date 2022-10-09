NFL Week 5: Sunday Night Football Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens

Week 5 is not over yet, and Sunday's games end with an AFC North matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens. Both teams are coming into tonight’s game with a 2-2 record in a division that doesn’t have a clear leader yet. This game could give the winner the momentum they need to get ahead, but it’s going to be another tough, physical game.

Who: Cincinnati Bengals (2-2) at Baltimore Ravens (2-2)

Where: M&T Bank Stadium | Baltimore, MD

When: October 9, 2022, 8:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Mike Tirico (play-by-play)

Cris Colinsworth (analyst)

Melissa Stark (sideline)

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, Peacock, NFL Plus

DraftKings odds: Ravens -3 1/2, 47 1/2 O/U

Prediction: Ravens 27 - Bengals 20

SB Nation Blogs: Cincy Jungle | Baltimore Beatdown

