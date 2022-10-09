NFL Week 5: Sunday Night Football Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens

Week 5 is not over yet, and Sunday's games end with an AFC North matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens. Both teams are coming into tonight’s game with a 2-2 record in a division that doesn’t have a clear leader yet. This game could give the winner the momentum they need to get ahead, but it’s going to be another tough, physical game.
Who: Cincinnati Bengals (2-2) at Baltimore Ravens (2-2)
Where: M&T Bank Stadium | Baltimore, MD
When: October 9, 2022, 8:20 p.m.
TV: NBC
Mike Tirico (play-by-play)
Cris Colinsworth (analyst)
Melissa Stark (sideline)
Online Stream: Fubo.TV, Peacock, NFL Plus
DraftKings odds: Ravens -3 1/2, 47 1/2 O/U
Prediction: Ravens 27 - Bengals 20
SB Nation Blogs: Cincy Jungle | Baltimore Beatdown
