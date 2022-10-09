All aTwitter: 9 October 2022 - Game Day - Week 5 vs the Titans

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Commanders are activating rookie RB Brian Robinson Jr. today, putting him in line to make his NFL debut Sunday vs. the Titans.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2022
Brian Robinson Jr. on 8/28 took on 2 attackers in a 2-on-1 fight, wrestled a gun away from one of them, got shot twice, was out of the hospital the next day, was at the #Commanders’ facility 2 days after getting shot & now will make his NFL regular-season debut on Sunday. Savage.— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) October 8, 2022
You want to fire a team up and change the entire mood in the locker room, you do everything to make sure Brian Robinson sees goal line touches and punches one in tomorrow @JPFinlayNBCS— IckyBlicky (@koopa_troopa29) October 8, 2022
In addition to activating RB Brian Robinson, Washington also took C Tyler Larsen off the PUP list. And they played LB Milo Eifler on IR— John Keim (@john_keim) October 8, 2022
Washington has elevated LBs Khaleke Hudson and De’Jon “Scoota” Harris from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against Tennessee, the team announced.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) October 8, 2022
Titans placed WR Treylon Burks on Injured Reserve, meaning he’s now out a minimum of four weeks.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2022
With Dotson out & big target Logan likely out. Will this be one of those weeks Cam gets more snaps/targets & leaves ya wondering why Cam doesn’t get more snaps/targets? pic.twitter.com/Ic8XY2JSGl— Tim Meek (@IndySkinsFan) October 8, 2022
One at a time @nrgenergy | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/1DCQ1kTzlY— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 9, 2022
All pink everything. #ThinkPink | #HTTC— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 8, 2022
Somebody fire the intern who made this! #HTTC pic.twitter.com/QNcWpxnerr— Chad (@dcfoodsafety) October 8, 2022
In the wake of a painful loss, #Broncos QB Russell Wilson spent Friday in LA getting a procedure he hopes will improve discomfort near his throwing shoulder, sources say.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 8, 2022
Story from me and @TomPelissero: https://t.co/r3xoCHCFuc
Broncos’ QB Russell Wilson played Thursday night against the Colts, and three quarters of the previous game against the Raiders, while battling a partially torn lat near his right shoulder, according to sources.https://t.co/HBBoet8LX5— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2022
According to @Stathead, the 2022 Bears are the first team since 2005 to throw for less than 400 passing yards in the team's first four games. https://t.co/kheHbTXuV4 pic.twitter.com/UpAsPIrQSi— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) October 9, 2022
Most fumbles in the 2022 season:— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 8, 2022
1) #Colts Matt Ryan - *11
2) #Panthers Baker Mayfield - 6
3) #Falcons Marcus Mariota - 6 pic.twitter.com/kOIK0Vd0At
Texas A&M with the worst play call of the day pic.twitter.com/AM97juIPwy— Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) October 9, 2022
FSU is in field goal range.. DAHN 2.. less than a minute left in the game.. throw a pick— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 9, 2022
Texas A&M’s on the 2.. dahn 4.. 2 seconds left.. throw doesn’t even go to the endzone
There is some situational stuff that I think should be focused on in college A BIT MORE pic.twitter.com/RrfVN1yuiI
Rank JMU pic.twitter.com/AAi7xGcYb8— PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) October 9, 2022
they ejected 76 for targeting I mean seriously pic.twitter.com/O9OD8y3DAt— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 9, 2022
No respect for Deion from Alabama State’s coach.— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 8, 2022
Imagine not showing respect to the GOAT @DeionSanders pic.twitter.com/bUpBt0p89T
Believe none of what u hear and half of what you see pic.twitter.com/vfMiWr5qMt— Geno (dj LnBoy) (@GNO4UA) October 9, 2022
Alabama State Trooper gave Coach a look!— TPerk (@tperk54) October 9, 2022
"Don't come and try to bro hug me like we friends. We ain't friends"— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 9, 2022
Alabama State HC Eddie Robinson Jr. felt Coach Prime was "disrespectful the whole week in the media" pic.twitter.com/iqQ7OQkbC2
Jimbo was waiting on that handshake from Saban like a high school senior meeting his prom dates father for the first time pic.twitter.com/UZIrAJ2cJb— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 9, 2022
Welcoming the New Car home ♂️ ♂️ pic.twitter.com/1DIimRuL8l— Prem Mohanty (@philipbkk) October 8, 2022
