Scott Turner: We do have some plays where Carson Wentz can adjust, not necessarily the play, but maybe he’s adjusting protections.

Mistakes and penalties:

Scott Turner is at the mic. When the team didn't have the penalties, he thought the offense moved well. He did emphasize that if you're going to run the ball, you can't have mistakes that give you longer down-and-distance situations — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 6, 2022

“I mean, honestly, I felt like we were able to move the ball when we didn’t have the penalties. We would move the ball and then we put ourselves behind the sticks and that’s a really, I mean any defense is tough to overcome that, but that’s a very tough defense to overcome. You get yourself in second and 22, those situations. We had seven penalties, those took place on five drives. And, you know, all those drives ended in four of them ended into punts, and one of them ended in a field goal where we were down inside the 20, backed up and had to get a field goal. So, when you play a defense of that caliber and you commit to running the ball, you cannot have the negative plays. And we can’t have negative plays anyways, but especially against a team like that when you’re playing on the road. So that’s something that we have to clean up. I mean, we talked about the negative plays the week before they came in the form of sacks. All this week they were penalties, so it’s just, you know, those are things that we have to eliminate. Obviously, it’s hard enough as it is, so when you make those mistakes and make it harder on yourself, it’s not a good recipe.”

Formations correlating to the type of play:

“I mean that’s something that you look at yourself scouting as a game goes. When it’s inside the game, you don’t want to be that heavy, but we were having success with the under-center run. Actually, our two passes were not very successful that we ran from under center. So that’s something that, you know, we looked at during the week and you never want to have, you know, tendencies like that, especially as the year unfolds. But you know, we were aware of it, but we didn’t really want to go away from it because we were for the most part blocking them well up front when we didn’t get the holding calls.”

Shotgun versus under center is becoming too predictable?:

“I think at some point, yeah you do. Within one game, I don’t necessarily, especially when we had 5.3 yards of carry that that wasn’t the issue, you know, running the ball or them knowing that we were running the ball. We need to improve the play action pass like we just talked about so some of that could be some under center collection pass. Like I said, the two passes that we ran, those weren’t good. So, you know, we gotta make sure we’re doing a better job in those instances anyways but yeah, over the course of the season, like those are things that you absolutely look at and we look at those week by week. That one single game I don’t take as much account to it because of the way it was going and then yeah, in gun, we threw the ball more. A lot of times those are, I don’t know if you guys are looking first or second down just overall or as the game goes on, you know what I mean? We are down, so you’re gonna be in gun, you’re gonna throw, you know, so that one’s not as worrisome to me.”

Brian Robinson:

Turner said the offense is excited to get Brian Robinson back. He's not going to come in and carry the ball 30 times whenever he does come back, but he is going to give the offense some extra juice — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 6, 2022

“Yeah, I mean, he’s a good player, really good back. I mean, you guys are able to see what he can do in the preseason or over the summer during training camp. We’re excited to get him back, the trainers and the doctors will make the decision on when he is actually able to play. You know, that might be this Sunday we’re still kind of waiting and seeing him. He looked great at practice. He’s not going to come in and just carry the ball 30 times. Like obviously it’s his first time ever playing in the NFL too. He’s a rookie, so there’s going to be a period of kind of getting him going. But I think we’re all excited. I mean, we’re excited about the personal aspect of the story. Just such an amazing thing for him to come back after what he’s been through. But as a player, you know, he’s going to give us some juice and that physical presence and just a good all-around back.”

Robinson helping in play action:

“Yeah, I think that helps. I think he helps the overall offense. It’s another quality player that the defense has to account for. We talked about it last week with the play action numbers. I mean, we’ve had some negative plays and that just kills your efficiency, especially when you’re this early into the season. I expect those just to increase and do better as the season goes on. And we just have to, like I said, eliminate those negative plays. We’ve had some sacks on play actions which has really hurt that.”

Carson Wentz:

.@michaelpRTD asks Scott Turner how much control Carson Wentz has in terms of changing plays at the LOS. Scott responds by saying Wentz can adjust protections but "most of the time, we're getting to the line, we're trying to run plays, we're trying to get off fast" — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 6, 2022

“It’s not a lot. I mean we do have some plays where he can adjust not necessarily the play, but maybe he’s adjusting protections. Most of the time we’re getting to the line we’re trying to run plays, get off fast. There wasn’t a lot, you know what I mean of him changing the plays. We had some plays, you know, just like any game that I’d like to have back. We had some plays where we had some missed assignments, that caused some negative issues or maybe caused an overexaggeration, which was a hold or penalty, stuff like that. But no, there wasn’t anything where we thought we could have changed the play outright.”

Offensive line injuries:

“Yeah, and we tried to do some of those things with getting the ball out quick, obviously running the ball, you know, take some pressure off of them. There’s always things that we’re gonna look to helping certain guys, understanding our matchups with what the defense is showing us, and then who do we want to help based on those matchups. Those are always things that things that you look at but this is part of the league. I mean, guys get hurt and other guys have to step up and we gotta make it work with the guys we have. No one’s, no one feels sorry for you.”

