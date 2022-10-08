College Football Week 6 open thread

Week 6 of college football is here and we’ve got some great games on the schedule for today. Hogs Haven looked at some college prospects from Week 5 that could help the Washington Commanders out in the future, and we will be watching closely this week to see who stands out, and who has a future in the NFL.

Texas A&M Aggies (3-2) @ #1 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0), 8 pm

DraftKings odds: Alabama -24, O/U 48 1/2

Auburn Tigers (3-2) @ #2 Georgia Bulldogs (5-0), 3:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Georgia -28 1/2, O/U 49 1/2

#3 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-0) @ Michigan State Spartans (2-3), 4 pm

DraftKings odds: Ohio State -27, O/U 65

#4 Michigan Wolverines (5-0) @ Indiana Hoosiers (3-2), 12 pm

DraftKings odds: Michigan -22 1/2, O/U 59

#5 Clemson Tigers (5-0) @ Boston College Eagles (2-3), 7:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Clemson -20 1/2, O/U 48 1/2

Washington State Cougars (4-1) @ #6 USC Trojans (5-0), 7:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Clemson -20 1/2, O/U 48 1/2

Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-2) @ #7 Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-0), 3:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Oklahoma State -9, O/U 66 1/2

#8 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) @ #25 LSU Tigers (4-1), 12 pm

DraftKings odds: Tennessee -3, O/U 64 1/2

#9 Ole Miss Rebels (5-0) @ Vanderbilt Commodores (3-2), 4 pm

DraftKings odds: Ole Miss -17, O/U 61

#11 Utah Utes (4-1) @ #18 UCLA Bruins (5-0), 3:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Utah -3 1/2, O/U 64

#12 Oregon Ducks (4-1) @ Arizona Wildcats (3-2), 9 pm

DraftKings odds: Oregon -13 1/2, O/U 70 1/2

South Carolina Gamecocks (3-2) @ #13 Kentucky Wildcats (4-1), 7:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Kentucky -6, O/U 46

Florida State Seminoles (4-1) @ #14 NC State Wolfpack (4-1), 8 pm

DraftKings odds: Oregon -3 1/2, O/U 50 1/2

Army Black Knights (1-3) @ #15 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-1), 7:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Wake Forest -16 1/2, O/U 65 1/2

#16 BYU Cougars (4-1) @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-2), 7:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Notre Dame -4, O/U 51 1/2

#17 TCU Horned Frogs (4-0) @ #19 Kansas Jayhawks (5-0), 12 pm

DraftKings odds: TCU -7, O/U 69

#20 Kansas State Wildcats (4-1) @ Iowa State Cyclones (3-2), 7:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Kansas State -1 1/2, O/U 45

#21 Washington Huskies (4-1) @ Arizona State Sun Devils (1-4), 4 pm

DraftKings odds: Minnesota -13 1/2, O/U 55 1/2

Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2) @ #23 Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-1), 12 pm

DraftKings odds: Mississippi State -9, O/U 57 1/2

South Florida Bulls (1-4) @ #24 Cincinnati Bearcats (4-1), 2:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Penn State -21 1/2, O/U 48 1/2

