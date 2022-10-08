All aTwitter: 8 October 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Out for Sunday: Jahan Dotson, Sam Cosmi, Percy Butler, Milo Eifler— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 7, 2022
Logan Thomas (calf) and LB David Mayo are questionable for Sunday
Curtis Samuel and Charles Leno are good to face the Titans.
Expect a LB (Khaleke Hudson?) to be elevated from PS for the game.
Rivera: TE Cole Turner "will get an opportunity" this week regardless of whether Logan Thomas plays.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 7, 2022
Last day of prep before #TENvsWAS pic.twitter.com/LRfNH0LDBb— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 7, 2022
Efe Obada should be starting over James Smith-Williams. Obada has one less pressure than Jon Allen & has the 6th highest Pass Rush Win Rate among NFL DEs.— Nathan Coleman (@CommandersStats) October 7, 2022
Snaps/Pressures/PR Win Rate/Rank
Sweat:126/12/15%/49th
Williams:67/4/9%/90th
Obada:51/9/23%/6th
#CommandersSpotlight pic.twitter.com/crVvG9YzIH
Some Interesting Commanders Stats through 4 weeks:— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) October 7, 2022
OL:
Blown Pass Blks
- Commanders: 33 total (leads NFL by wide margin)
LT - 6 (all by Leno)
LG - 5 (all by Norwell)
C - 4 (Wes 3, Chase 1)
RG - 5 (4 by Charles in just 68 snaps)
RT - 13 (all but 1 by Cosmi)
DBs:— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) October 7, 2022
Targeted:
- Kendall Fuller: 28 (4th most in NFL)
Completions Against:
- Kendall Fuller: 17 (Leads NFL)
Yardage Allowed:
- Kendall Fuller: 328 yds allowed (Leads NFL)
WJ3 - 13tgts, 10cmp, 2 PBU, 134yds allowed
St-Juste - 13tgts, 4cmp, 4 PBU for 78yds allowed
LBs:— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) October 7, 2022
*Our 2 LB's have been targeted 23 times (5th most of any inside duo in NFL)
Holcomb - 11tgts, 7cmp, 76yds allowed - 63%
Davis - 12tgts, 7cmp, 109yds allowed - 58%
Other LB's tgt min 10x (comp %):
David 75%
Lloyd 75%
Edmunds 71%
Queen 67%
Campbell 65%
Jack 62%
White 62%
One of the attorneys for Dan Snyder joined the show today. This was the closest we have been to getting to talk to Snyder himself. It is absolutely worth a listen. https://t.co/ukIrugWgtp— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 8, 2022
I appreciate the Commanders making their lawyer available for an on-record intvw. My 2 takeaways— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 7, 2022
1) Dan is not selling.
2) The Congressional report is coming and they wanted to be ahead of it. That doesnt mean theyre nervous about the report, but it doesnt not mean it either.
Jesus, @JPFinlayNBCS’s interview with Dan Snyder’s lawyer was embarrassing. Couldn’t have possibly been a more hospitable atmosphere, making cracks about Congress’s reputation while discussing perhaps the most loathed individual in DC with his paid representative.— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) October 7, 2022
Listen to the interview on @1067theFan now. Link to listen now. https://t.co/axoWY52ssV— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 7, 2022
You guys did a very nice job, in contrast with your colleague, earlier in the day.— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) October 7, 2022
Is an apology for what happened in the past, enough for Dan & Tanya, as his lawyer, John Brownlee contends?— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 7, 2022
"He can’t help himself in blaming others. He is a middle-schooler who invites his buddies over to play stickball & when a window breaks he immediately points at everyone else. He wants credit for anything good and absolution for anything bad." #SellTheTeam https://t.co/Vnn4ZJJjty— Tom Manatos (@TomManatos) October 7, 2022
.@jacsw3 shares how he has been impacted by breast cancer #ThinkPink pic.twitter.com/IEpvSwfp3h— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 7, 2022
Breast cancer awareness month is a personal cause for our organization— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 7, 2022
Our guys shared who they fight for and the importance of early detection. #ThinkPink
Sources: The #Raiders are placing newly acquired OT Justin Herron on Injured Reserve after he tore his ACL in practice yesterday. He played last week, his first game, and was productive. Now, out for 2022.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 7, 2022
Russell Wilson is having a down year at age 34, so I thought it would be interesting to look at how effective Rodgers and Wilson were each season, by age, in terms of Adjusted Net Yards per Attempt. The age 34 season for Rodgers was an 7-game season. pic.twitter.com/xxoLp52oGU— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) October 7, 2022
Thoughts on Russell Wilson…. pic.twitter.com/IkIC4SP7rk— Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) October 7, 2022
Imagine how frustrated you have to be to do this *FIVE GAMES* into a season…— Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) October 7, 2022
Russ got this man going thru it pic.twitter.com/OeAoUk33UC
That might be THE big issue here. This type of reaction, this early in the season.— Steve Wyche (@wyche89) October 7, 2022
The win last night…was as beautiful as Raquel Welch❤️ ✌️ pic.twitter.com/PFNPqrND9d— Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) October 7, 2022
Russell Wilson dead cap in ‘23- $107M— RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) October 7, 2022
Matt Ryan dead cap space in ‘23- $35M
Carson Wentz dead cap space in ‘23- $0
With a 1-3 start quite possibly becoming 1-6 (the 49ers, Rams, and Bucs are next), is Matt Rhule's time coming to an end in Carolina? https://t.co/hYbQhU8m8x— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 8, 2022
This sculpture of Franz Kafka's head created by artist David Černý in Prague weighs 45 tons and it's fully self-rotating— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) October 6, 2022
[source, full video: https://t.co/qvypLjEtPA] pic.twitter.com/d2uKxj4LbN
Now this looks awesome pic.twitter.com/gp5JkBOifk— Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) October 7, 2022