Cam Sims/Dyami Brown::

Turner said he has a lot of faith in Cam Sims, who has proven himself since Turner arrived in Washington.



With Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday, there is a good chance he could see more playing time against TEN — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 6, 2022

“Cam’s been here since before me, but as long as I’ve been here got a lot of faith in Cam. I thought Dyami had a good camp and he’ll be ready to go if we need ‘em. We’ll see on those guys. I think we’ll get one of ‘em back. I don’t know if we’ll get ‘em both back for the game. Curtis [Samuel] is dealing with a little bit of illness and Jahan, but that’s still a touch and go. We’re not sure on those guys, but they’re gonna be close for the game.”

Saahdiq Charles playing right guard:

“You know, Saadiq brings some athleticism. I don’t know if you noticed them on some of those screens, you know, getting out, doing a nice job on those. He’s a guy that played for us last year. He started three different spots, both guards and right tackle, and then he played some snaps at left tackle. So, he’s a versatile player. He can play garden tackle. He’s played and kind of played well for the spots and then he’s had an injury or something, something where he gets dinged up. So, I anticipate, he’ll be able to stay healthy and he’ll play well. I thought he did a nice job when he got in there for the most part against Dallas.”

Injury Report:

Thursday's injury report is the same as yesterday's:

DNPs: Percy Butler (quad), Sam Comsi (finger), Jahan Dotson (hamstring), Milo Eifler (hamstring), Curtis Samuel (illness)



Charles Leno (shoulder) was limited. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 6, 2022

Jack Del Rio

Correcting the big plays:

“I think what you do is you continue to work, correct and move on. You have to teach, develop and make corrections, then move on. All of our energy, we have to put all of our energy into preparing for the next week. A new set of challenges, a scheme to get caught up on, different players, different strengths, weaknesses, all of those things are part of the planning. Corrections are made an we’re moving on. We are getting better and doing things better. Obviously, there is still work to be done but the energy and commitment level is very, very strong.”

Derrick Henry:

Jack Del Rio on Derrick Henry: "He's just so big and strong. He's an amazing running back, amazing talent and that's just one part of what have to deal with, but that certainly starts there." — John Keim (@john_keim) October 6, 2022

“Well, I mean, you still look over there. The guy is really big, really fast and talented, understands how to run, how to set up blocks. Don’t wanna make it out to be more than it is. There are a lot of talented running backs in the league, but he’s certainly right up there with the best in our game. It’s gonna be a big challenge.”

Benjamin St-Juste:

“Well, I think it’s, it’s been something that’s continued. He had a strong camp. He has moved inside. When Will [Jackson] was banged up, he was able to slide back outside and do some good things. I think he’s doing a real good job for us. Happy with the way he’s working at it. We’re trying to grow together, come together as a group and do things better. Certainly great to have Juice doing his thing.”

Washington’s DL:

Jack Del Rio: "The d-line is doing a really nice job. ... They're doing a great job working and impacting the game." — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 6, 2022

“Yeah, I think the D-Line’s really doing a nice job. They’re working hard. The sacks and turnovers do come in bunches sometimes that bunch gets taken away by penalties, which obviously we need to correct. I think they’re working, they’re doing a great job working and impacting the game both against the run and pressuring the quarterback.”

William Jackson III:

JDR wants William Jackson III to be more calm at the point of the catch and compete for the ball more. He believes Jackson is running well with opposing wideouts but isn’t finishing, which can lead to penalties as it has for him this year and last pic.twitter.com/njen1VFjji — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 6, 2022

Kam Curl and Darrick Forrest:

“Yeah, they’re doing a nice job. Kam, it’s great to have him back. It’s a good football player. DFoe is really coming on, really playing good football. Pleased with those guys the way they’re working.”

Two-high safety:

“I think defenses have been playing two-high for a long time. The Pittsburgh Steelers in the seventies were playing two-high. People call it Tampa-two. We played it in Minnesota with Tony [Dungy] before he went to Tampa. It’s been around a long time. I don’t think there’s anything new happening right now in terms of how people are playing. I mean, there’s specific things that are new, but we get 11 people and they get 11 and we go out there and we mix up our coverages and things. Cover-two has always been a part of the game.”

Last time he saw something new:

“The new things that are coming are really more of the personnel groupings, the emotions, the shifts. Those types of things that make you work just to, I mean, back in the older days, you just didn’t get much of that. That’s where the game has really taken on. Offenses are stretching the field, not just vertically but horizontally as well. You have to have speed, you have to be able to play in space and that’s become more and more part of our game.”

Curtis Samuel (illness) still not able to practice. Not out here. — John Keim (@john_keim) October 6, 2022

Side field

Jahan Dotson (hamstring) and Percy Butler (quad) are working on the side field with trainers. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 6, 2022

