All aTwitter: 7 October 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson pic.twitter.com/h1rYm4qhcl— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 5, 2022
C Tyler Larsen (No 69) also back this week. pic.twitter.com/NldOR9bTIY— John Keim (@john_keim) October 5, 2022
I'm going to the game on Sunday and cheer my head off for Brian Robinson.— Disco (@discoque5) October 6, 2022
Jonathan Allen leads the Commanders with 7 tackles for loss. He has two sacks.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) October 5, 2022
Daron Payne leads Washington with 6 QB hits. He has two sacks and a safety this season.
Jamin Davis leads the team with 3 sacks. #HTTC
Jonathan Allen is 2nd in the NFL, behind Maxx Crosby who has 8 TFL (tackles for loss)— T M (@reshmanuel) October 5, 2022
Not only that, Allen had just 10 TFL all of last season
Saahdiq Charles taking 54 for a ride, Cosmi giving good help to Bates, & Martin with a good last second tap on the 2nd level helps spring 41. pic.twitter.com/ZKD99nWhEO— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) October 6, 2022
Wayne Rooney is at the Commanders’ practice. pic.twitter.com/w0myNjTlCs— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 6, 2022
I miss this line sm pic.twitter.com/fYgElWoBtw— Josiah (@izzymarss) October 6, 2022
Could there be changes looming for the Commanders?— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 5, 2022
Head coach Ron Rivera said, "In my mind, we'll see, we got a time."
The full back and forth below pic.twitter.com/f653nLn9wL
Rick Snider’s Washington says now is the chance for Washington Commanders receiver Dyami Brown. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/Vuy7BPCoPv— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) October 5, 2022
Bruce Allen began working for Washington on December 19, 2009.— Megan Imbert (@meganimbert) October 6, 2022
-One of the explicit cheer videos produced for Dan is from 2008.
-The $1.6M direct Snyder sexual misconduct settlement resulted from an incident in April 2009.
PRE Bruce Allen.#ReleaseTheReport #NFL
Just judging so far this year, what QB would you rather have— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 7, 2022
Reports are we offered three 1's for Russell Wilson. He didn't want to come here. For once, thank goodness someone didn't want to come here.— Disco (@discoque5) October 7, 2022
The Colts would undoubtedly trade Matt Ryan for Carson Wentz right now.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 7, 2022
I'm not sure that changes much for the Commanders. Doesn't change how he played the last two weeks for Washington. But it feels like it's not nothing.
I've seen roadkill with faster reflexes than Matt Ryan.— Big Chief Smitty (@AJSmitty94) October 7, 2022
Going for the 4th-and-1 at the end of the game was a no brainer. You can't play for a tie on the goal line. But Wilson didn't make the play. Look how wide open Hamler is. Russell was awful again tonight. https://t.co/oh50zzWWUX.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 7, 2022
KJ Hamler was slamming his helmet after the game. For good reason... pic.twitter.com/l5BbcyEeGt— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 7, 2022
The Broncos letting Russ cook pic.twitter.com/fbYiOPOHpY— BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) October 7, 2022
Richard Sherman let it all out in the postgame show:pic.twitter.com/s367JfpNOk— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 7, 2022
Hackett on the final play: "We wanted to win the game. ... Wanted to put the ball in Russell's hands and called a play that we know he really likes. It didn't work out."— Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) October 7, 2022
Nathaniel Hackett could not have had a worse 5 games to start his head coaching career. (Here is a list of one-and-done NFL head coaches). pic.twitter.com/NsO6MKLYK0— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 7, 2022
“Next weeks game can’t be worse than this”— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 7, 2022
Next weeks game: pic.twitter.com/b92h4NfcZd
Free agent S Landon Collins tells me he is signing with the #Giants and is heading to London now to be around his new team, per him. @tickercominc— JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 6, 2022
Giants have planned to use Landon Collins in more of a linebacker role. Between Collins and A.J. Klein, two established veterans bolster a depleted position.— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 6, 2022
Glad to see Landon Collins back in the league. But also like what Washington has at SS and Buff nickel with Curl and Forrest. Two good, young safeties who have more cover skills. Forrest keeps showing up; made some mistakes, learns and plays fast.— John Keim (@john_keim) October 6, 2022
The NFL Efficiency Landscape. What Jumps Out? pic.twitter.com/VZ7Mvj1GWN— Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) October 4, 2022
--Week 4 NFL Tiers--— Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) October 4, 2022
The question taking America by storm: who is the 2nd-best team in the NFC? pic.twitter.com/a6FoaTJl8b
My weekly thoughts on Twitter topics:— Joe Hall (@HogFarmerJoe) October 6, 2022
1. Brady’s marriage is none of my business
2. I see lineman accidentally blocking each other most games
3. Allen’s comments don’t bother me
4. Robinson story is amazing
5. Not buying the selling rumors
6. Must win Sunday
7. No thanks on TH
