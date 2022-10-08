Washington Injury Update: Brian Robinson will be activated and play vs the Titans

The Washington Commanders will officially activate Brian Robinson Jr. from the Reserve/NFI list today, and he is expected to make his NFL regular season debut tomorrow at FedEx Field against the Tennessee Titans. He was designated to return this week and returned to practice on Wednesday. Head Coach Ron Rivera was optimistic after Robinson’s first practice, but cautioned they had to see how he responded to a full practice. Robinson was sore, but continued to practice throughout the week, and showed coaches and trainers enough to be cleared to return.

Brian Robinson was drafted in the 3rd round this year out of Alabama. He was brought in to give Washington a big bruising back and possibly free up Antonio Gibson to assume more of a weapon role to take advantage of his receiving background. Robinson won the starting RB job, and was set to start the season and have a significant role in Washington’s offense. That all changed on August 28th when he was shot in the glute and knee during an attempted carjacking in Washington, D.C. Robinson wrestled the gun away from one assailant, but was shot by the other would-be robber.

Robinson described being in the hospital after the shooting as one of the worst days of his life, but appreciated the people that showed up and everyone that supported him. He has an indomitable spirit, and football is a huge part of his identity. He immediately began the process of rehabbing the injury and making his way back to the field. He was back at team headquarters within the week to visit teammates and coaches, and to give his guys in the running backs room a snack. He was at practice working out on the side field and working with trainers. As the season progressed, we saw him before games running routes and preparing himself for his return to the field.

Washington has been making a big deal about his return, and it is a big deal considering what happened to him, and the short amount of time it took for him to get cleared. The gunshot to the knee could have been a career ender, but miraculously didn’t cause significant damage. Washington’s offense has been floundering, and a new RB is not going to magically change that, especially one who is not 100%. It does add another weapon to the offense, and allows them to run the offense they envisioned this offseason. The team is solidly behind Robinson, and this will be a morale boost for a team that desperately needs a win this week.