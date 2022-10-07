 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Commanders vs Tennessee Titans Injury Report: Logan Thomas will be a game-time decision

Injury updates from Ron Rivera for Sunday’s game against the Titans

By Scott Jennings
NFL: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys

Washington Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera spoke to the media after Friday’s practice and provided some injury updates for Sunday’s home game against the Tennessee Titans. Four players have already been ruled out. Percy Butler(quad), Milo Eifler(hamstring), Jahan Dotson(hamstring), an Sam Cosmi(thumb) were all injured during last week’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys, and will all miss the game on Sunday. LB David Mayo(hamstring) and TE Logan Thomas(calf) are listed as questionable.

OUT

S Percy Butler - The rookie has been working as the team’s 4th safety and no roster moves are expected to replace him on Sunday.

LB Milo Eifler - Rivera said the team will elevate a LB from the practice squad(likely Khaleke Hudson) with EIfler out and Mayo questionable.

WR Jahan Dotson - The Commanders 1st round rookie suffered the hamstring injury last week, and Rivera said he was likely to miss a week or two. The Commanders have a short week after Sunday due to a Thursday Night Football game against the Bears in Chicago. Dotson is likely to miss that game as well. Second-year WR Dyami Brown is expected to get more playing time while Dotson misses time.

RT Sam Cosmi - Washington’s starting right tackle had thumb surgery this week after injury it on Sunday. He has not been placed on IR for now, but should miss a few weeks as he recovers. Swing tackle Cornelius Lucas will start in his place. Lucas has been Washington’s #1 backup tackle for the last few seasons, and steps into a starting spot for the Commanders again this season.

Questionable

LB David Mayo - Mayo was on the side field again today, and has been limited all week in practice with a hamstring injury. He had been dealing with a quad injury earlier in the season. He could play this week, but if he can’t Washington will have Jon Bostic and Hudson available for backup and special teams

TE Logan Thomas - Thomas showed up on the injury report today with a calf injury. Rivera said that he will be a gametime decision, and that rookie 5th round pick Cole Turner will be active even if Thomas is able to play. This sounds like Thomas is not likely to play and we will see John Bates getting the start with rookies Armani Rogers and Turner also available.

Playing Sunday

WR Curtis Samuel - Samuel missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with an illness. He was tested multiple times for COVID, but the team says he was likely dealing with the flu. He will be active with Terry McLaurin as the starting WRs.

LT Charles Leno - Leno has been dealing with a shoulder injury the last few weeks, but has been able to play through it. He will get the start again on Sunday as Washington’s tackle depth gets tested again with Lucas at RT.

