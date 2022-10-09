All aTwitter: 9 October 2022 - Game Day - Week 5 vs the Titans

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Commanders are activating rookie RB Brian Robinson Jr. today, putting him in line to make his NFL debut Sunday vs. the Titans. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2022

Brian Robinson Jr. on 8/28 took on 2 attackers in a 2-on-1 fight, wrestled a gun away from one of them, got shot twice, was out of the hospital the next day, was at the #Commanders’ facility 2 days after getting shot & now will make his NFL regular-season debut on Sunday. Savage. — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) October 8, 2022

You want to fire a team up and change the entire mood in the locker room, you do everything to make sure Brian Robinson sees goal line touches and punches one in tomorrow @JPFinlayNBCS — IckyBlicky (@koopa_troopa29) October 8, 2022

In addition to activating RB Brian Robinson, Washington also took C Tyler Larsen off the PUP list. And they played LB Milo Eifler on IR — John Keim (@john_keim) October 8, 2022

Washington has elevated LBs Khaleke Hudson and De’Jon “Scoota” Harris from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against Tennessee, the team announced. — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) October 8, 2022

Titans placed WR Treylon Burks on Injured Reserve, meaning he’s now out a minimum of four weeks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2022

With Dotson out & big target Logan likely out. Will this be one of those weeks Cam gets more snaps/targets & leaves ya wondering why Cam doesn’t get more snaps/targets? pic.twitter.com/Ic8XY2JSGl — Tim Meek (@IndySkinsFan) October 8, 2022

In the wake of a painful loss, #Broncos QB Russell Wilson spent Friday in LA getting a procedure he hopes will improve discomfort near his throwing shoulder, sources say.



Story from me and @TomPelissero: https://t.co/r3xoCHCFuc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 8, 2022

Broncos’ QB Russell Wilson played Thursday night against the Colts, and three quarters of the previous game against the Raiders, while battling a partially torn lat near his right shoulder, according to sources.https://t.co/HBBoet8LX5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2022

According to @Stathead, the 2022 Bears are the first team since 2005 to throw for less than 400 passing yards in the team's first four games. https://t.co/kheHbTXuV4 pic.twitter.com/UpAsPIrQSi — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) October 9, 2022

Most fumbles in the 2022 season:



1) #Colts Matt Ryan - *11

2) #Panthers Baker Mayfield - 6

3) #Falcons Marcus Mariota - 6 pic.twitter.com/kOIK0Vd0At — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 8, 2022

Texas A&M with the worst play call of the day pic.twitter.com/AM97juIPwy — Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) October 9, 2022

FSU is in field goal range.. DAHN 2.. less than a minute left in the game.. throw a pick



Texas A&M’s on the 2.. dahn 4.. 2 seconds left.. throw doesn’t even go to the endzone



There is some situational stuff that I think should be focused on in college A BIT MORE pic.twitter.com/RrfVN1yuiI — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 9, 2022

they ejected 76 for targeting I mean seriously pic.twitter.com/O9OD8y3DAt — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 9, 2022

No respect for Deion from Alabama State’s coach.



Imagine not showing respect to the GOAT @DeionSanders pic.twitter.com/bUpBt0p89T — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 8, 2022

Believe none of what u hear and half of what you see pic.twitter.com/vfMiWr5qMt — Geno (dj LnBoy) (@GNO4UA) October 9, 2022

Alabama State Trooper gave Coach a look! — TPerk (@tperk54) October 9, 2022

"Don't come and try to bro hug me like we friends. We ain't friends"



Alabama State HC Eddie Robinson Jr. felt Coach Prime was "disrespectful the whole week in the media" pic.twitter.com/iqQ7OQkbC2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 9, 2022

Jimbo was waiting on that handshake from Saban like a high school senior meeting his prom dates father for the first time pic.twitter.com/UZIrAJ2cJb — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 9, 2022

Welcoming the New Car home ‍♂️ ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/1DIimRuL8l — Prem Mohanty (@philipbkk) October 8, 2022

