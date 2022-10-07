Washington Commanders vs Tennessee Titans Injury Report: Logan Thomas will be a game-time decision

Washington Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera spoke to the media after Friday’s practice and provided some injury updates for Sunday’s home game against the Tennessee Titans. Four players have already been ruled out. Percy Butler(quad), Milo Eifler(hamstring), Jahan Dotson(hamstring), an Sam Cosmi(thumb) were all injured during last week’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys, and will all miss the game on Sunday. LB David Mayo(hamstring) and TE Logan Thomas(calf) are listed as questionable.

OUT

S Percy Butler - The rookie has been working as the team’s 4th safety and no roster moves are expected to replace him on Sunday.

LB Milo Eifler - Rivera said the team will elevate a LB from the practice squad(likely Khaleke Hudson) with EIfler out and Mayo questionable.

WR Jahan Dotson - The Commanders 1st round rookie suffered the hamstring injury last week, and Rivera said he was likely to miss a week or two. The Commanders have a short week after Sunday due to a Thursday Night Football game against the Bears in Chicago. Dotson is likely to miss that game as well. Second-year WR Dyami Brown is expected to get more playing time while Dotson misses time.

RT Sam Cosmi - Washington’s starting right tackle had thumb surgery this week after injury it on Sunday. He has not been placed on IR for now, but should miss a few weeks as he recovers. Swing tackle Cornelius Lucas will start in his place. Lucas has been Washington’s #1 backup tackle for the last few seasons, and steps into a starting spot for the Commanders again this season.

Questionable

LB David Mayo - Mayo was on the side field again today, and has been limited all week in practice with a hamstring injury. He had been dealing with a quad injury earlier in the season. He could play this week, but if he can’t Washington will have Jon Bostic and Hudson available for backup and special teams

TE Logan Thomas - Thomas showed up on the injury report today with a calf injury. Rivera said that he will be a gametime decision, and that rookie 5th round pick Cole Turner will be active even if Thomas is able to play. This sounds like Thomas is not likely to play and we will see John Bates getting the start with rookies Armani Rogers and Turner also available.

Playing Sunday

WR Curtis Samuel - Samuel missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with an illness. He was tested multiple times for COVID, but the team says he was likely dealing with the flu. He will be active with Terry McLaurin as the starting WRs.

LT Charles Leno - Leno has been dealing with a shoulder injury the last few weeks, but has been able to play through it. He will get the start again on Sunday as Washington’s tackle depth gets tested again with Lucas at RT.

Injury report:

Washington's game status vs. Tennessee:



OUT

S Percy Butler

WR Jahan Dotson

LB Milo Eifler

RT Sam Cosmi



QUESTIONABLE

LB David Mayo

TE Logan Thomas — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 7, 2022

Out for Sunday: Jahan Dotson, Sam Cosmi, Percy Butler, Milo Eifler



Logan Thomas (calf) and LB David Mayo are questionable for Sunday



Curtis Samuel and Charles Leno are good to face the Titans.



Expect a LB (Khaleke Hudson?) to be elevated from PS for the game. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 7, 2022

Brian Robinson:

Brian Robinson Jr. has responded well to his week of practice. "We're pretty fired up," Ron Rivera says about Robinson's performance. As long as he feels good tomorrow, I'd expect him to be a factor vs. Tennessee — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 7, 2022

TBD on whether Brian Robinson plays, but Rivera said the running back has looked strong. He was sore after Wednesday's practice, but responded well over the next two days. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 7, 2022

Ron Rivera said Brian Robinson "had a good week.... We're pretty fired up. We'll go through tomorrow morning and see how he is and then decide."

Rivera said both Robinson and C Tyler Larsen could both be activated for Sunday's game. — John Keim (@john_keim) October 7, 2022

Carson Wentz:

This whole part of his presser began with conversation about last night's game between Russ and Matt Ryan, two guys with new clubs who don't look like themselves at all. The hope for Washington is that Wentz locks into his new duties in the near future https://t.co/vz1fQ7e543 — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 7, 2022

Curtis Samuel:

Curtis Samuel is still feeling a bit achy and tired, Ron Rivera tells us. Team believes he had the flu (they tested him multiple times for COVID, he's all good there).



Also, look for Cole Turner to be up on Sunday regardless of Logan Thomas' status — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 7, 2022

Cole Turner:

Ron Rivera said TE Cole Turner will be active Sunday. Even if Logan Thomas plays, they would have Turner active with WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring) out. Hello, 3 TE sets with possible mismatches. — John Keim (@john_keim) October 7, 2022

Jahan Dotson:

To Jeremy's point: Initially Rivera said a week or 2. With a short week, would be tough. https://t.co/3BfQltgxPH — John Keim (@john_keim) October 7, 2022

Practice Updates

Curtis Samuel

Curtis Samuel, who’s been battling an illness the last two days, is back at practice today for the Commanders. Currently going through stretching. Will see what kind of workload he gets overall — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 7, 2022

Logan Thomas

Not seeing Logan Thomas at the start of practice. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 7, 2022

Side field

On the side working with trainers during the media-viewing portion:



WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring)

LB David Mayo — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 7, 2022

Brian Robinson