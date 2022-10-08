Daily Slop: Washington Commanders Media Links Roundup

Source - Commanders activating rookie RB Brian Robinson

Commanders running back Brian Robinson will be placed on the 53-man roster and will play vs. the Titans on Sunday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter, six weeks after being shot twice in his right leg.

Commanders keys to the game vs. Titans include stopping Derrick Henry - The Washington Post

Derrick Henry is an old-school power back who could give the Commanders trouble Sunday as they try to stop a three-game skid.

The Commanders’ spiral could soon prompt a change. No, not at QB. - The Washington Post

Washington's defense has had a penchant for giving up big plays, and tweaks to the secondary might help address that shortcoming.

3 keys to the Commanders defeating the Titans

The Washington Commanders will be back at FedExField in Week 5 for a matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Here are three keys to the game, presented by KIA.

Practice report | Curtis Samuel active, Jahan Dotson OUT for Sunday

Samuel is currently second on the team with 219 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He has 130 yards after contact and leads the team with 13 receptions resulting in first downs.

Commanders giving Carson Wentz time to settle in - Washington Commanders Blog- ESPN

A 28-point effort vs. the Jags looked like the start of something fun for Wentz. It wasn't. But the Commanders remain optimistic.

Ron Rivera has become the next Jeff Fisher

Many might wince at the comparison because they never joined the coaching immortals, but Ron Rivera and Jeff Fisher share some strong positive qualities as coaches who can ride out a storm.

Carson Wentz insists 'there's no panic' after Commanders' three-game skid - NBC Sports Washington

The Commanders have dropped three straight games following a Week 1 victory, but quarterback Carson Wentz believes there's no sense of panic in Ashburn moving forward.

Commanders' Brian Robinson Jr. reflects on his journey back to football - NBC Sports Washington

Roughly five weeks after he was shot twice during an attempted robbery, Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. returned to practice and was overjoyed to be back on the field with his teammates.

Saahdiq Charles, Trai Turner and Washington's changing of the (right) guard - NBC Sports Washington

Pete Hailey catches up with Washington's new starting right guard, Saahdiq Charles, as well as the man Charles is replacing, Trai Turner.

This Carson Wentz mistake typified his most maddening quality - NBC Sports Washington

One sequence from Washington's Week 4 game vs. Dallas summed up why Carson Wentz is so difficult to watch at times.

Commanders have run a bunch of play-action, to no avail. Why? Can it be fixed? - The Athletic

Only two teams have had more play-action passes, but Washington is dead last by a mile in success rate. Predictability may be one issue.

'Are Sacks A Quarterback Stat?' Starring Carson Wentz

The Commanders offensive line was third and fourth in pass blocking the past two seasons. How far have they fallen after all the sacks in 2022?

NFLPA Agrees To Change Concussion Protocol; NFL Responds

The NFLPA announced Friday they've agreed to changing the current concussion protocol rules and want the NFL to implement changes by Sunday.