College Football Week 6 open thread

Week 6 of college football is here and we’ve got some great games on the schedule for today. Hogs Haven looked at some college prospects from Week 5 that could help the Washington Commanders out in the future, and we will be watching closely this week to see who stands out, and who has a future in the NFL.
Texas A&M Aggies (3-2) @ #1 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0), 8 pm
DraftKings odds: Alabama -24, O/U 48 1/2
Auburn Tigers (3-2) @ #2 Georgia Bulldogs (5-0), 3:30 pm
DraftKings odds: Georgia -28 1/2, O/U 49 1/2
#3 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-0) @ Michigan State Spartans (2-3), 4 pm
DraftKings odds: Ohio State -27, O/U 65
#4 Michigan Wolverines (5-0) @ Indiana Hoosiers (3-2), 12 pm
DraftKings odds: Michigan -22 1/2, O/U 59
#5 Clemson Tigers (5-0) @ Boston College Eagles (2-3), 7:30 pm
DraftKings odds: Clemson -20 1/2, O/U 48 1/2
Washington State Cougars (4-1) @ #6 USC Trojans (5-0), 7:30 pm
DraftKings odds: Clemson -20 1/2, O/U 48 1/2
Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-2) @ #7 Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-0), 3:30 pm
DraftKings odds: Oklahoma State -9, O/U 66 1/2
#8 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) @ #25 LSU Tigers (4-1), 12 pm
DraftKings odds: Tennessee -3, O/U 64 1/2
#9 Ole Miss Rebels (5-0) @ Vanderbilt Commodores (3-2), 4 pm
DraftKings odds: Ole Miss -17, O/U 61
#11 Utah Utes (4-1) @ #18 UCLA Bruins (5-0), 3:30 pm
DraftKings odds: Utah -3 1/2, O/U 64
#12 Oregon Ducks (4-1) @ Arizona Wildcats (3-2), 9 pm
DraftKings odds: Oregon -13 1/2, O/U 70 1/2
South Carolina Gamecocks (3-2) @ #13 Kentucky Wildcats (4-1), 7:30 pm
DraftKings odds: Kentucky -6, O/U 46
Florida State Seminoles (4-1) @ #14 NC State Wolfpack (4-1), 8 pm
DraftKings odds: Oregon -3 1/2, O/U 50 1/2
Army Black Knights (1-3) @ #15 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-1), 7:30 pm
DraftKings odds: Wake Forest -16 1/2, O/U 65 1/2
#16 BYU Cougars (4-1) @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-2), 7:30 pm
DraftKings odds: Notre Dame -4, O/U 51 1/2
#17 TCU Horned Frogs (4-0) @ #19 Kansas Jayhawks (5-0), 12 pm
DraftKings odds: TCU -7, O/U 69
#20 Kansas State Wildcats (4-1) @ Iowa State Cyclones (3-2), 7:30 pm
DraftKings odds: Kansas State -1 1/2, O/U 45
#21 Washington Huskies (4-1) @ Arizona State Sun Devils (1-4), 4 pm
DraftKings odds: Minnesota -13 1/2, O/U 55 1/2
Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2) @ #23 Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-1), 12 pm
DraftKings odds: Mississippi State -9, O/U 57 1/2
South Florida Bulls (1-4) @ #24 Cincinnati Bearcats (4-1), 2:30 pm
DraftKings odds: Penn State -21 1/2, O/U 48 1/2
